The Savory Rhino 4821 Allen Rd
Cold Subs
Hot Sandos
- The Bobert$10.00
Slow cooked pork, topped with mac n cheese with garlic Aoli
- Hey Mikey!$9.00+
Italian meatballs simmered in Gram's red sauce
- Chicago Italian Beef$9.00+
Roast beef simmered in au jus, topped with giardiniera & sweet peppers.
- Reuben$12.00
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on marbled rye
- Corney Pam$12.00
Corned beef, pastrami and Swiss on marbled rye.
- Tony Montana$8.00+
- Quesadilla$10.00
- Grilled Cheese/*Deluxe$8.00+
Drinks
Deli Meat
The Savory Rhino Location and Ordering Hours
(813) 756-0223
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM