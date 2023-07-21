The Monica
NA Beverage Menu
Soda, Tea & Bottled Drinks
Small Fountain Drink
16 oz
Large Fountain Drink
22 oz
Charro Water Bottle
16.9 oz
Fizzy Tea
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
S. Pelegrino
Tropicana Orange Juice
Tropicana Raspberry Lemonade
Monica's Blend
A fabulous herbal blend of hibiscus, ginger, lemon peel and a touch of mint leaves. Serve hot or cold. (caffeine free)
Carlotta's Blend
A delicious herbal tea of lemongrass, butterfly pea tea flower, rose hips, chamomile flowers, natural mango flavor, mango pieces, marigold flowers and lychee flavor. (caffeine free)
Charro Blend
A blend of Ceylon black tea, coffee and other flavors. Fragrant and flavorful. (contains caffeine)
Butterfly Pea
This herbal tea is made from butterfly pea flowers. Drink by itself or add to your favorite tea to give it a blue tint. (caffeine free)
Dragon Fruit
A delicious herbal tea blend of apple pieces, rose hips, hibiscus, lemon verbena, orange, dragon fruit pieces and flavoring, pineapple pieces, strawberries, marigold flowers and rose petals. (caffeine free)
Puerh
A smooth delicious traditionally aged Puerh black tea from the Yunnan province in China. (contains caffeine)
Tucson Sky
Sencha green tea with raspberry and lemon flavoring mixed with rose petals. (contains caffeine)
Coffee, Espresso & Smoothies
Coffee
Four Leaf Roasters Drip Coffee
Espresso
savaya espresso
El Americano
Made with savaya espresso beans
Cappuccino
Made with savaya espresso beans
Latte
Made with savaya espresso beans
Dulce de leche Macchiato
Made with savaya espresso beans
Matcha Cafe
served hot or iced
Vanilla Vida
espresso, almond milk, mexican vanilla
Cafe Tucsano
savaya espresso, vanilla, & la lechera
Cafe de la Olla
house blend of clove, cinnamon & piloncillo
Matcha Tea
served hot or iced
The Flin Mocha
double savaya espresso, la lechera, Ibarra cocoa
Iced Coffee
Employee Coffee
Green Dolphin
spirulina, spinach, almond milk, vanilla, & vegan protein
Tumamocker
mexican chocolate, banana, peanut butter, vegan protein
#Wildcat
mixed berries, beets, mint, citrus, agave & immunity boost
Laguna Summer
mango, banana, almond milk, turmeric, oj, ginger
Dessert Menu
Desserts
The Ticket Cake
double chocolate cake with chocolate ganache and crème sugar center
Banana Party
mom’s banana pudding with vanilla wafer cookie & whipped crème
Game Changer Cake
our plant-based, gluten-free vanilla cake dessert recipe
Charro Tres Leches
rotating recipes – inquire
Cafe de le Olla Tiramisu
orange and clove coffee dipped maría cookies & homemade custard