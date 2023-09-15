Teriyaki Grill The Grill On Third
Teriyaki Grill Menu
STARTERS
Japanese Tuna Ceviche
Fresh ahi tuna, crunchy cucumbers, onions, and cilantro in a spicy citrus sauce.
Mekishiko Taco
Seared ahi tuna with crispy cabbage, citrus soy, a dash of wasabi, jalapeno aioli, and radish sprout garnish on a corn tortilla.
Esteban Taco
Prime beef coated with chimichurri, fresh cilantro, onions, and avocado on a corn tortilla
Octopus Taco
Sauteed octopus with crisp cabbage, caramelized onions, spicy mayo, and micro green garnish on a corn tortilla
Taco Flight
All good things come in 3's: one mekishiko taco, one Esteban taco, and one octopus taco
Hung #1 Hot Wings
My dad's famous chicken wings tossed in a spicy chili sauce packed with garlic, honey and sambal
Thai Coconut Curry Wings
Chicken wings tossed in a creamy coconut curry with an aromatic blend of lemongrass and Thai spices
1904 Loaded Fries
Crispy french fries smothered in jalapeno aioli and our famous chimichurri steak, garnished with fresh cilantro
Crab Cakes
Two pan-seared crab cakes, rich in flavor, and crisp edges, served with our in-house spicy mayo
Thai Coconut Curry Mussels
Black mussels in our house coconut curry. Served with a side of white rice
Gyoza
Eight crispy fried potstickers served with garlic soy vinaigrette
SANDWHICHES
Steve Steak Sandwich
Prime beef grilled to your preference, thinly sliced, and tossed in a Peruvian chimichurri sauce. Served on a grilled ciabatta torta.
Knucklehead Sandwich
Bulgogi beef, grilled onions, and house-made kimchi gochujang sauce, topped with an over-easy egg and loaded into a grilled ciabatta torta
Teriyaki Burger
Juicy Angus patty, slapped to order and grilled to your preference. Topped with grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, and our house Teriyaki.
Banh Mi
Sweet grilled marinated pork, pickled carrots, jalapenos, cucumbers, and fresh cilantro. Served in a crispy French baguette
ENTREES
BOWL
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Juicy chicken thighs grilled to crispy perfection and drizzled with our house teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
Melt in your mouth salmon grilled until golden with crispy skin left on. Always fresh and filleted daily
Teriyaki Beef Bowl
Prime beef lightly seasoned to bring out natural juices and grilled to your preference
Bulgogi Beef Bowl
Thinly sliced marinated beef grilled with onions. Served with a gochujang kimchi sauce and topped with a fried egg
Combo Bowl
Best of both worlds; 1/2 bulgogi beef and 1/2 teriyaki chicken
Teriyaki Tofu Bowl
Crispy fried tofu served with extra veggies and drizzled with our house teriyaki sauce
BENTO
Teriyaki Chicken Bento
Juicy chicken thighs grilled to crispy perfection and drizzled with our house teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Salmon Bento
Melt in your mouth salmon grilled until golden with crispy skin left on. Always fresh and filleted daily
Teriyaki Beef Bento
Prime beef lightly seasoned to bring out natural juices and grilled to your preference
Bulgogi Beef Bento
Thinly sliced marinated beef grilled with onions. Served with a kimchi-based hot sauce and topped with a fried egg
Combo Bento
Best of both worlds; 1/2 bulgogi beef and 1/2 teriyaki chicken drizzled with our house teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Tofu Bento
Crispy fried tofu served with extra veggies and drizzled with our house teriyaki sauce
KIDS MENU
Kids Chicken
Juicy chicken thighs grilled to crispy perfection and drizzled with our house teriyaki sauce
Kids Salmon
Melt in your mouth salmon grilled until golden with crispy skin left on. Always fresh and filleted daily
Kids Beef
Prime beef lightly seasoned to bring out natural juices and grilled to your preference
SALAD
Alpha Salad
Prime beef grilled to your preference, thinly sliced, and tossed in a Peruvian chimichurri sauce. Served with our jalapeno aioli
Seared Tuna Salad
Seared ahi tuna, peppered and salted. Served with our house miso dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
Melt in your mouth salmon grilled until golden with crispy skin left on. Served with our house miso dressing
Chimichurri Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken topped with Peruvian chimichurri. Served with our jalapeno aioli