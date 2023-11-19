The Hideout 208 Elk Ave
Food
Nibbles
Apps
- Chicken & Waffle Sliders$14.00
Fried chicken embraced with chili crunch honey & butter 2pcs
- Curried Pork Meatballs$15.00
Tender pork and Wagyu beef meatballs swimming in coconut curry, garnished with fried onions. 3pcs
- Coconut shrimp$18.00
Coconut crusted shrimp, fried to golden perfection; accompanied by doctored sweet chili sauce. (8 Pieces)
- Wings$18.00
Twice-fried, antibiotic-free wings dressed with sesame, green onion & chili crunch ranch 6-8pcs
- Mushroom Skewers$14.00
(V, GF) Charred & marinated trumpet mushrooms with house chili crunch 2pcs
- Deconstructed Lettuce Wraps$18.00
Accouterments of cabbage lime slaw, micro cilantro, pickled red onion & jalapeño
Salad
- Rad Crab Cake$20.00
Fried crab cake, nestled on glass noodle salad with leafy greens & ginger lime vinaigrette and house remoulade
- Power Bowl$18.00
Quinoa base, seasonal vegetables, charred broccolini, house pickles, crowned with ginger lime vinaigrette (V)
- Chicken Salad$16.00Out of stock
The Hideout’s special chicken salad blend served with toasted baguette & slaw
- The Hideout Wedge$20.00
Crispy pork belly, egg, grilled cabbage, smoked blue cheese, fried onion and house-made yuzu green goddess dressing
- Local Gem$16.00
Seasonal greens, fresh veggies, spiced nuts, house pickles & shaved piave with ginger lime vinaigrette. Choose your protein.
Bao
- Pork Bao$7.00
Crispy pork belly, radish, bulgogi & a hint of lemon zest
- Fried Chicken Bao$7.00
Drenched in K-hot sauce, pickled cucumber, green onion & creamy kewpie mayo
- Birria Bao$7.00
Wagyu short rib Asian birria, pickled red onion & a special consommé dip
- Mushroom Bao$7.00
Pulled trumpet mushroom, pickled red onion & a special (V)
- Bao Bundle$18.00
Choose any two BAOs and a side of pasta salad, hideout chips, shoestring fries or side salad
- Bao Party$46.00
Two of each Bao 8pcs
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Wrap$18.00Out of stock
Hideout’s chicken salad wrapped in gem lettuce, sprinkled with crispy onion
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Brined chicken thigh, pickled cucumber, kewpie mayo slaw, doused in K-hot sauce
- Grom-Nom Burger$20.00
1/3 lb Wagyu patty, cheddar, fresh lettuce, heirloom tomato & shaved red onion. *Substitute vegan burger & vegan cheese! (V)
- Pow Hound Burger$22.00
1/3 lb Wagyu patty, thick slab of crispy pork belly, cheddar, lettuce, fried onion & chili crunch ranch
- Thai Mi Up Burger$22.00
1/3 lb Wagyu patty dressed in gochujang aioli, Korean slaw & pickled cucumbers
- BYO Banh Mi$22.00
House pickles, fresh slaw, cilantro & radish. Your choice of protein: marinated mushroom, crispy pork belly or fried chicken
- Special Burger$15.00
Kids Menu
Dessert
Sides
Bar
Crafted Keg Cocktails
- Uzuloma$14.00Out of stock
Anthracite spirits (local) gin, yuzu, lime, grapefruit
- Toki Toki$14.00
Japanese whiskey, lemon, pineapple, bitters
- Dachi Marg$14.00
Lunazul reposado, orange liqueur, lemon lime, sudachi, kaffir lime syrup
- Strawberry Zen$14.00Out of stock
Spring 44 vodka, yuzu, lime, lemongrass, basil, strawberry
- Nitro Cold Brew$16.00
Espresso martini
Draught Beer
Whiskey
Tequila
SPECIALS
Cans/Bottles
Bar NA
Merch
T-Shirts
- Mens Small T-shirt (Original Print)$25.00
- Mens Medium T-shirt (Original Print)$25.00
- Mens Large T-shirt (Original Print)$25.00
- Mens XL T-shirt (Original Print)$25.00
- Ladies Small T-Shirt (Original Print)$28.00
- Ladies Medium T-Shirt (Original Print) (Copy)$28.00
- Ladies Large T-Shirt (Original Print) (Copy)$28.00
- Ladies XL T-shirt (Original Print) (Copy)$28.00