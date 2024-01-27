The Mexican Restaurant & Bar
Food Menu
Botanas
- Alitas De Pollo$16.00
Chicken wings, habanero, and mango glazed
- Camarones Al Tocino$22.00
Six prawns stuffed with cheese and jalapeño wrapped in bacon. Served with the Mexican's own tartar sauce
- CARTE Street Taco
- Street Tacos$15.00
Three tacos topped with onions and cilantro
- Costillitas De Puerco$18.00
Pork ribs, salsa de molcajete, and pickled onions
- Guacamole n Chips$12.00
Onions, cilantro, chile serrano, lime, and chips
- Tacos Dorados$18.00
Six deep fried carnitas tacos sautéed with onions and tomato, topped with salsa roja, salsa verde crema, queso fresco, and pickled onion
- The Mexican Platter$20.00
Chicken wings, cheese quesadilla, and chicken flautas. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- Jicama Y Pepino$12.00
Jicama and cucumber, seasoned with guajillo tajin, and lime
- Mini Chimis$20.00
Three shredded chicken chimichangas and three shredded beef chimichangas topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Mini Sopes$16.00
Three mini molded corn masa topped with re-fried beans, lettuce, pickled onion, sour cream, and queso fresco (1 chorizo, 1 shredded chicken, and 1 pastor)
- Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips, spicy queso sauce, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream
- Nacho Fries$14.00
- Pulpo a La Parrilla$24.00
Grilled octopus, marinated in the mexican's spices, garlic, citrus butter, served with cucumber, and tomato salad
- Quesadillas$14.00
Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- Small Seafood Sampler$46.00
Shrimp, calamari, fish, octopus, mussels, scallops, smothered in your choice of our signature sauces
- Large Seafood Sampler$58.00
Shrimp, calamari, fish, octopus, mussels, scallops, smothered in your choice of our signature sauces
Ensaladas y Sopas
- Ensalada De Casa$12.00
Organic mixed greens, red onions, jicama, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, tossed in piloncillo vinaigrette
- Protein Bowl$20.00
Organic mixed greens, pear, grilled salmon (4 oz) or grilled chicken breast, citrus, candied pepitas, avocado, queso fresco, tomatoes, tossed in lemon vinaigrette
- Taco Salad$20.00
Crispy corn tortilla, red onions, beans, organic greens, grilled corn, tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, tossed in jalapeño dressing
- Sopa De Mariscos$28.00
Lobster guajillo broth, clams, mussels, shrimp, fish, and scallops
- Caldo De Res$24.00
Slow-cooked chuck flat, seasonal vegetables, guajillo tomatillo broth, cilantro, avocado,and onions
- Small Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
Chicken soup with crunchy tortilla strips, cilantro, avocado, and queso fresco
- Large Chicken Tortilla Soup$16.00
Chicken soup with crunchy tortilla strips, cilantro, avocado, and queso fresco
Parrillada
Molcajetes
Fajitas
- Fajitas Combination$28.00
Steak, chicken, and shrimp
- Steak Fajitas$26.00
Outside skirt steak grilled to perfection
- Shrimp Fajitas$26.00
Prawns grilled to perfection
- Chicken Fajitas$24.00
Juicy chicken breast grilled to perfection
- Carnitas Fajitas$26.00
Simmering pork until tender
- Vegetarian Fajitas$22.00
Includes zucchini squash, mushrooms, broccoli, bell peppers, and onions
The Mexican Specialties
- Pollo Al Ajo Con Limon$26.00
Lemon-garlic, grilled Mary's half chicken served with grilled vegetables, Mexican rice, and tortillas
- Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas$32.00
Sautéed dungeness crab and prawns with corn, red bell pepper, and cheese, rolled inside two flour tortillas and smothered in the Mexican's own roasted poblano cream sauce. Served with grilled vegetables and saffron rice
- Pollo Con Mole Poblano$26.00
Shredded chicken topped with our homemade mole sauce and served with saffron rice and tortillas
- Relleno De Camaron$24.00
Grilled chile poblano stuffed with sautéed shrimp, smothered with roasted poblano cream. Served with grilled vegetables and saffron rice
- Camarones Con Poblano Cream Sauce$28.00
