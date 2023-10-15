The Freedom Cafe
DRINKS
COFFEE
Drip Coffee
Freedom Blend Full City Roast
Cold Brew
House brew using Freedom Blend and our Single Origin coffee of the month
Cappuccino
Double espresso w/ 4oz of steamed milk
Latte
Double espresso w/ 8oz of steamed milk
Pour Over
Kalita Wave brew featuring our Single Origin of the month - Currently El Salvador - Finca Romania. We taste: notes of raspberry, peach fruit leather, caramel
Americano
Double espresso diluted w/water
Cortado
Double espresso w/ 2oz of steamed milk
Doppio
Double shot featuring Lift Off Espresso from Flight Coffee Co
Macchiato
Double espresso w/ a dollop of steamed milk
Greek Frappe
Aero Pressed Coffee thickly frothed w/sugar served over chilled milk
Mocha Latte
Double espresso w/Divine Chocolate. ADD foamed milk for a Mocha Latte
Cafe au Lait
Freedom Blend drip coffee w/lightly steamed milk
TEA LATTE & SPECIALTY DRINKS
Chai Latte
Strongly brewed chai lightly sweetened w/foamed milk and cinnamon
London Fog
Strongly brewed Earl Grey w/Vanilla syrup and foamed milk
Thai Iced Tea
Strongly brewed Thai Tea w/vanilla sweet cream
Matcha Latte
Frothy brew of Matcha w/a touch of honey and foamed milk
Blueberry Pie Latte
Strongly brewed Wild ME Blueberry w/vanilla simple syrup and foamed oat milk
Golden Milk Latte
Strongly brewed Golden Ginger Turmeric w/a touch of honey and frothy oat milk
Butterfly Pea Zinger
Strongly brewed Butterfly Pea tea layered over Green Bee Lemon Sting Honey Soda
Hibiscus Ginger Refresher
Strongly brewed Hibiscus tea layered over ME Root Ginger Beer w/a twist of lime
Divine Hot Cocoa
Rich Divine Chocolate, steamed milk and chocolate shavings. Add whipped cream for a truly decadent treat
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
1 fresh lemon w/house simple syrup. Also delightful w/Lavender syrup
mulled cider
steamed milk
TEA MENU
Butterfly Pea Lemongrass
A blend of lemongrass and butterfly pea flower from Chiang Mai province of Northern Thailand
Chamomile Lavender
A blend of dried chamomile and lavender
Citrus Berry Rooibos
Cranberry Apple Ginger
A blend of dried cranberries, dried apple, ginger, hibiscus and rose hips
Golden Ginger Turmeric
A spicy, zesty and sweet blend of ginger, turmeric, and licorice root
Hibiscus
Lemon Elderberry
Dried elderberries, hibiscus, golden raisins, cranberries and lemon peel
Mint
A blend of dried peppermint and spearmint
Vanilla Almond Rooibos
South African rooibos, banana, calendula petals, vanilla and almond flavors
Wild ME Blueberry
Dried wild Maine blueberries w/ elderberries, currants, hibiscus, rosehip
Yerba Mate
Chai
Black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, pepper
Chocolate Puerh
Chinese pu-erh tea, cacao nibs & almond flavor
Coconut Black
Ceylon black tea w/dried coconut
Darjeeling
Earl Grey
Cylon black tea w/bergamont
English Breakfast
A blend of high and low grown Indian tea. Medium bodied, brisk and coppery w/a slight lemony quality
Lapsang Souchong
Light bodied China black tea Fujian province w/prominent aroma of a pine wood fire
Lychee Black
A blend of Chinese and Vietnamese black tea, organic osmanthus blossoms, organic safflowers, and natural lychee and tropical flavors
Nepal Black
From the Kanchanjangha Tea Estate in Nepal w/ sweet notes of brown sugar & toasted molasses cookie
Thai Tea
Strong black tea, vanilla bean, cardamom & anise
Vanilla Black Tea
Indian black tea, calendula petals and vanilla flavor
Citrus Ginger Green
China green tea from the Dazhangshan Tea Garden in Jiangxi Province w/ dried peach, ginger & citrus
Five Peaks Green
China green tea from the Hubei province. Light-bodied w/ low astringency, a slight sweetness, a kelp-like vegetal quality
Gyokuro
Grown in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, w/bold vegetal flavor and mild sweet nuttiness
Jasmine Pearl
Sweet China green tea from the Guizhou Province dried over fresh jasmine flowers
Matcha Green
Japanese green tea w/bright, nutty vegetal notes
Bai Mu Dan White Tea
China white tea from Jiangxi province w/ a delicately fragrant, w/ a mellow vegetal sweetness
Medium Roast Oolong
Moonlight White
Cultivated in a biodynamic garden in Yunnan, China w/notes of orchard fruit, muscat grape, and honey
Peach White Tea
Bai Mu Dan white tea w/dried peach and calendula petals
Plum Oolong
Tart flavors of hibiscus, Asian plum and rosehips blend with a classic Chinese oolong
SPARKLING
FOOD
pastries
sandwiches
savory crepes
Breakfast Burrito Crepe
Savory crepe w/scrambled egg, house pico & cheddar
Caprese Salad Crepe
Savory crepe w/tomato, bazel, mozzarella, and balsamic glaze
Egg & Cheddar Crepe
Savory crepe w/scrambled egg & cheddar
Ham & Cheddar Crepe
Savory crepe w/ham & cheddar
Ham, Egg & Cheddar
Savory crepe w/scrambled egg & cheddar
sweet crepes
Cinnamon Crepe
Sweet crepe w/cinnamon & sugar
Hazelnut Chocolate Crepe
Sweet crepe w/crumbled hazelnut truffle chocolate, whipped cream & shaved chocolate
Maple & Butter Crepe
Sweet crepe w/NH maple & butter
Lemon & Sugar Crepe
Sweet crepe w/fresh lemon, lemon glaze & powdered sugar
Seasonal Fruit Crepe
Sweet crepe w/seasonal fruit & whipped cream. Currently caramel apple w/ cream