The Lights Cafe
breakfast
savory
spanish tortilla
spanish style "tortilla de papa". egg and potato frittata
breakfast sandwich
bacon, egg, comte, avocado, mushrooms, spicy mayo, & greens on a brioche bun
avo toast
verdant sourdough toast, avocado, chili, basil
potato hash
potatoes, sunchokes, brocolini, carrots, hot sauce, egg
two, two & two
2 eggs, slab bacon, verdant sourdough toast
burrata toast
sweet
the lights açaí
acai, banana (base) fruit, granola, cacao nibs, coconut flakes
chia parfait
chia parfait, hemp, bee pollen, berries (gf) (v)
buckwheat waffle
farm & sparrow buckwheat waffle, local figs & blackberries, whipped cream and maple syrup
oat porridge
almond milk, almond butter, jam (gf.) (vv.)
almond butter + jam toast
house almond butter on a slab of verdant brioche
french toast
soft brioche bun, house cream, berries, maple syrup
lunch menu
lunch
bread & butter
verdant bread + local butter
olives & potato chips
marinated manzanilla & arbequina olives with potato chips (vv) (gf)
soup du jour
local vegetable soup (gf) (vv)
radish, chickpea dip
local radishes with a lemony chickpea dip. (vv) (gf)
kale caesar
kale tossed in caesar dressing with sungold tomatoes, verdant croutons, + Marconi almond parmesan (vv) (gf)
pastrami tofu
tofu pastrami, house pickles, mustard, market greens, spicy mayo (v.)
hummingbird
hummus, avocado, tomato, cucumber, spinach, pesto, basil (vv.) (whole grain pullman)
caprese sandwich
local heirloom tomatoes, siano mozzarella, olive oil, vinegar (v) (gf)
quinoa & sweet potato
previously the "eternal sunshine", quinoa, sweet potato, radish, hummus, greens, cashew curry (vv) (gf)
quinoa & beans
previously called "moonrise kingdom" - wild qiuinoa, beans, okra, avocado, kale, tomatillo verde, pumpkin seeds (vv) (gf)
pesto rice
pesto rice, poached egg, hot sauce, radish, kale* (gf) (v)
half chicken
joyce farms half chicken, roasted potato, salsa verde (gf)