The Grove Tavern 204 N 4th St
FOOD
For The Table
- Charcuterie$16.00
house selected meats and cheese,fruit,nuts,jam,crostini
- Champagne Papi Shrimp$14.00
sauteed gulf shrimp, champagne sage butter, capers, garlic, parsley, crostini
- Burrata and Peach$16.00
fresh peach, prosciutto, candied pecans, balsamic reduction, arugula, cracked pepper, toast points
- Wings$10.00
marinated wings tossed in dry rub or buffalo sauce, choose 2 styles
- Cheese Curds$10.00
- Bao Buns$10.00
Chicken or Pork Belly wrapped in a pillow of cooked dough, carrots, green onion, tonkatsu bbq sauce
- Poutine$14.00
Fries, Italian beef, white cheddar curd, brown gravy, onion strings
- Pretzel Bites$12.00
12 pretzel bites with stone mustard and beer cheese
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Fried pickles with spicy horseradish ranch
- Pork Belly Bites$11.00
Pork belly bites candied, served with a chipotle bbq
- Italian Meatballs$12.00
10 meatballs in house marinara, provolone cheese, and garlic bread
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Spinach artichoke dip with pita or house chips
Flatbreads
- Salmon Flatbread$18.00
smoked salmon, heirloom tomato, pickled onion, whipped goat cheese, arugula, chili oil, avocado, balsamic reduction
- Pancetta Mushroom Flatbread$16.00
pancetta, chef shrooms, spinach, fontina, truffle oil, garlic
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$16.00
chicken tossed in sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella, carrot, cabbage, celery, green onion, sesame seeds
Greens From The Grove
- Spinach Salad$12.00
spinach sping mix, salmon, bacon, walnuts, goat cheese, strawberry, balsamic vin
- The Caesar$10.00
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, heirloom tomato, caesar dressing, crouton,cracked pepper
- Southwest Cobb$15.00
romaine spring mix, bacon, cotija ,black bean, avocado, tomato, hard egg, pepitas, avocado poblano ranch
- Sesame Crusted Tuna Salad$18.00
arugula spring mix, ahi seared tuna, cucumber, avocado, wonton strips, ginger lime vin
Handhelds
- Chicago Beef Grilled Cheese$18.00
Slow cooked sirloin tip/top round beef, pan jus, smoked provolone, artisan italian, giardiniera aioli
- Chicken Colorado$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, bbq, pork belly, cheddar, brioche
- Honey Hot Chicken$15.00
buttermilk brined chicken thigh, chili infused honey, cayenne compound butter, pickle, cabbage slaw, brioche
- Skirt Steak Wrap$14.00
- The Grove Burger$12.00
One or two 4 oz house blend in duck fat, american cheese, pickle, onion, garlic aioli, brioche
- Burger of the Month$16.00
- Quesadilla$15.00
- EXTRA Shloppy Joes$14.00
- All Grown Up Grilled Cheese$11.00
- Chicken Parm w/ Pesto Sandwhich$16.00
Lightly fried chicken breast, marinara, provolone, parmesan, garlic bread, pesto
- Patty Melt$14.00
- Chicken Wrap$14.00
Entrees
- Skirt Steak Frites$24.00
prime marinated skirt, demi, over bed of fries
- Rice Bowl$14.00
Rice Bowl with choice of protein, southwest style!
- Chicken and Waffles$18.00
Two chicken thighs, tossed in maple bourbon dry rub atop two waffles. Accompanied by compound cayenne butter, maple syrup, and blueberries
- Meatloaf Dinner$16.00
8 oz meatloaf, mashed, gravy, garlic green beans, sourdough bread
- Mac and Cheese Bowl$12.00
Mac and cheese bowl built your way!
- The Horseshoe$16.00
Two 4 oz patties, fries, sourdough, smothered in beer cheese. southern Illinois classic
- Ahi Poke$18.00
ahi poke, avocado, cucumber, heirloom tomato, green onion, ponzu, siracha aioli, crispy wonton, sesame seed
It's All About The Youth
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit
- Child Pepperoni Flatbread$8.00
Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit
- Little Ones Burger$8.00
Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit
- Popcorn Chicken$8.00
Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit
- Mac and Cheese$8.00
Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit
- Kids Grilled Chicken$8.00