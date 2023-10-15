Popular Items

Cold Brew

$4.25+

House brew using Freedom Blend and our Single Origin coffee of the month

DRINKS

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Freedom Blend Full City Roast

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Double espresso w/ 4oz of steamed milk

Latte

$4.25+

Double espresso w/ 8oz of steamed milk

Pour Over

$6.00+

Kalita Wave brew featuring our Single Origin of the month - Currently El Salvador - Finca Romania. We taste: notes of raspberry, peach fruit leather, caramel

Americano

$2.75+

Double espresso diluted w/water

Cortado

$3.50

Double espresso w/ 2oz of steamed milk

Doppio

$2.75

Double shot featuring Lift Off Espresso from Flight Coffee Co

Macchiato

$3.50

Double espresso w/ a dollop of steamed milk

Greek Frappe

$5.25+

Aero Pressed Coffee thickly frothed w/sugar served over chilled milk

Mocha Latte

$5.30+

Double espresso w/Divine Chocolate. ADD foamed milk for a Mocha Latte

Cafe au Lait

$4.05+

Freedom Blend drip coffee w/lightly steamed milk

TEA LATTE & SPECIALTY DRINKS

Chai Latte

$5.05+

Strongly brewed chai lightly sweetened w/foamed milk and cinnamon

London Fog

$5.05+

Strongly brewed Earl Grey w/Vanilla syrup and foamed milk

Thai Iced Tea

$5.05+

Strongly brewed Thai Tea w/vanilla sweet cream

Matcha Latte

$5.05+

Frothy brew of Matcha w/a touch of honey and foamed milk

Blueberry Pie Latte

$5.05+

Strongly brewed Wild ME Blueberry w/vanilla simple syrup and foamed oat milk

Golden Milk Latte

$5.05+

Strongly brewed Golden Ginger Turmeric w/a touch of honey and frothy oat milk

Butterfly Pea Zinger

$5.25+Out of stock

Strongly brewed Butterfly Pea tea layered over Green Bee Lemon Sting Honey Soda

Hibiscus Ginger Refresher

$5.25+

Strongly brewed Hibiscus tea layered over ME Root Ginger Beer w/a twist of lime

Divine Hot Cocoa

$4.50+

Rich Divine Chocolate, steamed milk and chocolate shavings. Add whipped cream for a truly decadent treat

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00+

1 fresh lemon w/house simple syrup. Also delightful w/Lavender syrup

mulled cider

$4.25

steamed milk

$3.50

TEA MENU

30+ Consciously Sourced Tea's Choose: Hot, Iced, Latte or over Lemonade

Butterfly Pea Lemongrass

$3.30Out of stock

A blend of lemongrass and butterfly pea flower from Chiang Mai province of Northern Thailand

Chamomile Lavender

$3.30

A blend of dried chamomile and lavender

Citrus Berry Rooibos

$3.30

Cranberry Apple Ginger

$3.30

A blend of dried cranberries, dried apple, ginger, hibiscus and rose hips

Golden Ginger Turmeric

$3.30

A spicy, zesty and sweet blend of ginger, turmeric, and licorice root

Hibiscus

$3.30

Lemon Elderberry

$3.30

Dried elderberries, hibiscus, golden raisins, cranberries and lemon peel

Mint

$3.30

A blend of dried peppermint and spearmint

Vanilla Almond Rooibos

$3.30

South African rooibos, banana, calendula petals, vanilla and almond flavors

Wild ME Blueberry

$3.80

Dried wild Maine blueberries w/ elderberries, currants, hibiscus, rosehip

Yerba Mate

$3.00

Chai

$3.30

Black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, pepper

Chocolate Puerh

$3.30

Chinese pu-erh tea, cacao nibs & almond flavor

Coconut Black

$3.30

Ceylon black tea w/dried coconut

Darjeeling

$3.30

Earl Grey

$3.30

Cylon black tea w/bergamont

English Breakfast

$3.30

A blend of high and low grown Indian tea. Medium bodied, brisk and coppery w/a slight lemony quality

Lapsang Souchong

$3.30

Light bodied China black tea Fujian province w/prominent aroma of a pine wood fire

Lychee Black

$3.30

A blend of Chinese and Vietnamese black tea, organic osmanthus blossoms, organic safflowers, and natural lychee and tropical flavors

