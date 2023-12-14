The Crab Shack La Habra
Starter
- Crab Shack Shrimp with Fries$14.99
Deep fried shrimp until golden brown, tossed with our signature cajun seasoning and topped with finely chopped parsley. Served with cajun fries and side of cajun mayo OR cocktail sauce.
- Crab Shack Calamari with Fries$14.99
A mix of tenticles and rings deep fried and seasoned in our signature cajun seasoning. Served with cajun fries and side of cajun mayo.
- Fish and Chips$15.99
Juicy catfish deep fried, dusted with our signature cajun seasoning and topped with finely chopped parsley. Served with cajun fries and side of Tartar sauce. (no cajun available upon request)
- Chicken Tender with Fries$12.99
Chicken tenders covered in buttermilk and deep fried, topped with finely chopped parsley. Served with side of regular fries and ranch.
- Crab Shack Wings w Fries$14.99
6 deep fried chicken wings tossed with our signature cajun spices and topped with finely chopped parsley. Served with side of cajun fries and ranch.
- Fried Soft Shell Crab Basket with Fries$17.99
3 small whole soft shell crabs lightly battered and deep fried seasoned with our signature cajun seasoning. Served with side of cajun fries and cajun mayo.
- Fries$5.99
Crispy fries topped off with grated Parmesan and finely chopped parsley.
- Garlic Fries
- Crab Shack Garlic Fries$7.99
Crispy fries tossed in our signature cajun seasoning. Topped off with grated parmesean and finely chopped parsley.
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
Crispy sweet potato fries deep fried and lightly salted.
- Onion Rings$6.99
Onion rings lightly covered in beer batter and deep fried, served with side of ranch.
- Garlic Bread$3.50
4 pieces of bread, smeared with glorious garlic butter and toasted to a crisp. Topped with finely chopped parsley.
- Fried Oysters with Fries$14.99
Deep fried until golden brown, tossed with our signature cajun seasoning and topped with finely chopped parsley. Served with cajun fries and side of cocktail sauce.
- Raw Oyster
Seafood Specialties
- Shrimp$17.99
Plump and juicy head-on shrimp. Head-on shrimp absorbs the sauce underneath the shell to give it a magnificent burst of flavor. Comes covered in your choice of seasoning and spice level. Price per LB.
- Peeled Shrimp$25.99
De-headed and de-veined shrimp for those who aren't trying to get too messy. Peeled shrimp comes with 1 corn covered in your choice of seasoning and spice level. Price per LB.
- Clams$15.99
Tender and sweet Manila Clams covered in one of our savory sauces and spice level of your choice. Price per LB.
- Mussels$15.99
New Zealand Green Lipped Mussels covered in one of our savory sauces and spice level of your choice. Price per LB.
- Crawfish$17.99
Crawfish covered in one of our savory sauces and spice level of your choice. Price Per LB.
- Snow Crab Legs$44.99
2 clusters of easy-to-crack Snow Crab legs filled with juicy crab meat, covered with your choice of seasoning and spice level. Price per LB.
- King Crab Legs$79.99
Comes in 2-3 (depending on weight and size of legs available) thick King Crab legs. King Crab legs are covered with spiky and thick shells, but filled with juicy crab meat. Price per LB.
- Dungeness Crab Clusters$32.99
Dungeness Crab covered in your choice of seasoning and spice level. Price per LB.
- Lobster Tail$34.99
Juicy 8oz Lobster Tail covered in one of our savory sauces and spice level of your choice.
Extra
Combo
- Combo #1$54.99
Combo comes in 1 bag. Incudes 3 lbs of seafood items of your choice (excludes crabs and lobster tail). Bag comes with savory sauce and spice level of your choice. Also included in this combo: 2 corns, 3pc potatoes, 4pc sausages. Total of 3lbs of seafood!
- Combo #2 w Snow Crab Legs$99.99
Combo comes in 1 bag.ö Includes 1lb of Snow Crab legs AND 3lbs of seasfood item of your choice (excludes crabs and lobster tail). Bag comes with savory sauce and spice level of your choice. Also included in this combo: 2 corns, 3pc potatoes, 4pc sausages. Total of 4lbs of seafood!
- Combo #3$114.99
Combo comes in 1 bag. Includes your choice of King Crab legs (1lb) OR Dungeness Crab (2lbs) and 2 seafood items of your choice (excludes crabs and lobster tail). Bag comes with savory sauce and spice level of your choice. Also included in this combo: 2 corns, 3pc potatoes, 4pc sausages.
Soup
Favorites
- Crab Shack Burger with Fries$16.99
Cajun seasoning ground beef, bacon, American cheese, onion, coleslaw and house Cajun mayo.
- SoftShell Crab Buger W Fries$19.99
Soft shell crab battered and deep fried to perfection with lightly dusted cajun spices and coleslaw, house Cajun mayo.
- Po Boy's Sandwiches with Fries$17.99
Serve on a French roll with mayo and coleslaw with fries.
- Garlic Noodles$16.99
Garlic butter noodles with shrimp and pork sausage Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
- Crab Shack Garlic Fried Rice$16.99
Our signature Cajun seasoned fried rice with shrimp and pork sausage.