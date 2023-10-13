Popular Items

Pork & Chives

$10.85

Pork, Chinese chives, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg, Chinese 5-spice, cooking wine Pan-fried

$11.54

Thin-sliced pork belly and leeks over belt (wide) noodles


Noodles

Crispy Tofu & Beans

$11.54

Vegan noodle dish with our house-made noodles, lightly fried tofu and green beans

Cumin Beef

$11.54

Belt (Wide) Noodles with seasoned steak

Nei Jiang Beef

$11.54

Egg noodles with house-made beef and pork stock, beef stew, bok choy, chives, cilantro

Chili Chicken

$11.54

Lightly fried - spicy, chicken thigh chunks with dried chilis and Sichuan seasoning

Dan Dan

$11.54

Flour noodles with spicy ground pork, scallions, pickled radish, and peanuts Spice Level 1 of 4

MaLa Beef

$11.54

Dumplings

10 Dumplings per order All dumplings come in our house-made Sichuan Chili Oil. It is a little spicy
Chicken & Veg

$10.85

Ground chicken thighs scallions and ginger - boiled

Veggie

$10.85

Vegetarian (Vegan) – Shitake mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, vegetable oil, ginger, 5 spices, cumin

Shrimp & Chicken

$10.85Out of stock

Ground shrimp, ground chicken, ginger, salt, sesame oil, scallion

Fried Pork Buns

$7.85

Ground pork and scallions inside a doughy large bun

Dishes

Pork Belly & Leeks (with rice)

$8.54

Chicken w/ Dried Chilies (with rice)

$8.54

MaPo tofu (with rice)

$7.62

Garlic Green Beans (with rice) - Vegan

$9.93

Eggplant - YuXiang (with rice)

$9.93

Sides

Side Rice

$2.54

Steamed Jasmine rice

Extra Side Of Chili Oil

$0.49

extra bowl

$0.24

Packaged

Sichuan Chili Oil - Mason Jar

$10.63

16oz Mason Jar of our Sichuan Chili Oil

Shirt

$18.00

Drinks

Plastic Water Bottle

$1.50

Lemon Lime

$2.33

Cola

$2.33

Orange

$2.33

Lemonade

$2.33

Black Cherry

$2.33

Ginger Ale

$2.33

Fancy Water

$3.50