The Fire Side
Fire Starters
- Battered Mushrooms$8.98
Specially battered & cooked ’til golden brown
- Cheese Curds$8.95
Cheddar cheese nuggets fried to a golden brown for a warm buttery crunch
- Fire Side Fries$5.95
Fire Side Fries are a crisp and delicious potato delight! These fries have a bold potato flavor and a lasting crunch in every bite, while the unique shape makes this so much more than your average Fry
- Onion Rings$8.95
Thick-cut onion rings made from whole onions, battered and fried golden brown
- Pickle Fries$8.95
Pickles breaded in a spicy breading and fried to perfection
- Sweet Corn Nuggets$8.95
A blend of sweet corn and a rich, sweet sauce, breaded and fried for a big corn flavor
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
A tasty and wholesome side that everybody loves
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.95
Burger topped with cheddar cheese and strips of smoked bacon
- BBQ Whiskey Burger$12.95
Classic burger topped with cheddar and Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, bacon and our own BBQ Whiskey sauce
- Big Bacon, Egg & Cheese$13.95
Two ¼ lb. beef patties topped with American cheese, a fried egg and bacon
- Breakfast Burger$13.95
All your favorites in one burger! Burger topped with American cheese, bacon, fried egg and maple mayo sandwiched between waffles
- Cajun Burger$12.95
Cajun seasoning, Pepper Jack cheese and Bacon top this spicy burger
- California Burger$12.95
Classic burger topped with lettuce, tomato and onion
- Cheese Burger$11.45
Classic burger topped with American Cheese
- Classic Burger$10.95
No frills, plain, juicy ½ lb. of beef grilled to perfection
- Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger$12.95
Classic burger topped with pepper jack, cream cheese and jalapenos
- Met Burger$12.95
Classic burger topped with American cheese, sour cream and green olives
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$12.95
Our classic burger topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms
- Philly Burger$12.95
Our half-pound burger is grilled with a blend of onions, green & red peppers and topped with Swiss cheese
- Prime Burger$13.95
Classic Burger topped with shaved Prime Rib, caramelized onions, melted pepper jack and garlic aioli with a hint of 57 sauce
- Tex Melt$12.95
Burger topped with cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion rings piled on Texas toast. Sure to be your new favorite
Wings
Sandwiches & Baskets
- BLT$9.95
Crispy savory bacon, fresh-sliced tomatoes, crisp green leaf lettuce, and a cool swipe of mayo between thick Texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
A grilled chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Strip Basket$11.95
Chicken tenders fried to a golden brown
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.95
A crispy chicken patty fried to a golden brown and topped with lettuce and tomato
- Fish Fillet$10.95
Breaded fish fried to a golden brown topped with lettuce and served with tartar sauce
- French Dip$13.95
Tender slices of beef marinated to perfection served on a hoagie roll accompanied by au jus
- Gold Dust Pulled Pork$12.95
Slow-roasted pork with our Gold Dust sauce (a tangy, mustard BBQ Sauce). Topped with crispy onion tanglers and melted pepper jack cheese.
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$14.95
Shaved Prime Rib piled high with a blend of roasted green and red peppers, onions and topped with Swiss cheese on a hoagie
- Smothered Chicken Breast$12.95
Chicken breast smothered with pepper jack cheese, fried onions, mushrooms and drizzled with Boom Boom sauce served on a lettuce leaf