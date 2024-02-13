The Donut Stand Cafe Hopkinton
Donuts
Handcrafted Made Daily
- Classic$4.25
brioche donut glazed in local honey, cream, madagascar vanilla bean, sea salt
- Belgian Chocolate$4.25
brioche donut dunked in belgian chocolate and local cream
- Boston Cream$4.75
brioche donut filled with rich creme patissiere, madagascar vanilla bean, dunked in belgian chocolate ganache
- DS Cinnamon Roll$6.75
signature cinnamon roll made of brioche dough, brown sugar, cinnamon, butter, baked and generously smothered in cream cheese frosting
- Belgian Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
- Plain Buttermilk Old Fashioned Vanilla$3.75
old fashioned buttermilk vanilla cake donut, crumbly and rich
- Cinnamon Sugared Buttermilk Old Fashioned Donut$3.75
buttermilk old fashioned cake donut, tossed in cinnamon and sugar
- Maple Glazed Old Fashioned Donut$4.00
buttermilk old fashioned cake donut dipped in local wood fired maple syrup and maple sugar
- Black and White Chocolate Old Fashioned Donut$4.25
valrhona chocolate old fashioned cake donut, dipped in classic vanilla glaze and belgian chocolate ganache
- House Jelly$4.75
hand rolled brioche tossed in vanilla sugar, filled with a variety of fresh berry jelly
- Hazelnut Budino$5.00
hand rolled brioche donut tossed in vanilla sugar, filled with rich Italian chocolate pudding, hazelnuts, and orange
- Milk Jam Fritter$5.75
chopped brioche fried and tossed in cinnamon spiced sugar, filled with caramel milk jam
- Maple Bacon$5.00
brioche donut dunked in vermont wood fired maple syrup glaze, topped with thick cut applewood smoked bacon
- Vegan Classic$4.25
dairy and egg free, local honey and vanilla bean
- Vegan Cinnamon Roll$5.75
dairy and egg free yeast dough rolled in cinnamon and brown sugar, topped with classic vegan vanilla bean glaze
- Gluten Sensitive Chocolate Old Fashioned$4.25
Valrhona old fashioned chocolate cake donut, dunked in vanilla bean and local honey glaze
Salad & Soup
- Greek Chop$12.00
local lettuce, organic pea greens, bell peppers, cucumbers, greek olives, sheep's milk feta, red onion, radish, sweet tomatoes, tahini hummus, creamy greek dressing, pita croutons
- Roasted Chicken Barley (12oz)$8.00
oven roasted La Belle Farms free range chicken, carrot, onion, celery, chicken broth, toasted barley, herbs
Sandwiches
- Donut Shop Egg Sandwich$9.00
two free range Country Hen fried eggs, canadian bacon, black pepper bbq sauce, american cheese, italian sub roll
- Nana's Toast$9.00
country bread, white beans, pancetta lardons, pecorino romano, arugula
- Meatball Hero$13.00
beef and pork all day braised meatballs, grandma's gravy, pecorino romano, fresh mozzarella torn basil, oven toasted on a hero roll
- South Street Club$13.00
north country smokehouse smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, roasted poblano aioli, pepperjack cheese, boston lettuce, tomato, pain d' avignon sourdough
- Broccolini$13.00
roasted broccolini, red pepper flake, local mozzarella, roasted peppers, pine nut pesto, arugula, aged balsamic vinegar, iggy's ciabatta
- Falafel$13.00
sesame tahini hummus, chickpea fritters, pickled carrots, pea greens, spicy cilantro zhoug, peanut dukkah, house made pita
- BLT$13.00
niman ranch thick cut applewood smoked bacon, fine herb aioli, boston lettuce, vine ripe tomato, avocado, pain d avignon sourdough