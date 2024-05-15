The Meadows Original Frozen Custard Helotes
Cups and Cones
Arctic Swirls
Gelati
Italian Ice
Milkshakes/ Smoothies
Pup Treats
Meadow's Favorites
- Apple Pie Sundae
An all time favorite! Our apple pie sundae has a warmed apple empanada, 2 scoops of custard, topped with apple pie filling, caramel drizzle, whipped cream, and a cherry on top!$7.75
- Affogato
Coffee lovers REJOICE! 8oz of coffee poured over your choice of frozen custard in a 24oz cup! As the custard melts it blends with the coffee and creates an amazing flavor!$7.00
- Chippers
Our version of an ice cream sandwich. Choose your favorite flavor of frozen custard and enjoy between 2 chocolate chip cookies!$4.75
- Strawberry Shortcake
A classic mix of shortcake, your choice of custard, strawberries, and whipped cream with a cherry!$7.25
- Banana Split
A piece of Americana! Our regular banana split is made with a full banana, 3 scoops of custard, pineapple, strawberries, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry. The large has 4 scoops of custard, the same toppings, and 2 full bananas!$8.00+
- Brownie Sundae
A treat for the senses! We serve a warm chocolate brownie with 2 scoops of custard, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry on top!$7.50
- Dirt n' Worms
Get dirty with vanilla custard, ground Oreos, and GUMMY WORMS on top of a 12oz treat!$7.00
- Turtle
The classic combination of vanilla custard with pecans, fudge, and caramel in a 12oz cup! Make it "DIRTY" with chocolate instead of vanilla custard!$6.75
- Sand Sharks
Enjoy a 12oz vanilla custard, blue dyed marshmallow topping, graham cracker crumbles, and GUMMY SHARKS on top!$7.00
- Churro Sundae
Enjoy your favorite flavor of custard with 3 hot, cajeta filled churros covered with caramel, whipped cream, and a cherry!$7.50
Sundaes
Take Home
- Take Home
Looking to take home a pint or quart of fresh frozen custard? This is the choice for you! Take them home to enjoy any time!$8.00+
- Bottled Water
A cold, refreshing bottle of water.$3.00
- Soda- 7.5 oz$2.00+
- Pretzel
A sour dough pretzel from Spread the Loaves, a local Helotes bakery!! These pretzels are made fresh and served warm!$6.00
- Chips
Single Serve bags of Martin's Chips and Popcorn!$1.25