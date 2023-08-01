The Joint BBQ, Wings, & More 30 Outlet Avenue
Popular Items
SMOKEY CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Our Smoked Chicken on a three cheese grilled cheese with bacon and BBQ Ranch on toasted wheatberry.
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
Two small chicken tenders served with choice of one outsider and dipping sauce.
PICKLE FRIES
Crispy, tangy thin-cut pickle fries lightly coated and deep fried to perfection served with ranch.
FOOD
APPS
NACHOS
Fresh nachos topped with BBQ Pork, BBQ sauce, homemade beer cheese and sour cream.
HOMEBOY FRIES
Thin, crispy seasoned fries topped with BBQ pork, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, red onions, diced tomatoes and pesto.
PICKLE FRIES
Crispy, tangy thin-cut pickle fries lightly coated and deep fried to perfection served with ranch.
GREEN BEAN FRIES
Crispy, lightly coated and deep fried to perfection, served with ranch.(spicy)
LIFE SAVER RINGS
A large amount of beer battered onion rings served with your choice of dipping sauce.
BBQ BRUSCHETTA
Three pieces of garlic toast topped with our BBQ pork, BBQ sauce, tomato, red onion, and pesto.
WRECKING BALLS
A mix of tasty Wisconsin cheese curds and battered cowboy bites (cream cheese, corn, bacon, jalapenos) served with ranch.
CHIPS BEER CHEESE & SALSA
Fresh tortilla chips served with our homemade beer cheese and salsa
SOUTHERN SAUCERS
6 Large fried green tomatoes topped with bbq pork, bacon, and then drizzled with bbq sauce and homemade spicy mustard.
SMOKE A LITTLE SMOKE
DESPERATE MAN MEAL
Choice of ANY 2 meat (total of 1 lb. of meat) and 3 outsiders served with 2 small buns or garlic toast. EXTRA DESPERATE? Feel free to add more meat!
BBQ PORK SANDWICH
5 oz. BBQ Pork on a brioche bun with your choice of sauce.
BBQ PORK BASKET
BBQ Pork Sandwich served with two outsiders.
BBQ PORK PLATE
1/2 pound of BBQ Pork served with your choice of three outsiders and your choice of bread.
1/4 LB. BBQ PORK
1/4 pound BBQ Pork served with your choice of sauce.
1/2 LB. BBQ PORK
1/2 pound BBQ Pork served with your choice of sauce.
LB BBQ PORK
One pound of BBQ Pork served with your choice of sauce.
PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
5 oz. of Smoked Pulled Chicken on a brioche bun. Pulled Chicken is already lightly tossed in our sweet sauce
PULLED CHICKEN BASKET
Smoked Pulled Chicken sandwich served with your choice of two outsiders.
PULLED CHICKEN PLATE
1/2 pound of Pulled Chicken served with your choice of three outsiders and your choice of bread.
1/4 LB PULLED CHICKEN
1/2 LB PULLED CHICKEN
LB PULLED CHICKEN
BRISKET SANDWICH
5 oz. of Smoked Brisket on a Brioche Bun with your choice of sauce.
BRISKET BASKET
Smoked Brisket Sandwich served with two outsiders.
BRISKET PLATE
1/2 pound Smoked Brisket served with your choice of three outsiders and choice of bread
1/4 LB. BRISKET
1/4 pound of smoked brisket served with your choice of sauce
1/2 LB. BRISKET
1/2 pound of smoked brisket served with your choice of sauce
LB BRISKET
One pound of smoked brisket served with your choice of sauce
1/4 RACK RIBS
1/4 Rack of Smoked Baby Back Ribs served with your choice of sauce (Just ribs, not sides included)
RIB BASKET
1/4 Rack of Smoked Baby back Ribs served with your choice of two outsiders
RIB PLATE
1/2 Rack Smoked Baby Back Ribs served with your choice of three outsiders and your choice of bread
1/2 RACK RIBS
1/2 Rack of Smoked Baby Back Ribs served with your choice of sauce
FULL RACK RIBS
Full Rack of Smoked Baby Back Ribs served with your choice of sauce
HALF CHICKEN
Half Smoked Chicken served with your choice of sauce
HALF CHICKEN BASKET
Half Smoked Chicken served with your choice of two outsiders and choice of bread
HALF CHICKEN PLATE
Half Smoked Chicken served with your choice of three outsiders and choice of bread
SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH
SMOKED TURKEY BASKET
SMOKED TURKEY PLATE
1/4 LB SMOKED TURKEY
1/2 LB SMOKED TURKEY
LB SMOKED TURKEY
SMOKED SAUSAGE SANDWICH
SMOKED SAUSAGE BASKET
SMOKED SAUSAGE PLATE
1/4 LB SMOKED SAUSAGE
1/2 LB SMOKED SAUSAGE
LB SMOKED SAUSAGE
SMOKED BOLOGNA SANDWICH
SMOKED BOLOGNA BASKET
SMOKED BOLOGNA PLATE
1/4 LB SMOKED BOLOGNA
1/2 LB SMOKED BOLOGNA
LB SMOKED BOLOGNA
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
Four piece chicken tender served with your choice of two outsiders and dipping sauce
INDIVIDUAL CHICKEN TENDER
One chicken tender served with your choice of sauce
JOINT SPECIALS
CLUB
House smoked ham, turkey and bacon, melted pepper-jack and cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and BBQ ranch on toasted wheatberry bread
TURKEY MELT
House smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade BBQ Ranch
BURGER SLIDERS
Two 2 oz. P&H Cattle Beef patties seasoned and cooked to perfection topped with your choice of cheese and dressed to your liking, choice of one outsider.
HOMETOWN BURGER
1/2 lb. fresh P&H Cattle Beef stuffed with our house smoked brisket seasoned and cooked to perfection topped with your choice one outsider.
BIG J
Fresh BBQ Pork on a warm bun topped with homemade beer cheese, BBQ sauce, and jalapenos
THE CHIEF
Smoked sausage on a warm bun topped with BBQ pork and homemade beer cheese
SOUTHWEST STEAK SANDWICH
5 oz. of The Joint's smoked NY Strip thinly sliced, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, sautéed onions & peppers, served on a toasted hoagie
BRISKET PHILLY
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
A 5 oz. all white meat chicken breast breaded with a perfect hint of spice fried to perfection and then topped with lettuce, pickle and mayo served on a warm brioche bun
PIGGY MAC
Homemade Beer Mac N' Cheese topped with fresh BBQ pork, bacon, BBQ sauce and drizzled with our homemade spicy mustard.
SMOKEY CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Our Smoked Chicken on a three cheese grilled cheese with bacon and BBQ Ranch on toasted wheatberry.
ALLISON'S GRILLED CHICKEN
5 oz. marinated grilled chicken breast topped with smoked ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
ROLLIN SMOKE
Two slices of smoked bologna topped with bacon and homemade pimento cheese served on a toasted bun.
STUFFED SPUD
Over 1 lb. of Spud topped with BBQ pork, homemade beer cheese, diced tomato, diced red onion, sweet BBQ sauce & sour cream
THE CUBAN
THE TRIO
A total of 3 sliders with one of each meat: BBQ, Pulled Chicken, and Brisket served with onion & pickle and choice of 1 outsider.
INDIVIDUAL BURGER SLIDER
BEYOND BURGER
All vegetarian chipotle seasoned burger topped with our choice of cheese and dressed to your liking, finished off with BBQ ranch, choice of one outsider.
MEATLOAF
WINGS
6 WINGS
Smoked and then deep fried to perfection, tossed in your choice of sauce.
6 WING BASKET
12 WINGS
Smoked and then deep fried to perfection, tossed in your choice of sauce.
12 WING BASKET
24 WING BUCKET
24 PC. Smoked Bone-In Wings tossed in your choice of sauce
36 WING BUCKET
36 PC. Smoked Bone-In Wings tossed in your choice of sauce
48 WING BUCKET
48 PC. Smoked Bone-In Wings tossed in your choice of sauce
BONE IN WING PACK
24 PC. Bone-In wings tossed in your choice of sauce and choice of two pint sides
6 BONELESS
12 BONELESS WINGS
OUTSIDERS
ORDER OF SEASONED FRIES
SMOKED BAKED BEANS
GRANNY'S COLE SLAW
REDSKIN POTATO SALAD
GREEN BEANS
FRIED OKRA
BAG OF CHIPS
MAC N CHEESE
ONION RINGS
SIDE SALAD
SWEET POTATO FRIES
PINT OF BAKED BEANS
PINT OF COLE SLAW
PINT OF GREEN BEANS
PINT OF MAC N CHEESE
PINT OF POTATO SALAD
QUART OF BAKED BEANS
QUART OF COLE SLAW
QUART OF GREEN BEANS
QUART OF MAC N CHEESE
QUART OF POTATO SALAD
2 OZ RANCH
2 OZ SAUCE
4 OZ BEER CHEESE
4 OZ SAUCE
HOT SAUCE BOTTLE (16 0Z.)
