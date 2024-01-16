The Moonlighter
Moonlighter
Burgers
- Double Burger
double patty smashburger, American cheese, special sauce, griddled onion, dill pickle$13.00
- Double Bacon Burger
double patty smashburger, bacon, American cheese, special sauce, griddled onion, dill pickle$16.00
- BBQ Bacon Burger
double patty smashburger, bacon, American cheese, dill pickle, BBQ sauce, fried onion$17.00
- Beyond Burger
single beyond burger smash patty, vegan American cheese, special sauce, iceberg lettuce, raw onion, dill pickle$14.00
- Vegan BBQ Burger
single beyond burger smash patty, vegan American cheese, dill pickle, BBQ sauce, fried onion$15.00
Chicken
- Chicken Strips
served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce$12.00
- Wings
6 fried chicken wings, tossed in your choice of BBQ, buffalo, or smokey mesquite with a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese$12.00
- Vegan Wings
6 fried vegan 'wings', served tossed in BBQ, vegan buffalo, or smokey mesquite sauce (vegan wings contain wheat and soy)$16.00
- Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
panko fried chicken breast, peppery jack cheese, red cabbage, chipotle mayo, dill pickle, bleu cheese dressing$13.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
flour tortilla, panko fried chicken, iceburg lettuce, blue cheese crumble, celery, buffalo ranch dressing, green onion$13.00
Salads
- Chopped Salad
chopped iceberg, bleu cheese, bacon, pickled onions, pepperoncini, ranch dressing, everything bagel seasoning$13.00
- Crispy Chicken Chopped Salad
chopped iceberg, fried chicken, bleu cheese, bacon, pickled onions, pepperoncini, ranch dressing, everything bagel seasoning$17.00
- Cranberry Apple Salad
romaine lettuce, dried cranberry, fuji apple, vegan feta cheeze, citrus vinaigrette$14.00
- Chicken Cranberry Apple Salad
romaine lettuce, dried cranberry, fuji apple, vegan feta cheeze, citrus vinaigrette$18.00
Snacks
- Brussels Sprouts
cripsy brussels sprouts, garlic salt, balsamic glaze (vegan)$8.00
- Cheese Fries
topped with queso$8.00
- Cheese Tots
topped with queso$8.00
- Crunchy Taco
fast food style hard shell beef taco, American cheese, iceberg lettuce$3.50
- Crunchy Vegan Taco
fast food style hard shell Beyond meat taco, vegan American cheese, iceberg lettuce$4.00
- Fries
served with house aioli$6.00
- Loaded Tots
tater tots, queso, ground beef, sour cream, pickled jalapeno (available vegetarian, made with Beyond ground beef)$13.00
- Pretzel
bavarian pretzel brushed in garlic butter, side of queso & brown mustard$12.00
- Tots$6.00