The Corner 1100 13th St
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Burritos
Lunch
Sandwiches
Tacos
Bowls
Salads
Sides
- Russet Fries$5.75
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.25
- Half Russet Half Sweet Fries$6.00
- White Rice$4.25
- Brown Rice$4.25
- Quinoa$4.50
- Breakfast Potatoes$4.75
- Mixed Vegetables$3.00
- Asian Slaw$4.25
- Black Beans$3.50
- Roll/Baguette$2.00
- Grilled Chicken$4.50
- Grilled Steak$5.50
- Grilled Salmon$5.50
- Grilled Shrimp$5.50
- Grilled Mahi Mahi$5.50
- Grilled Tofu$4.00
- Bacon$2.75
- Sausage$2.50
- Fried Egg$1.75
Sauces & Dressings
- Side of Chipotle Mayo$0.75
- Side of Pesto Mayo$0.75
- Side of Ranch$0.75
- Side of Buffalo Ranch$0.75
- Side of Pesto$0.75
- Side of Teriyaki$0.75
- Side of Chimichurri$0.75
- Side of Cilantro Agave$0.75
- Side of Thai Peanut$0.75
- Side of Balsamic$0.75
- Side of Caesar$0.75
- Side of Asian Ginger$0.75
- Side of Mayonnaise
- Side of Breakfast Salsa$0.75
- Side of Mango Salsa$1.50
- Side of Coconut Curry$0.75
- Side of Gluten-Free Teriyaki$0.75
- Side of Fish Sauce$0.75
- Side of Olive Oil$0.75
Kids Meals
Drinks
- Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha$5.25
Not all listed flavors may be in stock. We will send what we have if not. Thank you for your understanding!
- Water Bottle$2.00
- Yerba Mate$5.25
- Apple Juice$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Naked Smoothies$5.25
- La Croix$2.75
- Topo Chico$3.25
- San Pellegrino$3.00
- Boylan's All-Natural Soda$3.50
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Gatorade$3.25
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Arizona Tea$2.75
- Chocolate Milk$3.75
- Protein Shake$4.25
- Celsius$4.00
- Starbucks Frappuccino$4.50
- Chips$2.00
- Apple$1.50
Coffee Drinks
Cocktails
ATTENTION: Customers must present identification to take out alcohol. There is a limit of 2 alcoholic beverages per person. Thank you!
Beer
Wine
The Corner Location and Ordering Hours
(720) 398-8331
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM