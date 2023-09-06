The Old Edison
FOOD
Appetizers
Ale Battered Fried Shrimp
Shrimp with sweet curry ginger chili sauce
Crab Cake
Two hand formed house-made crab patties with house tartar sauce
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Potato Chips & Dip
Deep fried potato chips with wasabi ranch dip
Dill Pickle Fries
Breaded pickle spears deep fried with ranch dressing
Sweet Potato Fries
Regular Fries
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Soup
Pickled Herring
Edison Hot Wings
Pretzel
Tater Tots
Seafood
Captain's Plate
Two cod filets, two prawns, clam strips, two pan fried oysters w/ fries & coleslaw or sub dinner salad 1.00
Oyster Dinner
Seven extra small pacific oysters pan fried to perfection served with fries & coleslaw
Fish and Chips
House Battered cod, fries & coleslaw or sub dinner salad 1.00
Prawns and Chips
Seven prawns, fries & coleslaw or sub dinner salad 1.00
Clam Strips
Pan fried oysters with housemade tartar
Oyster Scatter
Hand breaded & pan fried - a customer favorite! Served with housemade cocktail & tartar sauce
Oyster Shooter
Extra small with house made cocktail sauce - Add a splash of House Infused Vodka 1.75
Fish Taco Dinner
Salads
Skewer
Sweet ginger marniated steak skewers on bead of greens with choice of dressing and Breadfarm garlic bread
Savory Steak Salad
Grilled 6oz top sirloin, caramelized onion, Gorgonzola cheese, choice of dressing & Breadfarm garlic bread
Big E Salad
Mixed greens with choice of dressing and Breadfarm garlic bread
Dinner Salad
Crisp Chicken Asian Salad
Burger and Sandwiches
The Big E Cheeseburger
Hand formed third pound Angus beef patty, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickle
Bow Burger
Half Pound of Local Grass Fed Beef from NW Homegrown Meats, Golden Glen Creamery cheese on Breadfarm bun. Couldn't get more local than this great burger!
Gourmet Burger
Caramelized onions, Gorgonzola cheese, bacon, tomato, pickle, & lettuce
Swiss Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, tomato & lettuce
Oyster Burger
Pan fried oysters with housemade tartar
Crab Cake Burger
Our house made crab patty, tomato, lettuce on a brioche bun
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Southwest style black bean patty with your choice of cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickle & onion
Patty Melt
Grilled onions, & Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing on rye
Reuben
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Thousand Island on rye
Swiss Dip
Ground chuck & Swiss cheese on Stadium roll with hot Au Jus
Pulled Pork
Our own smoked pork with house made BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw
Classic BLT
On your choice of whole wheat, rye or sourdough bread
Tomato Basil Turkey Melt
House roasted turkey on sourdough with mayo, tomato, housemade pesto and Golden Glen's roasted red pepper garlic cheese