Nepal Black

$3.80

From the Kanchanjangha Tea Estate in Nepal w/ sweet notes of brown sugar & toasted molasses cookie

Thai Tea

$3.30

Strong black tea, vanilla bean, cardamom & anise

Vanilla Black Tea

$3.30

Indian black tea, calendula petals and vanilla flavor

Citrus Ginger Green

$3.30

China green tea from the Dazhangshan Tea Garden in Jiangxi Province w/ dried peach, ginger & citrus

Five Peaks Green

$3.30

China green tea from the Hubei province. Light-bodied w/ low astringency, a slight sweetness, a kelp-like vegetal quality

Gyokuro

$4.30

Grown in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, w/bold vegetal flavor and mild sweet nuttiness

Jasmine Pearl

$4.30

Sweet China green tea from the Guizhou Province dried over fresh jasmine flowers

Matcha Green

$3.80

Japanese green tea w/bright, nutty vegetal notes

Bai Mu Dan White Tea

$3.30

China white tea from Jiangxi province w/ a delicately fragrant, w/ a mellow vegetal sweetness

Medium Roast Oolong

$4.30

Moonlight White

$4.00

Cultivated in a biodynamic garden in Yunnan, China w/notes of orchard fruit, muscat grape, and honey

Peach White Tea

$3.50

Bai Mu Dan white tea w/dried peach and calendula petals

Plum Oolong

$3.30

Tart flavors of hibiscus, Asian plum and rosehips blend with a classic Chinese oolong

SPARKLING

Blueberry Dream Honey Soda

$3.25

by Green Bee Honey Soda

Lemon Sting Honey Soda

$3.25

by Green Bee Honey Soda

Maine Root - Root Beer

$3.25

Maine Root - Ginger Beer

$3.25Out of stock

FOOD

pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$2.85

English Muffin

$2.85

Raspberry Scone

$2.85Out of stock

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Zuccini Muffin

$2.85

Lemon Poppies Seed Muffin

$2.85Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Pecan Sticky Bun

$3.50Out of stock

Day Old 3 for $5

$5.00Out of stock

sandwiches

Egg & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

House English Muffin W/Egg Pattie & Cheddar

Ham & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

House English Muffin W/Ham & Cheddar

Ham, Egg & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

House English Muffin W/Ham Egg Pattie & Cheddar

savory crepes

Breakfast Burrito Crepe

$9.75

Savory crepe w/scrambled egg, house pico & cheddar

Caprese Salad Crepe

$9.50Out of stock

Savory crepe w/tomato, bazel, mozzarella, and balsamic glaze

Egg & Cheddar Crepe

$9.50

Savory crepe w/scrambled egg & cheddar

Ham & Cheddar Crepe

$9.75

Savory crepe w/ham & cheddar

Ham, Egg & Cheddar

$10.75

Savory crepe w/scrambled egg & cheddar

sweet crepes

Cinnamon Crepe

$7.25

Sweet crepe w/cinnamon & sugar

Hazelnut Chocolate Crepe

$8.25

Sweet crepe w/crumbled hazelnut truffle chocolate, whipped cream & shaved chocolate

Maple & Butter Crepe

$7.50

Sweet crepe w/NH maple & butter

Lemon & Sugar Crepe

$7.50

Sweet crepe w/fresh lemon, lemon glaze & powdered sugar

Seasonal Fruit Crepe

$8.25

Sweet crepe w/seasonal fruit & whipped cream. Currently caramel apple w/ cream

CARAFES & CATERING

Coffee Carafe

$18.00+

Single Origin Carafe

$22.00+

Decaf Carafe

$18.00+

Tea Carafe

See General Tea Menu for Tea Descriptions

English Breakfast Tea Carafe

$14.00+

Vanilla Black Tea Carafe

$14.00+

Citrus Ginger Green Tea Carafe

$14.00+

Five Peaks Green Tea Carafe

$14.00+

Citrus Berry Rooibos Carafe

$14.00+

Cranberry Apple Ginger Carafe

$14.00+

Peach White Tea Carafe

$15.00+

Wild Maine Blueberry Carafe

$15.00+

Tea Latte & Specialty Carafe

Chai Latte Carafe

$18.00+

Hot Cocoa Carafe

$18.00+

London Fog Carafe

$18.00+

Thai Tea Carafe

$18.00+