Prawns sautéed with the Mexican's own. Roasted poblano cream sauce. Served with grilled vegetables and saffron rice
- Pollo Con Poblano Cream Sauce$26.00
Grilled Mary's half chicken smothered with the Mexican's own roasted poblano cream sauce and served with saffron rice and mixed vegetables
- Top Sirlion Milanesa$24.00
USDA choice top sirloin breaded and served with mixed greens salad, fries, and tortillas
- Chicken Breast Milanesa$22.00
Breaded Mary's organic chicken breast served with mixed greens salad, fries, and tortillas
The Mexican Favorites
- Full Baja Style Tacos$22.00
Two soft shell tacos filled with beer battered white fish fillet, topped with cabbage, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, and tomatillo salsa
- Chile Relleno$20.00
One fire roasted chile poblano, stuffed with cheese, battered and fried, topped with house-made tomato broth and cheese
- Full Chimichangas$22.00
Two deep fried burritos topped with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Your choice: carne asada, shredded chicken or beef
- Full Crispy Tacos$22.00
Two hard shell tacos, with your choice of meat, sour cream, tomatoes, tomatillo salsa, lettuce, and Monterey Jack cheese
- Full Enchilada Rojas$20.00
- Full Enchiladas Verdes$20.00
Two corn tortillas. Filled with your choice of meat. Topped with the Mexican's own green, tomatillo sauce or red enchilada sauce and melted cheese
- Full Flautas$22.00
Four crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatillo salsa
- Full Grilled Fish Tacos$20.00
Two soft shell tacos filled with grilled white fish. Topped with cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, red onion and the Mexican's own tartar sauce
- Full Shrimp Tacos$22.00
Two soft shell tacos, loaded with grilled shrimp, cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, and the Mexican's own tartar sauce
- Full Sopes$22.00
Two molded corn masa, topped with re-fried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, crema, pickled onions and queso fresco
- Full Taco California$22.00
Two flour tortilla soft tacos, with your choice of meat. Topped with pico de gallo and avocado slices
- Full Taco Ranchero$22.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with melted cheese and choice of meat, whole beans, pico de gallo, and avocado slices
- Full Tacos De Salmon$24.00
Two soft shell tacos, filled with grilled salmon, pineapple, red onion, avocado, cabbage, and the Mexican's own tartar sauce
- Full Veggie Enchiladas$24.00
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese, mushrooms, corn peppers, zucchini topped with the mexican's own roasted poblano cream sauce
The Mexican Clasicos
- Carne Asada$24.00
Grilled top sirloin steak topped with grilled onions, and jalapeños
- Steak Ranchero$22.00
Top sirloin strips sautéed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, and California chile sauce
- Chile Verde$24.00
Braised pork chunks in green tomatillo sauce, served with grilled onions, and jalapeños
- Chile Colorado$24.00
Braised beef chunks in the Mexican's own red chili sauce
- Carnitas$24.00
Pork shoulder chunks cooked slowly in lard served with guacamole, grilled onions, and jalapeños
- Pollo Bravo$26.00
Grilled Mary's chicken thigh marinated in spicy guajillo and chile de arbol, topped with grilled nopales, onion, and jalapeño peppers
- Enchiladas De Mole$22.00
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with the Mexican's own mole sauce. Vegetarian option available
- Enchiladas Diablas$24.00
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled spicy shrimp, smothered with the Mexican's own spicy diabla sauce, and topped with melted cheese
- Alambre$24.00
Alambre combines the flavors of sautéed sirloin strips, chorizo, Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, onions, bell peppers, and chile serrano
Burritos
- The Mexican Burrito$16.00
Choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and pico de gallo
- Wet Burrito$18.00
Smothered with the Mexican's own enchilada sauce, filled with your choice of meat, beans, rice and salsa topped with guacamole, cheese and sour cream
