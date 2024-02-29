The Copper Kettle 52 First Watch Drive
Food
Appetizers
- Bread Basket$1.00
- Gourmet Onion Rings$12.00
- Meatball Trio$14.00
3 Large house made meatballs served in a semi-sweet red sauce with melted fresh mozzarella
- Mozzarella Caprese$13.00
Layered slices of vine ripened tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella over a bed of mixed greens drizzled with Balsamic Glaze –GLUTEN FREE
- Pimento Cheese Pretzel Twists$12.00
Four soft Pretzel Twists stuffed with creamy melted pimento cheese and served with yellow mustard.
- Pommes Frites$12.00
A large portion of hot-crispy French fries drizzled with olive oil, and seasoned with garlic, shaved parmesan, salt, and pepper -GLUTEN FREE
- Beef Stew$6.00
- Torpedo Shrimp$13.00
6 Tempura battered shrimp served with a sweet chili aioli
- Wings & Drummies$14.00
8 Jumbo wings and drumettes with hot, medium, or mild buffalo sauce or sweet southwestern dry rub -GLUTEN FREE
- Mushroom Stuffed Phyllo Cups$15.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
PH Appetizers (Copy)
- Mozzarella Caprese$13.00
Layered slices of vine ripened tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella over a bed of mixed greens drizzled with Balsamic Glaze –GLUTEN FREE
- Wings & Drummies$14.00
8 Jumbo wings and drumettes with hot, medium, or mild buffalo sauce or sweet southwestern dry rub -GLUTEN FREE
- Pommes Frites$12.00
A large portion of hot-crispy French fries drizzled with olive oil, and seasoned with garlic, shaved parmesan, salt, and pepper -GLUTEN FREE
- Pimento Cheese Pretzel Twists$12.00
Four soft Pretzel Twists stuffed with creamy melted pimento cheese and served with yellow mustard.
- Torpedo Shrimp$13.00
6 Tempura battered shrimp served with a sweet chili aioli
- Meatball Trio$14.00
3 Large house made meatballs served in a semi-sweet red sauce with melted fresh mozzarella
- Bread Basket$1.00
Entree Salads
- House Salad$9.00
Garden fresh spring mix, tomato, onion, shredded carrots, cucumber, and cheddar cheese- GLUTEN FREE
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Crispy romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and crunchy croutons
- Asian Ginger Salad$10.00
Garden fresh spring mix, red onion, Mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, crispy wontons, and cheddar cheese. Served with Asian Ginger Dressing
- Marinated grilled Portobello$14.00
Garden fresh Mixed greens, cherry tomato, onion, shredded carrots, and fresh shaved Parmesan. Topped with a large marinated, grilled portobello mushroom. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.- GLUTEN FREE
Dinner Entree's
- 8 oz center cut Sirloin$27.00
Our 8-ounce center cut Sirloin is tender and juicy, served with a baked potato and chef’s fresh vegetable - GLUTEN FREE
- balsamic chicken$21.00
- Catfish Sandwich$14.00
Our tender, flaky catfish served on a bakery fresh roll with tartar sauce and your choice of side
- Dinner Buffet$19.99
- Dry Rubbed Boneless Pork Chop$22.00
Boneless and juicy center cut chop, dry rubbed with a mildly sweet savory dry rub, served with a baked potato and chef’s vegetable - Gluten free
- Filet Mignon$38.00
8 oz. filet mignon grilled to perfection and served with a baked potato and chef’s fresh vegetable. GLUTEN FREE
- Fried Catfish Platter$19.00
A heaping serving of tender, flaky catfish filets served with mashed potatoes and gravy and chef’s fresh vegetable
- Gluten Free Chicken Nugget Platter$17.00
A generous helping of Gluten Free chicken nuggets served with your choice of sauce with mashed potatoes and gravy, and chef’s fresh vegetable.
- Grilled Scottish salmon$32.00
Grilled and finished with a Carolina mustard sauce, served with rice pilaf and chef’s fresh vegetable gluten free
- Kettle Burger$15.00Out of stock
A half-pound of tender, juicy goodness served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of side
- lasagna$23.00
House roasted turkey breast topped with roasted turkey skillet gravy with mashed potatoes and chef’s vegetables
- Linguini with meatballs$18.00
Linguini pasta piled high, topped with a semi-sweet red sauce, house made meatballs and linguini
- Mahi Mahi Citrus Butter$29.00
Moist, flaky fresh Mahi drizzled with a compound citrus butter sauce served with rice pilaf and chef’s fresh vegetable gluten free
- Mahi Mahi CoConut Cream
- Meatloaf Platter$21.00
A large portion of homestyle meatloaf, perfectly seasoned, topped with your choice of a sweet, tangy tomato sauce or brown gravy, served with mashed potatoes, gravy and chef’s fresh vegetable
- Ribeye$36.00
Our 14-ounce ribeye is tender and juicy and grilled to your liking. Served with a baked potato and chef’s fresh vegetable GLUTEN FREE
- Ribs$22.00Out of stock
- Seafood Newburg$38.00
- Seafood Pasta$38.00
- Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Large, sautéed shrimp, tomatoes, and mushrooms in a Cajun cream sauce served over grits. – GLUTEN FREE
- Voodoo Pasta$22.00Out of stock
A crowd favorite! Juicy andouille sausage and mushrooms simmered in a Cajun cream sauce served over penne
Kids Menu
SIDES
- $ Aspargus$4.00
- $ Baby Carrots$4.00
- $ Baked Potato$4.00
- $ Brussels$4.00Out of stock
- $ Cauli Mash$4.00
- $ Cheesy Grits$4.00
- $ Cole Slaw$4.00Out of stock
- $ Collards$4.00
- $ Fries$4.00
- $ Green Beans$4.00
- $ Home Fries$4.00
- $ Loaded Bake$6.00
- $ Mash Potato$4.00
- $ Mash w/ Gravy$4.00
- $ Rice$4.00
- $ Zucccini Mix$4.00
- $ Sweet Fries$4.00
- $ Zuccinni$4.00
- Side Ceaser Salad$5.00
- Side House Salad$5.00
- Side Asian Salad$7.00
- Stuffing$3.00Out of stock
- Extra Drssing$0.75
- Extra Gravy$1.00
- Butternut$3.00Out of stock
- Sweet Potato Mashed$3.00