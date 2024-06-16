Neighborhood - DWTN 61 E Congress St
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
- MOJITO-LIME SHRIMP
Succulent and juicy shrimp marinated in a tangy, savory and refreshing lime blend, perfectly grilled to juicy perfection.$11.99
- GARLIC PARM FRIES
Elevate your fries game with our Garlic Parmesan Fries! Crispy and golden french fries, coated in a rich and savory blend of garlic and parmesan cheese. These fries are the ultimate indulgence that will satisfy your cravings for something savory and delicious.$8.99
- TRUFFLE FRIES$8.99
- ONION RING TOWER
Crispy and golden onion rings, piled high to create a tower of crunchy deliciousness. Perfectly seasoned and fried to perfection.$10.99
- CRISPY CALAMARI
Crispy and tender rings of calamari, perfectly fried to golden perfection and served with a zesty sauce. This classic seafood dish is a crowd-pleaser that you won't want to miss.$16.99
- MOZZ STIX
Crispy on the outside and oozing with gooey melted cheese on the inside, these sticks are the perfect snack or appetizer. Served with a zesty marinara sauce for dipping, these sticks are a fan-favorite.$9.99
- GUAC & CHIPS$8.99
- CHICKEN TENDERS$9.99
- SHRIMP TORITOS
Get ready for a burst of flavor with our Shrimp Toritos. Plump and juicy shrimp, mixed with creamy melted cheese, stuffed into a crispy and mildly spicy yellow pepper and wrapped in crispy bacon. These toritos are the perfect appetizer to kickstart any meal.$16.99
- MEXICAN STREET CORN
Grilled to perfection and served in 4 pieces, each cob is smothered in a savory blend of cotija cheese, mayo, and spices, giving it the perfect combination of sweet and savory flavors.This classic street food snack is the perfect addition to any meal or the ultimate indulgence all on its own.$10.99
- CHIPS & SALSA$4.50
- CLASSIC NACHOS$5.00
STREET TACOS
- POLLO ASADO TACOS
Classic Pollo Asado Tacos / Grilled Chicken$12.99
- CARNE ASADA TACOS$14.99
- CAMARON A LA PARRILLA TACOS
Satisfy your cravings with our Camaron a la Parrilla Tacos! Grilled to perfection, our succulent shrimp are nestled in warm, soft tortillas and paired with fresh toppings that burst with flavor.$13.99
- QUESO FUNDIDO TACOS$11.99
- CAMARON CAPEADO TACOS
Crispy and juicy shrimp coated in a light and flavorful beer batter, all wrapped in warm tortillas and topped with zesty salsa, and crunchy cabbage. These tacos are the ultimate combination of crunchy, savory, and tangy flavors that will leave you craving more.$13.99
- QUESABIRRIA TACOS
Tender and succulent birria meat and melted cheese wrapped in warm tortillas. One bite and you'll experience the perfect blend of savory and spicy flavors that will leave you craving more. These tacos are the ultimate comfort food that will warm your heart and your stomach!$14.99
- CARAMELO
House made tortillas, Oaxaca queso blend & carne asada. Served w/ house salsas$7.99
- TACO-BROSO COMBO
Introducing our Taco-Broso Combo - the ultimate taco-trifecta! Indulge in a delicious quesabirria taco, crispy camaron capeado taco, and mouth-watering taco jaas. Each taco is bursting with unique flavors and textures, from tender cheesy birria meat to succulent beer battered shrimp and juicy cheesy carne asada with roasted chile verde. It's the perfect combo for any taco lover!$15.99
- BIRRIA TACOS$13.99
WINGS
House Specialties
BURGERS
- OG’ CHESSEBURGER
A classic combination of juicy beef pattie, pepper-jack cheese, pickles, fresh lettuce, tomato and onions all packed into one delicious burger.$15.99
- JALAPEÑO BURGER
Get ready to heat things up with our Jalapeño Burger! Featuring a succulent beef patty, crispy bacon, melted pepper-jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and a zesty jalapeño aioli. Topped off with a sizzling chile toreado that'll make your taste buds tingle with delight. Come and take a bite!$16.99
- SPICY BUFF CHICKEN SANDO
Spice up your life with our Spicy Buff Chicken Sando! Our crispy chicken is tossed in a mouth-watering buffalo sauce and topped with zesty pepper-jack cheese, fresh lettuce, onions, and creamy mayo. This burger will give your taste buds the fiery kick they've been craving!$15.99
- JACK DANNYS BBQ BURGER
Get your BBQ fix with our Jack Dannys BBQ Burger! Sink your teeth into a juicy beef patty layered with crispy beer-battered onion rings, zesty pepper-jack cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato. Our signature Jack Danny's sauce tops it off with the perfect blend of smoky and sweet flavors. It's a taste explosion that will leave you coming back for more!$17.99
- SURF N’ TURF
Dive into our Surf N' Turf Burger! This burger is the perfect marriage of land and sea with a juicy beef patty and succulent grilled shrimp. Packed w/ a mouth-watering chiltepin queso blend, salsa verde, and savory chipotle mayo, this burger is a flavor explosion. Topped w/ a delicious Shrimp Torito.$19.99
BURRITOS
- B’Fast Burrito$13.99
- BBB (Birria B'Fast Burrito)
Birria, scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes & queso, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served s/ salsa roja & salsa verse & birria consome for dip'n$14.99
- OG Asada Burrito
Classic Asada burrito packed with beans, pico & guac'$13.99
- El Sonorense Burrito
Carne Asada, chile verse tatemado, grilled onions, guac & queso fresco. Served w/ salsa roja, salsa verde & chipotle mayo. Topped w/ a chile guerito$15.99
- BLT Burrito
4 slabs of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & chipotle mayo$12.99
- Drizzled Steak Burrito
Burrito packed with Carne asada, pico, cheese and beans. Topped off with our signature house made salsas.$13.99
BEVERAGES
FOUNTAIN DRINK
BOTTLED WATER
MEXICAN SODAS & JARRITOS
JARRI-FRESHERS
- Watermelon Cucumber
Refreshing mocktail crafted from freshly blended watermelon and cucumber. Served over ice with a splash of fresh lime juice and Jarritos.$5.99
- Shirley Temple
Delightful Cherry blend mocktail served over ice and mixed with a refreshing combination of Jarritos mineral water.$5.99
- Strawberry Limeade
Refreshing strawberry blend mocktail served over ice, mixed with Jarritos mineral water.$5.99
- Mango Tea
Refreshing and flavorful Mango and tea blend, served over ice with Jarritos mineral water.$5.99