breakfast

savory

spanish tortilla

$10.00

spanish style "tortilla de papa". egg and potato frittata

breakfast sandwich

$15.00

bacon, egg, comte, avocado, mushrooms, spicy mayo, & greens on a brioche bun

avo toast

$10.00

verdant sourdough toast, avocado, chili, basil

potato hash

$14.00

potatoes, sunchokes, brocolini, carrots, hot sauce, egg

two, two & two

$12.00

2 eggs, slab bacon, verdant sourdough toast

burrata toast

$15.00

sweet

the lights açaí

$14.00

acai, banana (base) fruit, granola, cacao nibs, coconut flakes

chia parfait

$12.00

chia parfait, hemp, bee pollen, berries (gf) (v)

buckwheat waffle

$12.00

farm & sparrow buckwheat waffle, local figs & blackberries, whipped cream and maple syrup

oat porridge

$10.00

almond milk, almond butter, jam (gf.) (vv.)

almond butter + jam toast

$10.00

house almond butter on a slab of verdant brioche

french toast

$12.00

soft brioche bun, house cream, berries, maple syrup

lunch menu

lunch

bread & butter

$5.00

verdant bread + local butter

olives & potato chips

$6.00

marinated manzanilla & arbequina olives with potato chips (vv) (gf)

soup du jour

$7.00

local vegetable soup (gf) (vv)

radish, chickpea dip

$9.00

local radishes with a lemony chickpea dip. (vv) (gf)

kale caesar

$13.00

kale tossed in caesar dressing with sungold tomatoes, verdant croutons, + Marconi almond parmesan (vv) (gf)

pastrami tofu

$13.00

tofu pastrami, house pickles, mustard, market greens, spicy mayo (v.)

hummingbird

$14.00

hummus, avocado, tomato, cucumber, spinach, pesto, basil (vv.) (whole grain pullman)

caprese sandwich

$12.00

local heirloom tomatoes, siano mozzarella, olive oil, vinegar (v) (gf)

quinoa & sweet potato

$17.00

previously the "eternal sunshine", quinoa, sweet potato, radish, hummus, greens, cashew curry (vv) (gf)

quinoa & beans

$18.00

previously called "moonrise kingdom" - wild qiuinoa, beans, okra, avocado, kale, tomatillo verde, pumpkin seeds (vv) (gf)

pesto rice

$18.00

pesto rice, poached egg, hot sauce, radish, kale* (gf) (v)

half chicken

$24.00

joyce farms half chicken, roasted potato, salsa verde (gf)

prosciutto y cantaloupe

$13.00

burrata salad

$13.00

add on's & sides

side soup

$4.00

side chips

$3.00

side squash blossom

$5.00

side avocado

$3.00

side marinated kale

$3.00

side market greens

$3.00

side tomato

$3.00

side beans

$4.00

gluten free toast

$2.00

buttered toast

$2.00

side market veggie

$7.00

side bratwurst

$5.00

cured bacon

$4.00

one farm egg

$3.00

2 farm eggs

$6.00

3 farm eggs

$9.00

side tofu

$4.00

house hot sauce

$1.00

roasted potato

$9.00

sweet potato

$8.00

side fruit

$6.00

tomatillo verde

$1.00

cashew curry

$1.00

caesar dressing

$1.00

side almond butter

$3.00

butter

$0.50

maple syrup

$0.50

jam

$2.00

side kale caesar

$7.00

pastries

orange zest & currant scone

$5.00

banana choc chip muffin

$6.00

nut-free buckwheat chocolate chip muffin. (vv) (gf)

chocolate chip cookie

$5.00

olive oil cake

$8.00

salted caramel brownie

$8.00

butter croissant

$5.00

chocolate croissant

$6.00

drinks

coffee

espresso - double shot

$3.50

drip coffee

$4.00

americano

$4.00

cold brew

$5.00

macchiato

$4.00

cortado

$4.00

cappuccino

$4.50

latte

$5.00

raw cacao mocha

$5.50

vanilla bean latte

$5.50

rosemary & lavender latte

$5.50

tea

matcha latte

$6.00

ginger, lemon & honey

$6.00

chai latte

$6.00

earl grey

$4.00

chamomile

$4.00

not coffee

hot chocolate

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

spritz

ginger lemon spritz

$6.00

ghia spritz

$7.00

water

still small

$4.00

sparkling small

$4.00

still large

$7.00

sparkling large

$7.00

soda

mexican coca cola

$5.00

mexican sprite

$5.00

beer & cider

isastegi

$6.00

modelo

$6.00

juice/smoothie

islander smoothie

$10.00

berry smoothie

$11.00

green juice

$9.00

root juice

$9.00

orange juice

$6.00

grapefruit juice

$7.00