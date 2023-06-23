The Naif Café


Baskets

Baskets served with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato waffle fries, 6 oz side of tabouli, 4 oz side of hummus, or cup of soup (Smotherload Waffle Fries for additional $4)

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

Three golden brown, homestyle chicken strips with a buttermilk biscuit and homestyle gravy

Prairie Hot Chicken Basket

$12.00

Chunks of marinated Prairie Hot grilled or crispy chicken and fried jalapeños served with Godo ranch or homestyle gravy and a buttermilk biscuit

Beverages

Just keep sippin'.

Barq's Root Beer - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Coca Cola - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Coca Cola Zero - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Diet Dr. Pepper - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Dr. Pepper - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Fanta Orange - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Ice Cold Chocolate Whole Milk - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Ice Cold Whole Milk - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Minute Maid Lemonade - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Sprite - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Water - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$0.50

Walters Bay 50/50 Tea - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Walters Bay Sweet Tea - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Walter Bay Unsweet Tea - 22 oz Souvenir Cup

$2.89

Coffee

Coffee is the best medicine.

Americano

$4.57

Cappuccino

$4.57

Cold Brew Twist

$4.57

Espresso

$4.57

Hot Tea

$4.57

Drip Coffee

$2.89

Iced Coffee

$4.57

Latte

$4.57

Mocha

$4.57

Spiced Chai

$4.57

Desserts

A meal isn't complete without dessert!

Carrot Cake

$6.00+

Not just for the holidays. Tender house made carrot cake with traditional rich cream cheese icing topped with chopped pecans is sure to be a favorite

Coconut Custard Pie

$6.00+

This creamy smooth coconut pie is so delicious and comforting it will remind you of your grandma's pie, if your grandma was a great baker!

Cookies

$1.50+

Jumbo Sugar Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

A jumbo sugar cookie with a traditional cookie icing and topped with sprinkles

Lemon Chess Pie

$6.00+

Oogey-gooey, sweet and tart lemon chess pie is an old fashioned southern favorite everyone loves

Not Turtle Cake

$6.00+

Moist chocolate and caramel cake topped with whipped icing and crunchy Butterfinger bits

Mediterranean

The delightful taste of the Mediterranean.

4 Falafels

$5.00

Chick peas, parsley, cilantro, jalapeños, serrano peppers, and various seasonings

Cabbage Rolls

$2.50+

Mixture of ground beef and rice wrapped in cabbage leaves and topped with a tomato sauce blend

Chick Pea Salad

$8.00

Cool blend of chick peas, onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese with lemon & oil dressing

Hummus

$10.00+

Garbanzo beans with paprika, fresh garlic, salt, pepper, and lemon and served with carrots, celery, and pita bread

Lemon Thyme Grape Salad

$4.00

Red grapes tossed in a house made lemon thyme dressing with feta cheese

Mediterranean Plate

$12.00

A Mediterranean sampler if you will. Enjoy tabouli, cabbage rolls, hummus, lemon thyme grapes, cold veggies, and pita bread

Mediterranean Soup

$4.00+

Rich blend of tomato, onion, spinach, and chick peas in a robust vegetable soup and served with oil and red pepper and gluten free multi-grain crackers (Gluten Free)

Mini Mediterranean Hot Dog Sliders

$10.00

Tomato, red onion, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives in a garlic citrus dressing served with choice of potato waffle fries or sweet potato waffle fries

Rice Bowl

$12.00

Thai red curry rice with basil topped with your choice of protein: grilled or crispy chicken, Prairie Hot chicken (grilled or crispy), Gyro meat or marinated beef

Tabouli

$4.00+

Chopped parsley, tomatoes, mint, onion, bulgur wheat, and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper

Salads

Add a Side House Salad to any Entrée for $5 Add grilled chicken, crispy chicken, scoop of Strawberry Chicken Salad, Prairie Hot Chicken (grilled or crispy), (4) falafels, Prairie Hot beef or Gyro meat for $5

Cashew Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cheddar, parmesan, tomato, cucumber, onion, cashews, croutons with Oriental dressing

Chick Pea Salad

$8.00

Cool blend of chick peas, onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese with lemon & oil dressing