- Vegetarian Burrito$14.00
Your choice of pinto or black beans, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, and grilled veggies
- Shrimp & Steak Burrito$22.00
Seasoned shrimp and steak in a super burrito with beans, rice, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatillo salsa
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.99
- Burrito Bowl$16.00
Tortas
- The Mexican Torta$22.00
Grilled top sirloin, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, jalapeños, avocado, and queso fresco
- Pollo Adobado Torta$20.00
Adobo marinated Mary's chicken, slaw, pickled red onion, tomato, lettuce, jalapeños, and mayo
- Acapulco Torta$24.00
Refried beans, milanesa, ham, chorizo, cheese, avocado, onion, tomato, lettuce, jalapeños, and mayo
Seafood
- Filete De Pescado$22.00
Grilled white fish filet, served with saffron rice, seasonal vegetables, and garlic butter sauce
- Grilled Salmon$28.00
Grilled with butter, garlic, spices and served with saffron rice, and grilled seasonal vegetables
- Camarones$26.00
Grilled prawns, smothered in your choice of our signature sauces
- Camarones Empanizados$22.00
Prawns lightly breaded and fried. Served with the Mexican's own tartar sauce
- Steak & Camarones$30.00
Top sirloin steak and prawns
Cocktails
- Coctel Camarón / Shrimp$26.00
- Coctel Campechana / Mixed$26.00
- Coctel Pulpo / Octopus$26.00
- Ceviche De Camaron$16.00
Shrimp, tomato and cucumber salsa, serrano, cilantro, and avocado, served with tostaditas
- Ceviche De Pulpo Y Camaron$18.00
Octopus and shrimp, tomato, cucumber salsa, serrano, cilantro, and avocado, served with tostaditas
Dessert
- Flan De Coco$11.00
Mango and coco custard, mascarpone crema
- Mexican Chocolate Bread Pudding$12.00
Vanilla ice cream, strawberry puree, and chocolate pearls
- Buñuelo$12.00
Fried dough covered in cinnamon sugar, served with cajeta, berry puree, and ice cream
- Sundae$8.00
Vanilla ice cream, strawberry puree, chocolate pearls, and caramel
Sides
- Side Aguacate$3.99
- Side Bean Dip$1.99
- Side Calabaza Brocoli$5.99
- Side Cebollas Asadas$2.99
- Side Chips$2.99
- Side Crema$2.99
- Side French Fries$5.99
- Side Grilled Pepper Onion$5.99
- Side Guacamole$4.99
- Side Jalapenos Asados$2.99
- Side Lettuce$1.50
- Side Monterey Cheese$2.99
- Side Nacho Cheese$5.00
- Side Nopales$4.99
- Side of Beans$5.99
- Side of Rice$5.99
- Side of Salsa$4.99
- Side of Tortillas$1.99
- Side Pickled Jalapenos$2.99
- Side Pico De Gallo$2.99
- Side Queso Fresco$3.99
- Side Rice and Beans$6.00
- TOGO 8oz Salsa$2.99
- TOGO Aguacate$2.99
- TOGO Guacamole$2.99
- TOGO Pico De Gallo$1.99
- TOGO Sour cream$2.99
- Extra Meat$8.00
KIDS Menu
A La Carte
- Ala Carte Flauta$10.00
- Ala Carte Enchilada$10.00
- Ala Carte California Taco$10.00
- Ala Carte Crispy Taco$10.00
- Ala Carte Chimichanga$10.00
- Ala Carte Sope$10.00
- Ala Carte Fish Taco$10.00
- Ala Carte Taco Ranchero$10.00
- Ala Carte Tacos de Camaron$11.00
- Ala Carte Baja Taco$11.00
- Ala Carte Salmon Tacos$12.00
- Ala Carte Chile Relleno$15.00
Brunch Menu
Brunch
- The Mexican Breakfast$24.00
Carne asada, papas bravas, two eggs any style, and salsa de molcajete
- Papas Con Chorizo$20.00
Two eggs any style, Nopal pico de gallo, re-fried beans, onions, bell peppers, and melted Monterey Jack cheese
- Sopes De Chicharron$20.00
Two molded fried corn masa filled with chicharron, queso fresco, cebolla curtida, fried eggs, salsa de molcajete, rice, and re-fried beans
- French Toast$20.00
Tres leches custard french toast, cajeta, plátano frito, mermelada de berries, tocino, and two eggs any style
- Huevos Rancheros$20.00
Crispy corn tortilla, two fried eggs, re-fried beans, salsa ranchera, queso, and crema
- Nopales Asados Con Huevos$18.00
Grilled cactus, onions, jalapenos, two eggs any style, rice, and re-fried beans
- Chilaquiles$18.00
Cilantro, onions, salsa ranchera or verde, crema, re-fried beans, queso fresco,and two eggs any style
- Carne Asada Chilaquiles$24.00
Arrachera, cilantro, onions, salsa ranchera or verde, crema, refried beans, queso fresco, and two eggs any
- Mimosa Refill