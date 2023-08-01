Thee Abbey Kitchen
Appetizers
Abbey Tots
Crispy golden tater tots, the perfect comfort food with a delightful crunch and fluffy center.
Bavarian Pretzel
Giant Bavarian Pretzel baked fresh, topped with salt. Served with cheese sauce on the side.
Iron Mountain Fries
A Mountain of criss-cut fires, topped with crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, and ranch.
Mac N' Cheese Bites
Mac N' Cheese bites, battered, and fried. 8 pieces per order. Sauce not included.
Outrageous Onion Stack
Sliced onion rings hand battered & fried golden brown.
Pickle Pile
Select cut dill pickle chips, hand battered, fried golden brown & served with a side of chipotle ranch.
Portabello Pleasures
Golden fried portobello mushrooms served with our special blend of house made curry ranch.
Quesadilla
Beef or Chicken quesadilla with cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Served with chipotle ranch.
Taum Sauk Fries
A mountain of premium french fries smothered in our house made cheese sauce topped with bacon crumbles.
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or Crispy chicken, buffalo ranch, mozzarella, shredded lettuce, house-made croutons.
Chicken Salad
Grilled or Crispy chicken, spring mix lettuce, topped with sliced carrots, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, and house-made croutons.
Cobb Salad
Ham, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, cheddar, shredded lettuce, house-made croutons. Topped with the dressing of your choice.
Seasonal Fruit Salad
CURRENT SEASONAL SALAD: Strawberry Crunch Delight Spring leaf salad with sliced strawberries, feta cheese, raspberry vinaigrette, and a mixed nut topping.
Side Salad
Fresh spring mix salad with tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, shredded carrots, green bell peppers, and house croutons.
Burgers
Ozark Bacon Cheddar Burger
Fresh beef patty charred to perfection served on our famous homemade bun with cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon & fixings of your choice. Served with pub chips or fresh-cut fries.
Patty Melt
Two thin beef patties grilled and seasoned served on our thick toasted bread slices with melted Swiss cheese, mayo, and caramelized onions. Served with pub chips or fresh-cut fries.
Shrooms & Swiss
Sautéed mushroom planks and Swiss cheese melted over a fresh ground beef patty. Served with pub chips or fresh-cut fries.
St. Joseph's Buster
Fresh beef patty charred to perfection and topped with grilled ham, chipotle ranch, jalapenos, onion rings, smoked bacon and American cheese. Served with pub chips or fresh-cut fries.
Texas Bacon Ranch
Fresh beef burger patty charred to perfection, topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese. Served with pub chips or fresh-cut fries.
Thee Abbey
Fresh beef patty charred to perfection served on our famous homemade bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and American cheese. Served with pub chips or fresh-cut fries.
Wraps
Abbey Burger Wrap
Hamburger, American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, French fries, ketchup, all wrapped inside a tortilla!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo ranch, shredded lettuce, and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled or Crispy chicken, Arcadian blend lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, ranch, and bacon.
Deli Wrap
Ham, chicken, pastrami, OR turkey. Includes provolone, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served cold.
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
Roast beef, onion, bell pepper, provolone cheese, and garlic aioli.
Sandwiches
Baconator (BLT)
Local butcher-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our homemade bakery bread.
Big Monte
This unique sandwich is a combination of turkey, ham, and cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection on Thee Abbey’s famous french toast, lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast topped with smoked bacon, ranch dressing, provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomato.
Double Decker
Double layered turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato stacked between three pieces of our bakery sliced bread.
French Dip
Our famous tender roast beef with provolone cheese and mayo, served on our homemade bread, & a side of au jus sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken breast hand battered and fried, served on our homemade french bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
High Sierra
Deli sandwich made with either: Ham, Turkey, Chicken, or Pastrami. Served cold with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.
Mighty Mo
Fresh & flaky catfish hand-prepared & fried perfectly, served on one of our fresh baked French breads with lettuce, tomatoes, & house made tarter sauce.
Ozark Razorback
Our pan-fried pork tenderloin is served on our famous homemade french bread with lettuce, tomato, & mayo.
Philly Perfection
Our famous tender roast beef topped with with carmelized onions, bell peppers, & provolone cheese served on our famous homemade french bread.
Roast Beef Classic
Our famous tender roast beef served on our homemade bread with lettuce, tomato, & mayo.
Ultimate Ham
Grilled ham topped with two fried eggs, smoked bacon, and American cheese.
Entrees
Catfish Platter
Two tender Catfish filets hand dipped and fried to perfection. Served with mashed potatoes and green beans with bacon and onion.
Chicken Fingers
Six chicken fingers, hand cut and battered fresh. Fried to a golden brown perfection. Served with pub chips or fresh-cut fries.
Country Fried Steak Platter
Choice of beef or pork cutlet, hand-tenderized, hand-battered, & fried golden brown. Plated with mashed potatoes and homemade green beans with onion and bacon.
Fried Chicken Platter
Three pieces of fresh chicken hand dipped and fried to perfection using our own secret recipe of herbs and spices. Plated with mashed potatoes and homemade green beans with onions and bacon.
Roast Beef Platter
A generous helping of our famous slow cooked roast beef, plated with mashed potatoes and homemade green beans with onions and bacon.
Kids Menu
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Kids quesadilla made with cheddar and American cheese. Cut into triangles for easy eating!
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Two strips of chicken strips, handed breaded, fried to perfection, served with a side of your choice.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese made with American cheese and our bakery bread slices.
Kid's Abbey Burger
Then fresh beef patty charred to perfection on our bakery bun, with the fixings of your choice. Served with a kids side.
Kid's Mac N' Cheese
Classic elbow-noodle Mac N' Cheese served in a bowl.
Sides
Abbey Pub Chips
Made fresh in house, russet potatoes thinly sliced, fried, and tossed with our secret seasoning.
Applesauce
Applesauce with no added sugar.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Homestyle Fries
Russet potatoes cut, fried, and tossed with salt.
Mac N' Cheese
Classic elbow-noodle macaroni and cheese.
Mashed Potatoes
A generous helping of mashed potatoes. Gravy optional.
NO SIDE
Desserts
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icing
Fresh baked cinnamon roll topping with homemade cream cheese icing.
Cinnamon Roll with Caramel Pecan Icing
Fresh baked cinnamon roll topping with homemade caramel and roasted pecans.
Pint of Custard Ice Cream
A pint of our homemade custard ice cream. Leave a note for your desired flavor, or call us for flavors as they change daily!
Four-pack White Lightning Brownies
Cookie Dough Bites - Birthday Cake
David's cookies packaged cookie dough bites. Ready and safe to eat straight from package. No egg, no nuts, no dairy, vegan.