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, cheddar, parmesan, tomatoes, onions, fried and seasoned crunchy chick peas with your choice of dressing

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cheddar, croutons with your choice of dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cheddar, parmesan, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, black olives, onions, toasted almonds, whole pepperoncinis, croutons with Lemon & Oil dressing

Side House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cheddar, croutons with your choice of dressing

Sandwiches

All you need is love and a tasty sandwich. Served with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato waffle fries, 6 oz side of tabouli, 4 oz side of hummus or a cup of soup. Wrap It Up for no additional charge
Beasley's Vestibule Sammy

$11.00

What's on a Vestibule Sandwich? Vestibules, of course! Hummus, tabouli, feta cheese, 2 cut falafels, black olives, slice pepperoncinis, tomato with lemon & oil dressing on a wheat roll

BLT

$10.00

Sweet pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayonnaise served on blueberry bread

Deli Club

$10.00

Shaved ham and turkey, sweet pepper bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard served on your choice of a wheat roll or blueberry bread

Gyro

$12.00

Sliced gyro meat, tomato, onion, and lettuce with Tzatziki sauce on a pita wrap

Mediterranean Turkey

$10.00

Shaved turkey, tabouli, black olives, red onion, sliced pepperoncinis, feta cheese with lemon & oil on a wheat roll

Prairie Hot Beef Wrap

$12.00

Tender strips of beef in house made jalapeño marinade, lettuce, tomato, Godo ranch on a tomato basil wrap

Prairie Hot Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Prairie Hot chicken served grilled or crispy with lettuce, tomato, fried jalapeños and Godo Ranch

Shaved Turkey & Swiss

$10.00

Shaved turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a wheat roll with mayonnaise

Southwest Turkey

$10.00

Shaved turkey, pepper jack cheese, sweet pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, southwest sauce on a ciabatta roll

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$10.00

Diced chicken, chopped celery, mandarin oranges, onions, strawberries, and pecans with a poppy seed dressing on blueberry bread

Sides & Sauces

1 Biscuit

$1.00

2 oz Sauce

$0.50

Ala Carte Slider

$4.00

Chick Pea Salad

$8.00

Cool blend of chick peas, onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese with lemon & oil dressing

Falafels

$5.00

Order of 5 Falafels Chick peas, parsley, cilantro, jalapeños, serrano peppers, and various seasonings

Hummus

$5.00+

Garbanzo beans with tahini, fresh garlic, salt, pepper, and lemon and served with carrots, celery, and pita bread

Lemon Thyme Grapes

$4.00

Red grapes tossed in a house made lemon thyme dressing with feta cheese

Regular Waffle Fries

$4.00

A side order of regular waffle fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side order of sweet potato waffle fries

Tabouli

$4.00+

Chopped parsley, tomatoes, mint, onion, bulgur wheat, and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper

Sliders

Two sliders served with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato waffle fries, 6 oz side of tabouli or cup of soup (Smotherload Waffle Fries for additional $4) All sliders served on a brioche slider bun unless noted
Biscuit Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Crispy or grilled chicken topped with honey mustard and sliced pickles on a buttermilk biscuit

Burger Sliders

$10.00

Topped with caramelized onions, sliced pickles, and mustard

Carolina Pork Sliders

$10.00

Smoked pulled pork with a sweet cabbage slaw topped with Alabama white BBQ sauce or Apple Habanero Head Country BBQ sauce

Ham & Cheese Sliders

$10.00

Ham with Swiss and cheddar cheese blend with mayonnaise

Honey Nutterfluffer Sliders

$10.00

Deep fried peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches topped with powdered sugar

Mini Mediterranean Hot Dog Sliders

$10.00

Cherry tomato, red onion, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives in a garlic citrus dressing

Soups

Served by the cup or bowl.

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00+

Broccoli, cheddar cheese, diced onions, carrots, and celery with various seasonings and served with crackers

Mediterranean Soup (Gluten Free)

$4.00+

Rich blend of tomato, onion, spinach, and chick peas in a robust vegetable soup and served with oil and red pepper and gluten free multi-grain crackers (Gluten Free)

Potato Bacon

$4.00+

Diced potato, onions, and carrots with real bacon pieces, a blend of cheddar and American cheese with various seasonings and served with crackers