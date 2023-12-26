The Hen & The Hog
Popular Items
- Balsamic Chicken Wrap$14.50
Balsamic Glazed Pulled Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Red Onion, Herbed Goat Cheese, Vidalia Balsamic Vinaigrette & Artisan Greens in a Sundried Tomato & Basil Tortilla Wrap.
- H&H Cheeseburger$16.50
Two Ground Chuck & Short Rib Patties Smash Seared, Topped with White American Cheese, House Made Pickles, Red Onions & Dijonnaise on a Brioche Bun
- The Flaming Hen$16.50
Buttermilk Marinated & Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Tossed in Cayenne Butter Sauce, Topped with House Made Pickles, Duke's Mayo, and Red Onions on a Brioche Bun. Note: Atomic Ghost Pepper Sauce is VERY SPICY.
LUNCH & DINNER
Starters
- Minnesota Wontons$12.50
Crispy Wontons Filled with Cream Cheese, Pickles, and Pastrami. Served with Dill Mustard Aioli Dipping Sauce.
- Hog Belly Bites$16.50
Slow Roasted Duroc Pork Belly Pan Fried Until Crispy with Maple Bourbon Glaze, Tart Cherries, and Crostinis.
- Cheese Curds$12.50
Crispy Fried Ellsworth Cheese Curds Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce
- Hen Wings$17.50
One Pound of Herb Rubbed Chicken Wings, Fried in Bacon Fat and Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
- Wagyu Steak Bites$20.50
Wagyu Steak Bites Smothered In Ancho Coffee Rub & Our Signature Sauce On Top Of Onion Straws. Served With Southwest Aioli.
- Swedish Poutine$12.50
Hand Cut Fries Topped with Ellsworth Cheese Curds and Swedish Gravy
Handhelds
- Hog Heaven$16.50
House Made Pulled Pork, Seared Pork Belly, Bacon Jam, House Made Pickles and Tangy BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun
- H&H Grilled Cheese$15.50
Gruyere & Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Seared Pork Belly, Cider Poached Apples and Cranberry Gastrique on Parmesan Crusted Sourdough
- H&H Hamburger$15.50
Two Ground Chuck & Short Rib Patties Smash Seared and Topped with House Made Pickles, Red Onions, and Dijonnaise on a Brioche Bun
- Wild Mushroom & Gruyere Burger$17.50
Two Ground Chuck & Brisket Patties Smash Seared With Wild Mushroom, Gruyere Cheese & Garlic Aioli On A Brioche Bun
- Chorizo Burger$17.50
Two Chorizo Seasoned Ground Chuck & Brisket Patties Smash Seared with Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, House Made Guacamole, Heirloom Tomatoes, Habanero Jack Cheese, Cotija Cheese & Southwest Aioli on a Brioche Bun
- Minnesota Pastrami$16.50
Sliced Pastrami, Gruyere Cheese, Signature Wonton Filling (Cream Cheese, Pickles & Pastrami) & House Made Pickles on a Pretzel Bun
- Meatball Banh Mi Sliders$16.50
Beef Meatballs, Signature Sauce Glaze, Spicy Slaw, Mango Habanero Cream Cheese and Sriracha Aioli on Slider Buns
- Southwest Wrap$13.50
Southwest Aioli, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Sauteed Jalapeno, Red Onions, Heirloom Tomatoes, White Cheddar Cheese and Spring Mix Lettuce In a Sundried Tomato & Basil Tortilla Wrap NOTE: Jalapeños/Onions are Mixed - Cannot Leave Off One Without the Other
Greens
- Apple Walnut Salad$13.50
Artisan Greens Topped with Cider Poached Apples, Candied Walnuts, Aged Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Dried Cranberries. Served with a Side of Brown Butter Vinaigrette.
- Corn Cobb Salad$16.50
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Hominy Corn, Tomato, Guacamole, Sliced Egg, Aged White Cheddar & Artisan Greens. Served with a Side of Vidalia Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Southwest Steak Salad$17.50
Ancho Coffee Rubbed Wagyu Steak Bites, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Pickled Onions, Pickled Jalapeno, Heirloom Tomatoes, House Made Guacamole, Cotija Cheese on Spring Mix Lettuce. Served with Southwest Ranch.
H&H Signatures
- Mac & Cheese$21.00
Aged Cheddar, Bleu, American, Gruyere & Bacon Sauce Topped with House Made Pulled Pork, Crispy Onion Petals & Fresh Herbs Note: All cheeses and bacon are in the sauce and cannot be removed.
- Black & Bleu Steak Pasta$25.00
Wagyu Steak Bites with Bleu Cheese Champagne Sauce, Mushrooms and Red Onions Tossed in Pappardelle Noodles and Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
- Walleye$25.00
Lightly Breaded & Pan Seared Walleye Filet, Champagne Garlic Herb Cream Sauce with Wild Mushrooms, Seasonal Vegetable, Wild Rice Pilaf (Contains Nuts)
- The Hen$25.00
Cider Brined Half Chicken, Choice of Seasonal Veggie, Truffle & Gruyere Smashed Potatoes (Please allow an extra 5 minutes for cook time)
- The Hog$26.50
Thick Cut, Dry-Aged Duroc Pork Chop, Pan Seared and Cooked to Order, Apple Slaw, and Truffle Gruyere Smashed Potatoes, Topped with Pan Sauce (Please allow an extra 10 minutes for cook time)
- Swedish Meatballs$24.00
Hand Made Duroc Meatballs On Top Of Gravy Smothered Pappardelle Noodles with Lingonberries
Specials
Sides
- Apple Slaw$4.00
- Kettle Chips$3.00
- Cheesy Hash Browns$4.00
Please Note: Cheese & Onions Cannot be Removed
- French Fries$5.00
- Side Soup
- Side House Salad$4.00
Spring Mix, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Choice of Dressing
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Fresh Fruit$4.00
- Honey Balsamic Brussels Sprouts$5.00
- Brown Sugar Carrots$5.00
- Garlic & Gruyere Smashed Potatoes$7.00
- Single Hamburger Patty$4.00
Kids
- Kids Cheeseburger$9.00
Smash Seared Beef Patty, American Cheese, Brioche Bun
- Kids Hamburger$8.00
Smash Seared Beef Patty, Brioche Bun
- Kids Crispy Chicken$9.00
Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Breast Cut into Strips
- Kids Grilled Cheese$9.00
Sourdough, American Cheese
- Kids Mac & Cheese$9.00
House Made Cheese Sauce (Cheddar, Gruyere, American, Bleu, Bacon) with Cavatappi Noodles
- Kids Butter Noodles$8.00
Cavatappi Noodles, Butter
Sauce Sides
- Blue Cheese$1.00
- Brown Butter Vinaigrette$1.00
- Cayenne Butter- Atomic$1.25
- Cayenne Butter- Mild$1.00
- Cayenne Butter-Hot$1.00
- Dill Mustard Aioli$1.00
- Garlic Aioli$1.00
- Guacamole$2.50
- Honey$1.00
- Mayo$0.75
- Ranch$1.00
- Signature Wing Sauce$2.00
- Sriracha Aioli$1.00
- Southwest Aioli$1.00
- Tangy BBQ$0.75
- Vidalia Balsamic Vinaigrette$1.00