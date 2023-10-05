The Fairwood 226
New Taqueria Menu
Appetizers
Street Corn
Grilled corn on the cobb, with seasoned mayo, coated with Cotija cheese and cilantro, and dusted with chili powder.
Chips & Queso
Hatch green chili queso garnished with fresh cilantro, served with a side of homemade tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa
Fresh tortilla chips served with your choice of salsa Verde or salsa Rojo.
Mexican Street Fries
6 Fairwood Wings
6 wings with Choice of sauce: mild, hot, bbq, mango habanero, lemon pepper, Peruvian style ( Aji Amarillo & Cilantro) or Mexican style (cilantro Creme) *Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
12 Fairwood Wings
12 Wings with your choice of sauce. Mild, hot, mango habanero, plain, lemon pepper, bbq, Peruvian Style or Mexican Style (Cilantro Creme) *Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Nachos
Crispy house cooked tortilla chips, topped with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and nacho cheese sauce.
Salads
Tacos
Pork Belly Al Pastor
Warm corn tortilla filled with pork belly in an al pastor marinado, with al pastor sauce, pineapple, onions, & cilantro.
Chicken Tinga
Corn tortilla filled with marinated chicken, onions, cilantro, and Cotija cheese.
Black Bean Veggie
Corn tortilla stuffed with black beans, onions, cilantro, and Cotija cheese.
Tequila Shrimp Taco
Corn tortilla filled with shrimp in a coconut ginger marinade, sriracha cream sauce, and bahn mi pickled vegetables.
Ground Beef Taco
Corn tortilla shell stuffed with seasoned ground beef, cilantro, and onions.
Mains
Fairwood Cheeseburger
Fresh beef patty topped with hatch chili queso, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cilantro aioli, on a brioche bun, served with a side of seasoned fries.
Rice Bowls
Brown rice with choice of protein (Chicken, carnitas, ground beef, pork belly, chorizo) lettuce, corn and black bean salad, chipotle sour cream, and cilantro. Add shrimp or extra meet for $2.00
Quesadilla
Warm flour tortilla filled with choice of protein (Beef, carnitas, chicken, chorizo, pork belly), queso oaxaca, served with a side of chipotle sour cream. Add shrimp $2