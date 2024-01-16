Combo #2 w Snow Crab Legs

$99.99

Combo comes in 1 bag.ö Includes 1lb of Snow Crab legs AND 3lbs of seasfood item of your choice (excludes crabs and lobster tail). Bag comes with savory sauce and spice level of your choice. Also included in this combo: 2 corns, 3pc potatoes, 4pc sausages. Total of 4lbs of seafood!