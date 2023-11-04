2x points for loyalty members
The Garage Garage Bar Kenosha
Popular Items
- Beef Burger$9.00
Build your own burger with up to 2 stuffings and as many toppings as you'd like!
- Greasy Garage$15.00
Stuffed with swiss & mushrooms, topped with grilled onions, bacon, and more swiss
- The Hog$16.00
stuffed with jalapeno and bacon, topped with pepperjack, pork belly, pork rinds, and spicy bbq sauce
Food
Minor Repairs (Apps)
- Pickle Fries$8.00
Nashville Hot house-battered fried pickles, served with Nashville Hot ranch
- Smoked Provolone Wonton Sticks$9.00
wonton-wrapped smoked provolone cheese sticks, deep fried and served with pineapple ranch
- Thick Cut Onion Rings$8.00
- Triumphs Poutine$12.00
Hand cut fries, cheese curds, beef gravy, and bacon
- Pepper Jack Squares$8.00
Breaded and fried mix of jalepenos & cream cheese, served with chipotle ranch
- Fried Ravioli$8.00
fried 4-cheese ravioli with garlic parmesan seasoning, served with red sauce
- Collector Plate$14.00
sampler of pepperjack squares, smoked provolone wonton sticks, and Nashville hot fried pickles
- Garage Nachos$15.00
Deep fried kettle chips topped with BBQ pulled pork, nacho cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, lettuce, avocatdo, and sour cream
- Garage Tot-chos$18.00
Golden tetris tots topped with BBQ pulled pork, nacho cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, lettuce, avocatdo, and sour cream
- Gouda Mac Bites$9.00
Six crispy bone-in wings deep fried to perfection
- Pretzel Basket$8.00
Three grilled and salted Bavarian style pretzel sticks, served with honey mustard or your choice of sauce
- Tetris Tots$8.00
Golden tots in the shape of our favorite puzzle pieces!
- Extra Sauce
Choose a dipping sauce from our "Dents & DIngs"
- Fries Basket$7.00
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Major Damage (Our Favorites)
- AMC Eagle$16.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, pineapple, jalapeno bites, and garage sauce
- Burger of the Week$16.00
Check out Facebook or our website for this week's masterpiece!
- El Mecanico$15.00
stuffed with pepperjack cheese, topped with onions, cilantro, and pork al pastor
- Garbage Truck$15.00
Stuffed with pickles, topped with swiss cheese, blackberry jam, peanut butter, and kettle chips
- Greasy Garage$15.00
Stuffed with swiss & mushrooms, topped with grilled onions, bacon, and more swiss
- Green Javelin$15.00
Vegetarian black bean burger topped with roasted red pepper, grilled onions, spinach, avocado, tomatoes, and swiss
- Mr. Plow$16.00
Stuffed with white cheddar cheese curds, topped with BBQ pork, raw onions, and a fried egg
- The Carb-uretor$15.00
stuffed with mozzarella, topped with fried ravioli, red sauce, and garlic parmesan seasoning
- The Hog$16.00
stuffed with jalapeno and bacon, topped with pepperjack, pork belly, pork rinds, and spicy bbq sauce
- Whitewall Hula$16.00
Stuffed with mozzarella & ham, topped with pepperjack, bacon, sweet chili sauce, and grilled pineapple
Job (Build Your Own)
- Beef Burger$9.00
Build your own burger with up to 2 stuffings and as many toppings as you'd like!
- Impossible Burger$9.00
Build your own vegetarian black bean burger
- Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Build your own chicken sandwich
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
Build your own BBQ pulled pork sandwich
- Kid's Burger (3.5 oz)$7.00