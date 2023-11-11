East Coast Inspired Lounge
The Haven Social
Food
Small Plates
- Raw Oysters
pink peppercorn mignonette + cocktail + lemon
- Charcuterie Board
ever changing selection of meat, cheese & accompaniments
- Mussels
saffron cream + garlic toast
- Caviar Deviled Eggs
crispy panko crusted + chive-mascarpone whipped yolk
- Smoked & Crisped Wings$15.00
jerk buffalo sauce + celery salad + blue cheese dressing
- Lobster Mac ‘n Cheese
orecchiette pasta + three cheeses + Maine lobster
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts
island spice + scotch bonnet aioli
- $40 Dinner$40.00
Salads
On a Roll
Shareable
Sides
Sweet
Beverage
Zero Proof Cocktails
- Sour Ginger
Apple Kombucha + Ginger Honey Foam + Pineapple + Lemon + Candied Ginger
- The One with Sorbet
Vanilla Agave + Pineapple + Fresh Lime + OJ + Ginger Beer + Raspberry Sorbet
- Fall Into Me
Fall Spices + Apple Cider + Lemon + Bitters + Dehydrated Apple
- Who Needs Whiskey?!
Clove-Cardamom + Agave + Lemon + Lime + Egg White
- Faloma
Fresh Grapefruit + Jalapeno + Club Soda + Grapefruit Syrup
- Get Smashed
Mint + Blackberry + Cucumber + Club Soda
- Wait, It Changes Colors?
Passion Fruit + Jalapeño + Fresh Lime + Vanilla Pea Flower Foam
Soft Drinks
The Haven Social Location and Ordering Hours
(484) 720-8552
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11:30AM