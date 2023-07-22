Pickup
Food
Drinks
Gift Shop
Donuts
By The Dozen
Sandwiches
Cookies
Ice Cream
Food
Donuts
The Glazy Donut
$2.75
Cinna Twist
$4.15
Cookies & Cream
$3.95
Choco-Nut Brownie
$4.15
Strawberry Shortcake
$4.15
Coconut Delight
$3.95
Cherry Cheesecake
$4.15
Arroz Con Leche
$3.95
Creme Brulee
$3.95
Dulce De Texas
$3.95
Ferrero Rocher
$4.15
Maple Bacon
$4.15
By The Dozen
You Pick Em Dozen
$36.00
Assorted Dozen
$32.00
Glazed Dozen
$24.00
Sandwiches
Ham & Swiss
$6.95
Sausage Egg & Cheese
$6.95
Bacon Egg & Cheese
$6.95
Cookies
Chocolate Chip
$3.55
Smores
$3.55
Sugar Cookie
$3.55
Yabba Dabba Do
$3.55
Ice Cream
Double Scoop Ice Cream
$5.95
Single Scoop Ice Cream
$3.95
Drinks
Cold Drinks
Bottled Water
$1.25
Glass Of Milk
$1.95
Iced Coffee
$4.95
Dirty Chai Latte
$5.95
Chai Tea
$5.25
Dirty Horchata
$4.95
Lavender Horchata
$4.95
Iced Matcha Latte
$5.25
Charcoal Mocha
$5.25
Pina Colada
$5.25
Strawberries & Cream
$5.25
Hot Drinks
Latte
$4.75
Hot Chocolate
$3.95
Drip Coffee
$3.95
Frappes
Vanilla Bean Frappe
$6.95
Cookies & Cream Frappe
$6.95
Strawberries & Cream Frappe
$6.95
Caramel Frappe
$6.95
Gift Shop
Glazy Shop
Glazy Tee
$25.00+
Glazy Croc Charm
$5.00
Glazy Mug
$9.99
(915) 301-0170
2119 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
