RETAIL

MERCH

Short Sleeve Tee (medium)

$25.00

Cropped Hoodie

$40.00

Blanket RENTAL

$1.00

Blanket PURCHASE

$20.00

New Taqueria Menu

Appetizers

Street Corn

$3.50

Grilled corn on the cobb, with seasoned mayo, coated with Cotija cheese and cilantro, and dusted with chili powder.

Chips & Queso

$4.00

Hatch green chili queso garnished with fresh cilantro, served with a side of homemade tortilla chips.

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Fresh tortilla chips served with your choice of salsa Verde or salsa Rojo.

Mexican Street Fries

$8.99

6 Fairwood Wings

$10.99

6 wings with Choice of sauce: mild, hot, bbq, mango habanero, lemon pepper, Peruvian style ( Aji Amarillo & Cilantro) or Mexican style (cilantro Creme) *Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

12 Fairwood Wings

$15.00

12 Wings with your choice of sauce. Mild, hot, mango habanero, plain, lemon pepper, bbq, Peruvian Style or Mexican Style (Cilantro Creme) *Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Nachos

$12.00

Crispy house cooked tortilla chips, topped with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and nacho cheese sauce.

Salads

Corn and Black Bean Salad

$7.50

Fresh mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, avocado, crushed tortilla chips, queso Oaxaca, black bean corn salsa, and cilantro lime dressing.

Tacos

Pork Belly Al Pastor

$3.00

Warm corn tortilla filled with pork belly in an al pastor marinado, with al pastor sauce, pineapple, onions, & cilantro.

Chicken Tinga

$3.00

Corn tortilla filled with marinated chicken, onions, cilantro, and Cotija cheese.

Black Bean Veggie

$3.00

Corn tortilla stuffed with black beans, onions, cilantro, and Cotija cheese.

Tequila Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Corn tortilla filled with shrimp in a coconut ginger marinade, sriracha cream sauce, and bahn mi pickled vegetables.

Ground Beef Taco

$3.00

Corn tortilla shell stuffed with seasoned ground beef, cilantro, and onions.

Mains

Fairwood Cheeseburger

$14.00

Fresh beef patty topped with hatch chili queso, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cilantro aioli, on a brioche bun, served with a side of seasoned fries.

Rice Bowls

$14.00

Brown rice with choice of protein (Chicken, carnitas, ground beef, pork belly, chorizo) lettuce, corn and black bean salad, chipotle sour cream, and cilantro. Add shrimp or extra meet for $2.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Warm flour tortilla filled with choice of protein (Beef, carnitas, chicken, chorizo, pork belly), queso oaxaca, served with a side of chipotle sour cream. Add shrimp $2

Sweets

Churros with chocolate sauce

$8.00

Warm fried churro sticks(3) covered in cinnamon sugar, served with a side of chocolate sauce.

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Fresh homemade key lime pie.

Extra Sauce

BBQ

$0.50
Blue Cheese

$0.50
Mild

$0.50
Honey Mustard

$0.50
Ranch

$0.50

mango habanero

$0.50

lemon pepper

$0.50

hot sauce

$0.50

side mayo

Sides

Tender Cooked Red Potatoes in Creamy Dressing
Fairwood Fries

$4.00

Straight cut fries seasoned in Pink Himalayan Salt

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Black Beans Side

$3.00

Rice and Beans

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00

Cold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fresca- Original Grapefruit Citrus

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00

Power Aid Fruit punch

$2.00

Power Aid Mountain Berry

$2.00

Power Aid Orange

$2.00

Party Pack

Party Pack

$50.00

Food Specials

Game day Items

Zweigle's Hot Dog

$5.00

Western New York style pop open hot dog, grilled to perfection.

Pizza Logs

$8.00

4 Pizza logs with marinara sauce, rogar butter, and parmesan cheese.