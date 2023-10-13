The Hive Kitchen + Bar
Beverages
Coffee, Milk and Hot Chocolate
Fountain Drinks
Lemon Ice
Teas
Lunch
Appetizers
Personal Grazing Cup
A variety of local vegetables, fruits, cheeses, crackers, olives, honey & dried meats
Green Bean Fries
Deep fried with choice of dipping sauce
Crazy Fries
Fries topped with sour crean, spicy chipotle aioli, jalapeno aioli, green onions
Chicken Wings
Deep fried with choice of sauce
Bavarian Jumbo Soft Pretzel
Served with beer cheese sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara or ranch dipping sauce
Salads
Hive Salad - Half
Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, apples, feta
Hive Salad - Full
Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, apples, feta
Grilled Caesar Salad
Grilled romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, Hivemade Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Lettuce mix, bacon, carrots, hard boiled egg, avocado, red onion, roasted chickpeas, gorgonzola crumbles
Taco Salad
Hivemade shell, ground beef, whole beans, lettuce, cheese, corn, pico de gallo, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, salsa
Taco Salad with Carnita Meat
Hivemade shell, whole beans, slow cooked carnitas, lettuce, cheese, corn, pico de gallo, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, salsa
Sandwiches
French Dip
Tri-Tip, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, au jus, hoagie roll
Grilled Cheese
Swiss, cheddar, provolone cheeses, sourdough bread
Grilled Cheese Ham & Pesto
Ham, Swiss, cheddar, provolone cheeses, pesto, sourdough bread
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, sourdough bread
Hot Pastrami
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Hivemade house dressing, marble rye bread
Hive Chicken Bacon Sandwich
Chicken breast, (grilled or fried), bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, mayonnaise, ranch, brioche bun
Honey Bee Turkey Melt
Turkey, mayonnaise, spinach, honey mustard, pesto, provolone cheese, sourdough bread
Roasted Veggie Sandwich or Wrap
Pesto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions, avocado, portobello mushroom, spinach, croissant or wrap
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, croissant
Vegan Lettuce Wrap
Portobello mushrom, tomato, onion, aioli
Bowls
Tri-Tip Bowl
Grilled tri-tip, broccoli, carrots, kidney beans, kale
Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken, broccoli, carrots, roasted bell peppers, mushrooms
Seafood Bowl
Choice of salmon or prawns, broccoli, asparagus, zucchini
Ma-Ce-Mae Bowl
Vegan | Kale, mixed cabbage, chickpeas, avocado, cherry tonatoes, zucchini, pineapple, roasted corn, tofu
Mac & Cheese
Cheddar cheese, bread crumbs, bacon, scallions, garlic bread
Burgers
Half Pound Angus Burger
Choice of Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, brioche bun
Kona Burger
Half pound angus burger, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled pineapple, habanero honey sauce, brioche bun
Western Burger
Half pound angus burger, onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, brioche bun
Sunnyside Burger
Tacos
Kids Lunch Menu
Chicken Strips - Kids Lunch
Served with Ranch dipping sauce, and choice of fries, bag of chips, or sliced apples
Mozzarella Sticks - Kids Lunch
Served with marinara or ranch dipping sauce
Grilled Cheese - Kids Lunch
Swiss, cheddar, provolone cheeses, sourdough bread and choice of fries, bag of chips, or sliced apples
Quesadilla - Kids Lunch
Melted cheddar cheese on a grilled flour tortillas with a side of guacamole and sour cream, and choice of fries, bag of chips, or sliced apples
Mac & Cheese - Kids Lunch
Sides
1/2 Avocado
8 oz Salad Dressing
Apple Slices
Bag of Chips - Side
BBQ Sauce
Blue Cheese
Boiled Egg
Chipotle Aioli
Crispy Fries
Fresh Fruit Cup
Seasonal cut fruit
Fried Chicken 6oz
Grilled Chicken 6oz
Habanero Honey Sauce
Jalapeno Aioli
Ketchup
Mayonnaise
Onion Rings
Ranch
Regular Fries
Salmon
Seasonal Soup Bowl
