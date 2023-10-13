The Dumpling Lady - South End 327 West Tremont Avenue
Noodles
Crispy Tofu & Beans
Vegan noodle dish with our house-made noodles, lightly fried tofu and green beans
Cumin Beef
Belt (Wide) Noodles with seasoned steak
Nei Jiang Beef
Egg noodles with house-made beef and pork stock, beef stew, bok choy, chives, cilantro
Chili Chicken
Lightly fried - spicy, chicken thigh chunks with dried chilis and Sichuan seasoning
Pork Belly & Leeks
Thin-sliced pork belly and leeks over belt (wide) noodles
Dan Dan
Flour noodles with spicy ground pork, scallions, pickled radish, and peanuts Spice Level 1 of 4
MaLa Beef
Dumplings
Pork & Chives
Pork, Chinese chives, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg, Chinese 5-spice, cooking wine Pan-fried
Chicken & Veg
Ground chicken thighs scallions and ginger - boiled
Veggie
Vegetarian (Vegan) – Shitake mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, vegetable oil, ginger, 5 spices, cumin
Shrimp & Chicken
Ground shrimp, ground chicken, ginger, salt, sesame oil, scallion
Fried Pork Buns
Ground pork and scallions inside a doughy large bun