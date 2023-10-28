The Freshman
ALL DAY MENU
APPS/SNACKS
Jalapeno aioli GF, DF, Vg
Jalapeno aioli, ketchup, herbs, GF, DF, Vg
Herb Chutney GF, V
Choice of buffalo, peppercorn spiced or homemade BBQ sauce. 1lb, ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Red pepper, jalapeño, citrus, herb aioli, arugula DF, P
scallion, ginger, turmeric, onion, pepper, sweet soy, sambal
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, pico de galllo, refried beans, crema
Garlic, ginger, cilantro, pesto GF, DF, P
Jalapeno, sambal, bacon, smoked paprika, cortija
Bacon lardons, arugula, mornay, parm
Served with warm flatbread
PASTAS
SOUPS & SALADS
Traditional chowder with fresh clams, bacon, potatoes and onions. Served with oyster crackers.
Carrot, celery, onion, tomato, garbanzo
romaine lettuce, boquerones, shaved parm, sourdough croutons
Crunchy apples, crispy parsnips, lacinato kale, dried cranberry vinaigrette
Apple cider vinaigrette, arugula, whipped goat cheese
Mixed greens, red onion, radish, cucumber, carrot, champagne vinaigrette
Small version of our Mixed Greens salad - mixed greens, red onion, radish, cucumber, carrot, champagne vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
Two local beef patties, American and cheddar, letuce, tomato, dijonaise, house pickle chips, brioche
Harissa, feta, cucumber V
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
MORE STUFF
SIDES
Mustard cream sauce
Sea salt, olive oil, lemon zest
Bacon, cider reduction, cranberries
DESSERT
homemadr biscuits, fresh macerated berries, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream
Chocolate syrup, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream
Baked sweet custard soaked pastries, caramel sauce, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream
DRINKS
Coffee & Tea
House-made spiced apple syrup, our signature 4 Mile Espresso and cinnamon.
Fresh pressed espresso with Orchata seed & steamed milk.
A portable box of our fresh brewed Swing's coffee. Each box is good for about 12 cups and comes with 8oz cups, lids and whatever fixings you need!
Sodas/Juices
Bottle Red Wine
100% Pinot. Willamette Valley, OR
Columbia Valley, WA. 60% Syrah, 40% Merlot. Blackberry, lavender, refined tannins and balanced acidity.
Bordeaux, FR. Merlot forward blend (75%). Ripe fruit, silky tannins, great balance.
Mendoza, AR. Organic grapes. 100% Cabernet.
Bottle White Wine
2019 Sonoma county. Richer texture with ripe fruit flavors of apricot, pear and tropical fruit.
2019 Lake County - California. Classic California Sauvignon Blanc. Aromas of fragrant white blossoms lead to white peach, melon and ripe citrus on the palate complemented by a crisp and refreshing finish.
Family-owned, Certified Sustainable and 100% estate grown wine fromMonterey, California. 2018 vintage. Fresh and extroverted aroma with notes of yellow apple, pear and citrus, enhanced by hints of coconut, vanilla and toasty oak.
Veneto, IT. Due Uve is Italian for "two grapes." Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc blend for an amazing food wine that also drinks well on its own.
Sardinia, IT. Centuries old winemaking on a hot, dry island yields an amazing warm weather white--tropical fruit, minerality and great acidity.
Sicily, IT. One of the boss' favorites. Perfect seafood wine. Delicate floral and fruit flavors with great acidity.
Bottle Sparkling/Rose Wine
Veneto, IT. Light, crisp and refreshing.
Champagne, FR. Brut reserve NV. Creamy, supple and a perfect Champagne.
Mantinia, GR. "Moschofilero," skin contact or "orange" wine. Blood orange, lemongrass & ginger.
Provence, FR. Ripe berries, bright citrus.
Anderson Valley, CA. Rose of Pinot Noir. Native American winemaker. Excellent rose for food.
RETAIL
Retail - Coffee
Retail - Beverage
SPECIALS
Jim Beam Bourbon, fresh lemon, cane sugar & a burgundy wine float.
Flay bread pizza baked fresh with bacon lardons, arugula, mornay, parmesan & olive oil
Espresso with purple sweet potato powder, vanilla syrup & whole milk.
Buttermilk biscuits smothered in turkey sausage gravy and served with two fried eggs.