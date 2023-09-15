Teriyaki Grill Menu

STARTERS

Japanese Tuna Ceviche

$12.99

Fresh ahi tuna, crunchy cucumbers, onions, and cilantro in a spicy citrus sauce.

Mekishiko Taco

$3.00

Seared ahi tuna with crispy cabbage, citrus soy, a dash of wasabi, jalapeno aioli, and radish sprout garnish on a corn tortilla.

Esteban Taco

$3.00

Prime beef coated with chimichurri, fresh cilantro, onions, and avocado on a corn tortilla

Octopus Taco

$3.00

Sauteed octopus with crisp cabbage, caramelized onions, spicy mayo, and micro green garnish on a corn tortilla

Taco Flight

$7.99

All good things come in 3's: one mekishiko taco, one Esteban taco, and one octopus taco

Hung #1 Hot Wings

$14.99

My dad's famous chicken wings tossed in a spicy chili sauce packed with garlic, honey and sambal

Thai Coconut Curry Wings

$14.99

Chicken wings tossed in a creamy coconut curry with an aromatic blend of lemongrass and Thai spices

1904 Loaded Fries

$14.99

Crispy french fries smothered in jalapeno aioli and our famous chimichurri steak, garnished with fresh cilantro

Crab Cakes

$14.99

Two pan-seared crab cakes, rich in flavor, and crisp edges, served with our in-house spicy mayo

Thai Coconut Curry Mussels

$13.99

Black mussels in our house coconut curry. Served with a side of white rice

Gyoza

$8.99

Eight crispy fried potstickers served with garlic soy vinaigrette

SANDWHICHES

Steve Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Prime beef grilled to your preference, thinly sliced, and tossed in a Peruvian chimichurri sauce. Served on a grilled ciabatta torta.

Knucklehead Sandwich

$14.99

Bulgogi beef, grilled onions, and house-made kimchi gochujang sauce, topped with an over-easy egg and loaded into a grilled ciabatta torta

Teriyaki Burger

$12.99

Juicy Angus patty, slapped to order and grilled to your preference. Topped with grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, and our house Teriyaki.

Banh Mi

$12.99

Sweet grilled marinated pork, pickled carrots, jalapenos, cucumbers, and fresh cilantro. Served in a crispy French baguette

ENTREES

Chop

$14.99

Vietnamese-style pork chop marinated in chili & lemongrass, and topped with a fried egg

Chap Chae

$13.99

Spinach noodles stir-fried with fresh vegetables in a garlic soy vinaigrette

BOWL

The "Bowl" comes with steamed white rice, grilled veggies, and the protein of your choice.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$11.50

Juicy chicken thighs grilled to crispy perfection and drizzled with our house teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$15.99

Melt in your mouth salmon grilled until golden with crispy skin left on. Always fresh and filleted daily

Teriyaki Beef Bowl

$14.50

Prime beef lightly seasoned to bring out natural juices and grilled to your preference

Bulgogi Beef Bowl

$14.50

Thinly sliced marinated beef grilled with onions. Served with a gochujang kimchi sauce and topped with a fried egg

Combo Bowl

$12.99

Best of both worlds; 1/2 bulgogi beef and 1/2 teriyaki chicken

Teriyaki Tofu Bowl

$9.99

Crispy fried tofu served with extra veggies and drizzled with our house teriyaki sauce

BENTO

The "Bento" comes with steamed white rice, grilled veggies, a side salad served with ginger dressing, two fried potstickers, and the protein of your choice

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

$12.99

Juicy chicken thighs grilled to crispy perfection and drizzled with our house teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Salmon Bento

$17.99

Melt in your mouth salmon grilled until golden with crispy skin left on. Always fresh and filleted daily

Teriyaki Beef Bento

$15.99

Prime beef lightly seasoned to bring out natural juices and grilled to your preference

Bulgogi Beef Bento

$15.99

Thinly sliced marinated beef grilled with onions. Served with a kimchi-based hot sauce and topped with a fried egg

Combo Bento

$14.99

Best of both worlds; 1/2 bulgogi beef and 1/2 teriyaki chicken drizzled with our house teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Tofu Bento

$11.99

Crispy fried tofu served with extra veggies and drizzled with our house teriyaki sauce

KIDS MENU

The Kid's Meal comes with steamed white rice, grilled veggies, fresh fruit, one potsticker, and the protein of your choice

Kids Chicken

$9.50

Juicy chicken thighs grilled to crispy perfection and drizzled with our house teriyaki sauce

Kids Salmon

$9.50

Melt in your mouth salmon grilled until golden with crispy skin left on. Always fresh and filleted daily

Kids Beef

$9.50

Prime beef lightly seasoned to bring out natural juices and grilled to your preference

SALAD

Alpha Salad

$15.99

Prime beef grilled to your preference, thinly sliced, and tossed in a Peruvian chimichurri sauce. Served with our jalapeno aioli

Seared Tuna Salad

$16.99

Seared ahi tuna, peppered and salted. Served with our house miso dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.99

Melt in your mouth salmon grilled until golden with crispy skin left on. Served with our house miso dressing

Chimichurri Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with Peruvian chimichurri. Served with our jalapeno aioli

A LA CARTE/SIDES

A La Carte Salmon

$8.99

A La Carte Beef

$8.99

A La Carte Chicken

$6.99

A La Carte Bulgogi

$8.99

A La Carte Tofu

$4.99

Side of Fries

$4.99

Side Salad

$6.99

Side of Rice

$3.99

SAUCES

Chimichurri

$0.40

Jalapeno Aioli

$0.40

Ginger Dressing

$0.40

Miso Dressing

$0.40

Spicy Mayo

$0.40

Teriyaki

$0.40

Spicy Teriyaki

$0.40

Kimchi Sauce

$0.40

DRINKS

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Tropical Iced Tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Bottled Green Tea

$5.99

Topo Chico

$4.25

Thai Tea

$5.25

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.25

Sangria

$4.25

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.99

Mexican Coke

$4.25

San Pellegrino

$3.99

Bar Menu

Beer

Sapporo

$6.99

Sapporo Can (22oz)

$8.00

Duck Foot

$6.99

POG Cider

$6.99

Pitcher of Sapporo

$14.99

Wine

Soju Bottle

$14.00