The Scene Coffee & Cocktails
COFFEE/ TEA/ SPECIALTY DRINKS
COFFEE
TEA
SPECIALTY DRINKS
Honey Lavender Latte
honey, vanilla, lavender, milk, choice of espresso or matcha
Iced Blue Butterfly Matcha
Blue butterfly pea flower, milk, choice of espresso or matcha
Cinnamon French Toast Latte
maple syrup, cinnamon, milk, choice of espresso or matcha
Caramel Macchiato
Milk, espresso, vanilla syrup and caramel drizzle
Mocha Latte
Espresso, milk, chocolate and whipped cream
Iced Shaken Espresso
Espresso and classic syrup, shaken and topped with cold foam
Hot Chocolate
Matcha Lemonade
Lemonade
Iced Tea
FOOD
Breakfast Sandwiches
Scenewich
Fried egg, brie, prosciutto, caramelized onions, arugula on a croissant
American Dream
Fried egg, american cheese, bacon, sausage, cream cheese, maple sriracha on a toasted bagel
The West Coast
Scrambled eggs, cheese, arugula, avocado, tomato on sourdough
The Classic B.E.C
Bacon, egg, and cheese on a ciabatta
Toasted Bagel
Bagel toasted with plain cream cheese or butter
Egg White Wrap
Egg whites, roasted red peppers, arugula, goat cheese on a pressed wrap. Side of Maple siracha
Toast Bar
Avo Smash
Avocado mash, pickled shallots, fresh lime juice, micro greens, everything seasoning on sourdough
Nutella + Banana
Nutella, banana, chopped hazelnuts, drizzled honey on sourdough
Lox of Love
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, sliced cucumber, radish, micro greens on sourdough
Almond Butter Me Up
Almond butter toast with banana, strawberries, blueberries, shaved coconut, cinnamon & drizzled honey on sourdough
Chocolate Chip Walnut Banana Bread
Gluten Free Banana bread with chocolate chips and walnuts, topped with espresso mascarpone, cacao powder and coconut shavings
Bowls
Breakfast Bowl
Fried egg, arugula, quinoa, chopped tomato medley, sweet pepper drops, feta, avocado, maple sriracha, lime, cilantro, micro greens
Acai Bowl
Acai base topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry, plain granola, coconut flakes, drizzled honey
Veggie Scramble
Scrambled with spinach, caramelized onions, peppers, goat cheese served with toasted sourdough
Oatmeal
Hot oatmeal topped with banana, blueberry, plain granola, drizzled honey, cinnamon
Sweet Tooth
Sandwiches/Salads/Wraps
Kale Caesar salad
Kale, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Kale Caesar Wrap
kale, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Pesto Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, pesto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, arugula
Turkey & Cheese Panini
Turkey, tomato, cheddar, garlic aioli
The Sinatra
Prosciutto, sopressata, salami, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze, olive oil on sourdough
Tuna Wrap
Tuna salad with mixed greens, tomato, cheddar cheese
Salmon Salad
Salmon, mixed greens, shaved carrots, red peppers, brown rice mix, avocado, pineapple, cilantro, citrus vinaigrette dressing
Strawberry Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, candied pecans, cranberries, goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette
Flatbreads and Boards
Classic Margherita
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Apple & Brie Flatbread
Brie, apple, caramelized onion, and prosciutto, balsamic glaze
Hummus + Pita
Hummus dip with toasted pita
Brunch Board
Fresh pastries, fresh fruit, waffles, bacon, assorted breakfast items
Charcuterie
Assorted meats and cheese, crackers, crostini, fig jam