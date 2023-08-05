COFFEE/ TEA/ SPECIALTY DRINKS

COFFEE

Double Espresso

$2.95

Latte

Cappuccino

House Coffee

Americano

Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.95

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00

2 oz - A double espresso topped with a dollop of foamed milk, served hot

TEA

Matcha Latte

green tea powder with your choice of milk

Chai Tea Latte

London Fog

earl grey tea, steamed milk, vanilla syrup

Chamomile Tea

Earl Grey Tea

Green Tea

Chai Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

Out of stock

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Honey Lavender Latte

honey, vanilla, lavender, milk, choice of espresso or matcha

Iced Blue Butterfly Matcha

Blue butterfly pea flower, milk, choice of espresso or matcha

Cinnamon French Toast Latte

maple syrup, cinnamon, milk, choice of espresso or matcha

Caramel Macchiato

Milk, espresso, vanilla syrup and caramel drizzle

Mocha Latte

Espresso, milk, chocolate and whipped cream

Iced Shaken Espresso

Espresso and classic syrup, shaken and topped with cold foam

Hot Chocolate

Matcha Lemonade

Lemonade

Iced Tea

$3.50

FOOD

Breakfast Sandwiches

Scenewich

$13.00

Fried egg, brie, prosciutto, caramelized onions, arugula on a croissant

American Dream

$13.00

Fried egg, american cheese, bacon, sausage, cream cheese, maple sriracha on a toasted bagel

The West Coast

$12.50

Scrambled eggs, cheese, arugula, avocado, tomato on sourdough

The Classic B.E.C

$9.50

Bacon, egg, and cheese on a ciabatta

Toasted Bagel

Bagel toasted with plain cream cheese or butter

Egg White Wrap

$12.50

Egg whites, roasted red peppers, arugula, goat cheese on a pressed wrap. Side of Maple siracha

Toast Bar

Avo Smash

$10.50

Avocado mash, pickled shallots, fresh lime juice, micro greens, everything seasoning on sourdough

Nutella + Banana

$9.00

Nutella, banana, chopped hazelnuts, drizzled honey on sourdough

Lox of Love

$13.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, sliced cucumber, radish, micro greens on sourdough

Almond Butter Me Up

$9.00

Almond butter toast with banana, strawberries, blueberries, shaved coconut, cinnamon & drizzled honey on sourdough

Chocolate Chip Walnut Banana Bread

$13.00

Gluten Free Banana bread with chocolate chips and walnuts, topped with espresso mascarpone, cacao powder and coconut shavings

Bowls

Breakfast Bowl

$13.00

Fried egg, arugula, quinoa, chopped tomato medley, sweet pepper drops, feta, avocado, maple sriracha, lime, cilantro, micro greens

Acai Bowl

$12.50

Acai base topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry, plain granola, coconut flakes, drizzled honey

Veggie Scramble

$12.50

Scrambled with spinach, caramelized onions, peppers, goat cheese served with toasted sourdough

Oatmeal

$9.00

Hot oatmeal topped with banana, blueberry, plain granola, drizzled honey, cinnamon

Sweet Tooth

Nutella French Toast

$14.50

Topped with fresh fruit, powdered sugar, whipped cream, served with a side of maple syrup

Nutella & Banana Stuffed Waffle

$14.50

Topped with bananas and Nutella

Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed Waffle

$14.50

Topped with fresh strawberries & powdered sugar

Sandwiches/Salads/Wraps

Kale Caesar salad

$12.00

Kale, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Kale Caesar Wrap

$12.00

kale, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Pesto Chicken Panini

$15.00

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, pesto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, arugula

Turkey & Cheese Panini

$13.50

Turkey, tomato, cheddar, garlic aioli

The Sinatra

$15.50

Prosciutto, sopressata, salami, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze, olive oil on sourdough

Tuna Wrap

$13.50

Tuna salad with mixed greens, tomato, cheddar cheese

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Salmon, mixed greens, shaved carrots, red peppers, brown rice mix, avocado, pineapple, cilantro, citrus vinaigrette dressing

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, candied pecans, cranberries, goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette

Flatbreads and Boards

Classic Margherita

$12.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Apple & Brie Flatbread

$13.00

Brie, apple, caramelized onion, and prosciutto, balsamic glaze

Hummus + Pita

$7.95

Hummus dip with toasted pita

Brunch Board

Fresh pastries, fresh fruit, waffles, bacon, assorted breakfast items

Charcuterie

Assorted meats and cheese, crackers, crostini, fig jam

Sides

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side Fried Egg

$1.50

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

GRAB & GO

Karma Blueberry Lemonade

$3.50

Karma Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Poppi Ginger Lime

$3.65

Poppi Raspberry Rose

$3.65

Poppi Orange

$3.65

Vita Coco Original

$3.95

Vita Coco Pineapple

$3.95

Saratoga Spring Water

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00

Saucy Ladies Truffle Chips

$2.89Out of stock

Kibo Chickpea Chips Himalayan Salt

$2.89

Kibo Chickpea Chips Pico de Gallo

$2.89

GFB Cranberry + Almond Bar

$2.75

GFB Dark Chocolate + Almond Bar

$2.75

GFB Chocolate + Peanut Butter Bar

$2.75

GFB Dark Chocolate + Coconut Bites

$3.00

GFB Dark Chocolate + Peanut Butter Bites

$3.00

Whims Peanut Butter Cups

$1.99

nomz almond bites

$3.79

nomz pistachio bites

$3.79

nomz hazelnut bites

$3.79

nomz coconut bites

$3.79

Moonstruck Milk Chocolate Salted Toffee Bar

$5.00

Moonstruck Dark Chocolate Praline Pecan & Ginger Bar

$9.00

Moonstruck Dreamy Dark Chocolate Bar

$5.00

Moonstruck Dark Chocolate Blueberry & Passion Fruit Bar

$5.00

Moonstruck Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Chai Bar

$5.00

Core Bar Banana Almond

$3.64

Core Bar Coconut Chocolate Chip

$3.64

Core Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate

$3.64

SOFT DRINKS

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Milk

$3.25