Served with choice of crackers or bread
Seasonal Soup Cup
Served with choice of crackers or bread
Shrimp Grilled
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Garden Salad
Lettuce mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and choice of Hivemade dressing
Side of Brown Rice
Side of Jasmine Rice
Spicy Chipotle Aioli
Spicy Honey Aioli
Sweet Potato Fries
Tri Tip
Dinner
Appetizers
Bavarian Jumbo Soft Pretzel
Served with beer cheese sauce
Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie Plate
A variety of local vegetables, fruits, cheeses, crackers, olives, honey & dried meats
Chicken Wings
Deep fried with choice of sauce
Crazy Fries
Fries topped with sour crean, spicy chipotle aioli, jalapeno aioli, green onions
Deep Fried Calamari
Honey sambal dipping sauce, fresh herbs
Green Bean Fries
Deep fried with choice of dipping sauce
Grilled Flatbread
Brie cheese, pear, arugula, honey balsamic drizzle
Jumbo Italian Meatball
Ground beef, parmesan cheese, onions, marinara sauce, crostini
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara or ranch dipping sauce
Pickle Fries
Salads
Hive Salad - Half
Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, apples, feta
Hive Salad - Full
Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, apples, feta
Grilled Caesar Salad
Grilled romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, Hivemade Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Lettuce mix, bacon, carrots, hard boiled egg, avocado, red onion, roasted chickpeas, gorgonzola crumbles
Loaded Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, gorgonzola or feta crumbles, crispy bacon bits, grape tomatoes
Side House Garden Salad
Lettuce mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and choice of Hivemade dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Burgers
Half Pound Angus Burger
Choice of Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, brioche bun
Kona Burger
Half pound angus burger, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled pineapple, habanero honey sauce, brioche bun
Western Burger
Half pound angus burger, onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, brioche bun
Dinner Entrees
Mushroom Chicken
8oz Chicken breast, mushroom cream sauce, parmesan cheese, seasonal vegetables
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Bone-in/skin on chicken, corn on the cobb, choice of starch
Walnut-Almond Crusted Salmon
Walnuts, almonds, panko bread crumbs, herbs, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables
Blackened Salmon
Blend of spices, pan-seared, butter, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables
14oz Ribeye Steak
Fire grilled, garlic glaze with Montana Honey, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables
12oz New York Steak
Fire grilled, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables
Smoked Baby Back Ribs
1/2 rack, corn on the cobb, Hivemade honey BBQ sauce, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables
Sweet Hoisin Beef Stir Fry
NY Steak, onions, broccoli, carrots, spinach, tomatoes, jasmine rice, hoisin sauce
Fish and Chips
Beer battered lingcod, fries, Hivemade tartar sauce, fresh lemon
Pasta
Sides
1/2 Avocado
Baked Potato - Side
Baked Sweet Potato - Side
Bee Hot Sauce
Blue Cheese
Boiled Egg
Brown Rice - Side
Caesar
Champagne Vinaigrette
Crispy Fries
Fresh Fruit Cup
Seasonal cut fruit
Fried Chicken 6oz
Grilled Chicken 6oz
Honey Balsamic
Jalapeno Aioli
Jasmine Rice - Side
Ketchup
Lemon Vinaigrette
Mashed Potatoes
Mayonnaise
Mustard
Onion Rings
Ranch
Regular Fries
Salmon
Seasonal Soup Bowl
Served with choice of crackers or bread
Seasonal Soup Cup
Served with choice of crackers or bread
Seasonal Vegetables - Side
Shrimp Grilled
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Garden Salad
Lettuce mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and choice of Hivemade dressing
Spicy Chipotle Aioli
Spicy Honey Aioli
Sweet Potato Fries
Tri Tip
Thursday Tacos
Kids Dinner Menu
Chicken Strips - Kids Dinner
Served with ranch dipping sauce, and choice of fries, bag of chips, or sliced apples
