WELCOME TO THEORY
Theory Chicago 9 W Hubbard Street
Bar Snacks
- Chips & Queso$12.00
- Crab Rangoon$17.00
Made fresh daily, fresh lump crab, with sweet thai chili sauce. Limited quantity available
- Pretzel Sticks$18.00
Served with queso and grain mustard
- Crab Dip$22.00
Lump crab, Old Bay, orange peppers, and tortilla chips
- Hummus Platter$16.00
Purple cauliflower, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, and pita
- Nacho Bites$13.00
Individual homemade tortilla chips, refried beans, homemade guac, chihuahua, and sour cream
- Holy Loaded$16.00
Choice of seasoned waffle fries or tots, topped with smoked chicken, queso, bacon, and ranch
- Quesadillas$14.00
Chihuahua cheese, bell peppers, onion, flour tortilla, side of pico and sour cream
From the Fryer
Theory Classics
- Mac and Cheese Flatbread$17.00
Trust us, you'll love it
- Taco Flatbread$20.00
An ode to Happy Joes in Iowa city. Chorizo, chihuahua, refried beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, topped with lettuce and crushed Doritos
- Rice Bowl$16.00
White rice, carrots, green and red pepper, broccoli, onion, mushroom, and hot hoisin sauce
- Rigatoni Alla Vodka$21.00
Rigatoni pasta, in-house-made vodka sauce, chili flakes, basil, and mozzarella
Salads
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Theory Burger$16.00
Two flat top patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and brioche
- Turkey Stack$20.00
In-house smoked turkey, thick cut bacon, sliced Cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli
- Herky Cheesesteak$24.00
Philly steak, onion, green pepper, Merkt's Cheddar, and french loaf
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
Crispy or grilled chicken, buffalo, shredded lettuce, shredded Cheddar, tomato, side of ranch, and honey wheat wrap
- Grilled Cali Wrap$17.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, red onion, shredded lettuce, chipotle aioli, and honey wheat wrap
- Spicy Chicken$18.00
Grilled chicken, grilled jalapeño, avocado, Pepper Jack, shredded lettuce, and brioche