MILD SAUCE BOTTLE (16 OZ.)
SPICY MUSTARD BOTTLE (16 OZ.)
THE JOINT RUB
YOUNG GUNS
KIDS BABY BACK RIBS
Two Baby Back Rib bones served with choice of one outsider.
KIDS BURGER SLIDER
One 2 oz. P & H Cattle beef burger dressed to your liking with a choice of one outsider.
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
Two small chicken tenders served with choice of one outsider and dipping sauce.
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled Cheese on toasted white bread served with one outsider.
KIDS HAM & CHEESE
Ham and cheese sandwich served with a choice of one outsider.
KIDS PB&J
Peanut butter and grape jelly on white bread served with one outsider.
KIDS PORK SLIDERS
Two small pork sliders served with your choice of one outsider and BBQ sauce.
TACOS/GO SMOKELESS/ ON A LIGHTER NOTE
HOUSE SALAD
Fresh mixed greens topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, cucumber, eggs, served with house made crisps and your choice of dressing on the side
CLUB SALAD
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomato, diced onions, sliced egg, smoked turkey & ham, crumbled bacon, & avocado. Finished off with mozzarella, cheddar cheese & your choice of dressing
TACOS
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of meat topped with roasted corn& black beans, lime infused kale and BBQ ranch, choice of one outsider
INDIVIDUAL TACO
One soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of meat topped with roasted corn & black beans, lime infused kale and BBQ ranch
COD SANDWICH
BEER BATTERED COD BASKET
8 oz. beer battered cod served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of 2 outsiders
BREADED SHRIMP BASKET
9 pc. mexican street corn shrimp served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of 2 outsiders.
SHRIMP & COD BASKET
4 oz. beer battered cod & 6 pc. mexican street corn shrimp served on a bed of lettuce with your choice of 2 outsiders.
FEED THE FLOCK
BAG OF ICE
PORK PACK
1 lb. BBQ Pork with sauce, two pint sides and pack of buns. (FEEDS 3-4)
CHICKEN PACK
Two half-smoked chickens with sauce and choice of two pints sides (FEEDS 2-3)
BABY BACK RIB PACK
1 Full rack Baby Back Ribs and your choice of two pint sides (FEEDS 3-4)
BONE IN WING PACK
24 PC. Bone-In wings tossed in your choice of sauce and choice of two pint sides
PORK AND RIB PACK
1 Full Rack Baby Back Ribs, 1 lb. BBQ Pork with sauce and 2 quart sides and a pack of buns (FEEDS 5-6)
WHOLE FAMILY PACK
1 Full Rack Baby Back Ribs, 2 lbs. BBQ pork with sauce, 2 quart sides and pack of buns (FEEDS 8-10)
PACK OF BUNS
PINT OF BAKED BEANS
PINT OF COLE SLAW
PINT OF GREEN BEANS
PINT OF MAC N CHEESE
PINT OF POTATO SALAD
PINT OF FRIES
QUART OF BAKED BEANS
QUART OF COLE SLAW
QUART OF GREEN BEANS
QUART OF MAC N CHEESE
QUART OF POTATO SALAD
QT OF FRIES
HOT SAUCE BOTTLE (16 0Z.)
MILD SAUCE BOTTLE (16 OZ.)
SPICY MUSTARD BOTTLE (16 OZ.)
THE JOINT RUB
MISC.
SECRET MENU
ADULT GRILLED CHEESE
BEYOND BURGER
All vegetarian chipotle seasoned burger topped with our choice of cheese and dressed to your liking, finished off with BBQ ranch, choice of one outsider.
BLT
THE TRIO
A total of 3 sliders with one of each meat: BBQ, Pulled Chicken, and Brisket served with onion & pickle and choice of 1 outsider.