Mac & Cheese - Kids Dinner
Cheddar cheese, bread crumbs, bacon
Fish & Chips - Kids Dinner
Beer battered lingcod, fries, Hivemade tartar sauce, fresh lemon
Spaghetti - Kids Dinner
Spaghetti pasta, Hivemade marinara, parmesan cheese, garlic bread
Quesadilla - Kids - Dinner
Melted cheddar cheese on a grilled flour tortillas with a side of guacamole and sour cream, and choice of fries, bag of chips, or sliced apples
Dinner Specials
Honey's
Creamery
Banana Split
CA Honey Orange
Cookies & Cream
Grasshopper Mint
S'More
Turtle
Banana
CA Honey Orange
Chocolate
Cookies & Cream
Montana Honeycomb
Peaches & Cream
Rocky Road
Salted Caramel
Vanilla
Cup
Cone
Waffle Cone
Banana Split
Cookies & Cream
Caramel
Salted Caramel
S'More
Strawberry
Turtle
Fudge
Variable
Honey's Beverages
Hot Chocolate
Cold Chocolate
Coffee Pour Over (Decaf)
Americano
Red Eye
Cappuccino
Latte
Latte Seasonal
Mocha
Float
Banana Shake
CA Honey Orange Shake
Chocolate Shake
Montana Honeycomb Shake
Peaches & Cream Shake
Salted Caramel Shake
S'More Shake
Vanilla Shake
Worker Bee Smoothie
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Maybee Mango Smoothie
Hula Bee Smoothie
Berry Buzz Smoothie
Bee Positive Smoothie
Chai Tea
Cinnamon Roll Chai Tea
Honey Tea
Honey Lavender Tea
Honey Matcha Tea
Pastry Case
Saturday Brunch/Lunch
Brunch Mains
Bee Simple
2 Buttermilk pancakes or rosemary potatoes, 2 eggs, choice of 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links
Beehive Breakfast Sandwich
2 Eggs, Hivemade biscuit, bacon, sausage patty, spinach cheddar cheese, honey butter, with rosemary potatoes, and fresh fruit
BLT Benedict
2 Poached eggs, English muffin, bacon, tomatoes, fresh spinach, hollandaise sauce, with rosemary potatoes
Brioche Stuffed French Toast
Strawberries, powdered sugar, orange zest, honey, choice of 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links
Busy Bee Benedict
2 Poached eggs, Canadian bacon or portabella mushroom, hollandaise sauce, English muffin with rosemary potatoes
Classic French Toast
Powdered sugar, honey, choice of 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links
Denver Omelette
3 Eggs, country ham, red bell peppers, onions, avocado, jack & cheddar cheese, with rosemary potatoes, fresh fruit, and toast
Grande Carnitas Burrito
Scrambled eggs, smoked pork, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted corn, spinach, potatoes, sour cream, salsa, caramelized onions, flour tortilla
Grande Chorizo Burrito
Scrambled eggs, spinach, potatoes, sour cream, salsa, caramelized onions, cheese, flour tortilla
Grande Veggie Burrito
Scrambled eggs, spinach, potatoes, sour cream, salsa, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, cheese, flour tortilla
Huevos Rancheros
3 Eggs, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo, salsa, rosemary potatoes, corn or flour tortilla
Tropical Acai Bowl
Acai guarana, fresh mango, banana, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, Hivemade granola, bee pollen, coconut, and OHB Hawaiian honey
Busy Bee Kids Menu
Busy Bee Scrambled Eggs-K
Choice of bacon or sausage link, and toast
Hive Pancake-K
Pure maple syrup, butter, powdered sugar, choice of bacon or sausage link
Chocolate Chip Pancake-K
Butter, whipped topping, chocolate chips, choice of bacon or sausage link
Seasonal Fruit Bowl -K
Berries, pineapple, mango, bananas, and OHB California honey
Lunch
Personal Grazing Cup
A variety of local vegetables, fruits, cheeses, crackers, olives, honey & dried meats
Green Bean Fries
Deep fried with choice of dipping sauce
Crazy Fries
Fries topped with sour crean, spicy chipotle aioli, jalapeno aioli, green onions
Chicken Wings
Deep fried with choice of sauce
Bavarian Jumbo Soft Pretzel
Served with beer cheese sauce
Hive Salad - Half
Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, apples, feta
Hive Salad - Full
Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, apples, feta
Grilled Caesar Salad
Grilled romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, Hivemade Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Lettuce mix, bacon, carrots, hard boiled egg, avocado, red onion, roasted chickpeas, gorgonzola crumbles
