The Core Cafe
The Core Cafe Louetta Rd
Coffee
Espresso
- Latte$4.50
- Cappuccino$4.30
- Flat White$4.50
- Cortado$4.00
- Americano$4.00
- Mocha$5.25
- Red Eye$4.50
- Affogato$7.57
- Graham Cracker Latte$5.60
- Salted Maple Latte$5.60
- Honeycomb Latte$5.60
- Peanut Butter Cup Latte$5.60
- Smokey Vanilla Latte$5.60
- Banana Brulee Latte$5.60
- Dulce de Leche Latte$5.60
- Salted Caramel Latte$5.60
- Mocha Mint Latte$5.60
- Double Espresso$3.50
- Espresso Macchiato$4.00
Cold Brew
Coffee Bags
Seasonal Drinks
Pastries
Pastry
- Pastry item$4.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
- Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish$5.55
- Plain Croissant$4.25
- Cheesecake$5.50
- Mussel Shape Baklava$5.75
- Triangle Baklava$5.75
- Baklava$6.00
- Savory Cheese Pastry$6.50
- Macaron$2.75
- Macaron Case$10.00
- Double Chocolate Muffin$5.45
- Blueberry Muffin$5.45
- Chocolate Croisssant$5.25
- Sticiky Bun$5.25
- Bear Claw$5.00
- Blueberry Scone$5.85
- Lemon Poppy Muffin$5.55
- Spinach Mozarella Danish$5.45
- Ham&Mozarella Danish$5.55
- Pistachio Katmer$7.50
- Pistachio Simit Katmer$8.99
- Tres Leches$5.95
Barbarossa Coffee Location and Ordering Hours
(346) 368-4333
Closed • Opens Saturday at 8AM