Taco Salad
Hivemade shell, ground beef, whole beans, lettuce, cheese, corn, pico de gallo, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, salsa
French Dip
Tri-Tip, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, au jus, hoagie roll
Grilled Cheese
Swiss, cheddar, provolone cheeses, sourdough bread
Hive Chicken Bacon Sandwich
Chicken breast, (grilled or fried), bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, mayonnaise, ranch, brioche bun
Honey Bee Turkey Melt
Turkey, mayonnaise, spinach, honey mustard, pesto, provolone cheese, sourdough bread
Roasted Veggie Sandwich or Wrap
Pesto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions, avocado, portobello mushroom, spinach, croissant or wrap
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, croissant
Half Pound Angus Burger
Choice of Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, brioche bun
Kona Burger
Half pound angus burger, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled pineapple, habanero honey sauce, brioche bun
Western Burger
Half pound angus burger, onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, brioche bun
Tri-Tip Bowl
Grilled tri-tip, broccoli, carrots, kidney beans, kale
Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken, broccoli, carrots, roasted bell peppers, mushrooms
Seafood Bowl
Choice of salmon or prawns, broccoli, asparagus, zucchini
Ma-Ce-Mae Bowl
Vegan | Kale, mixed cabbage, chickpeas, avocado, cherry tonatoes, zucchini, pineapple, roasted corn, tofu
Fish Tacos
Cod or Shrimp, pand seared or fried, smashed avocado, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortillas, fresh lemon
Seasonal Soup Cup
Served with choice of crackers or bread
Seasonal Soup Bowl
Served with choice of crackers or bread
Sesonal Fresh Fruit
Side House Garden Salad
Lettuce mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and choice of Hivemade dressing
Regular Fries
Crispy Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Brunch Sides
Brunch Dessert
Brunch House Beverages
House Drip Coffee
Small
Milk
Hot Chocolate
Small
Milk Chocolate Cold
TO GO House Drip Coffee large
Large
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Starry
Root Beer
Orange Crush
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Stubborn Vanilla Cream
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Arnold Palmer
Black Tea
Green Tea
Hot Tea
Assorted tea flavors
Peach Tea
Raspberry Tea
Retail
Apparel
Xs
Small
Medium
Large
Xl
2Xl
3Xl
Green Leather Hat
Gray Leather Hat
Black OHB Leather Hat
Blue Hawaii Leather Hat
Brown OHB Leather Hat
Dark Green OHB Camo
Green Montana Leather Hat
The Hive Market Bag
Chico Honey Co. Small Market Bag
Gifts
Beeswax Block
1 Lb Block Pure Beeswax
Beeswax Block
1 Oz Block Pure Beeswax
Beeswax Block
2 Lb Block Pure Beeswax
Hexagon Beeswax Candle
Short Hexagon Candle
Hexagon Beeswax Candle
Tall Hexagon Candle
OHB Beeswax Candles
Twisted Taper
Bee Spoon
Brass Spoon with Bee
Bear Honey Jar
Ceramic Bear Honey Jar
Stoneware Honey Jar
Cream Ceramic Stoneware Honey Jar W/Wood Honey Dipper
Bee Shaped Dish
Decorative Gold Cast Iron Bee Shaped Dish
Gold Resin Bee
Resin Bee, Gold Finish
Greeting Cards
Happy BeeDay
Hobnail Honey Jar
Hobnail Honey Jar With Wood Dipper
Honey Dippers
Ebony Teak Honey Dipper
Honey Jar with Glass Bee Adorned Lid
Honey Jar with Glass Bee Adorned Lid
OHB Campfire Coffee Mug
OHB Campfire Coffee Mug
OHB Leather Patch
OHB Leather Patch
OHB Logo Black Thermos
OHB Logo Black Thermos
OHB Logo Stickers
Save the Bees
OHB Signature Tumblers
OHB Black Signature Tumbler 8 Oz.
OHB Signature Tumblers
OHB Black Signature Tumbler 16 Oz.
Stainless Steel Honey Dipper
Stainless Steel Honey Dipper
Teakwood Honey Jar
Teakwood Honey Jar
Yellow Ceramic Honey Jar
Yellow Ceramic Honey Jar
Honey
Honey Sticks
Honey Stick (Packaged)
Creamed Honey
12 Oz. Creamed Honey
4 oz. Hawaiian Wildflower Honey
12 oz. Hawaiian Wildflower Honey
30 oz. Hawaiian Wildflower Honey
25 oz. Hawaiian Wildflower Honey
