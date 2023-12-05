The Sink 1165 13th StBoulder, CO 80302
APPS/SOUPS
- 303 SLIDERS$12.25
Take a trip back in time with 3 mini versions of the original Sink cheeseburger topped with American cheese, ale onions, Sink Hickory BBQ, and a side of house-made pickles. Add fries for $3
- BUFF WINGS (1 LB)$14.95
Fresh chicken wings that we brine, dry-rub, bake, and then flash-fry to order. Served with buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing Your choice of: Garlic and Lime Dry Rub Buffalo 🌶 Creamy Truffalo 🌶 Maple Chipotle 🌶🌶 Passionfruit-Mango, Carolina Reaper 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶
- BUFF WINGS (2 LBS)$26.95
Fresh chicken wings that we brine, dry-rub, bake, and then flash-fry to order. Served with buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing Your choice of: Garlic and Lime Dry Rub Buffalo 🌶 Creamy Truffalo 🌶 Maple Chipotle 🌶🌶 Passionfruit-Mango, Carolina Reaper 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶
- CHEESY BREAD$11.95
Choose from our sesame white or honey wheat dough brushed with garlic oil and spices, then topped with mozzarella and cheddar jack cheeses. Served with marinara sauce
- SPINACH DIP$11.95
Spinach, artichokes, and parmesan in a creamy garlic sauce garnished with jack & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and green onions. Served with tortilla chips and a warmed baguette
- CAULIFLOWER BITES$11.95
Colorado Lager tempura-battered cauliflower pieces served with our buffalo sauce and buttermilk ranch dressing *vegan available by request
- CHICKEN TENDERS$13.95
Buttermilk brined chicken tenders coated with crispy panko breadcrumbs and spices. Served with fries and your choice of bleu cheese, honey-dijon, or ranch dipping sauce
- CHIPS & SALSA$6.50
Local, organic tortilla chips with our house-made salsa
- SINK NACHOS$12.95
Local, organic tortilla chips topped with a house-blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, tomatoes, black olives, and fresh jalapeños with our house-made salsa
- PORK CHEESE FRIES$12.95
Cajun spiced fries, cheese sauce, smoked pork, Texas bbq, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onion, parsley
- FRIES (HALF)$5.25
Cajun spiced French fries
- FRIES (FULL)$7.75
Cajun spiced French fries
- SWEET FRIES (HALF)$5.75
Sweet pototo fries
- SWEET FRIES (FULL)$8.75
Sweet pototo fries
- (CUP) FRENCH ONION SOUP$5.95
Tender, slow-cooked onions in a rich beef broth, croutons, and melted provolone cheese
- (BOWL) FRENCH ONION SOUP$8.80
Tender, slow-cooked onions in a rich beef broth, croutons, and melted provolone cheese
ENTREE/SALAD
- CAESAR SALAD (HALF)$7.80
Organic romaine lettuce dressed with our caesar dressing, topped with croutons, parmesan and pecorino Romano
- CAESAR SALAD (FULL)$11.80
Organic romaine lettuce dressed with our caesar dressing, topped with croutons, parmesan and pecorino Romano
- GARDEN SALAD (HALF)$7.80
A simple and satisfying salad of our house blend of organic greens, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, radish, and croutons
- GARDEN SALAD (FULL)$11.80
A simple and satisfying salad of our house blend of organic greens, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, radish, and croutons
- BEETS & GREENS$14.99
Spring greens, arugula, roasted beets, toasted almonds, mandarin orange and apple slices, and goat cheese tossed in a honey lime vinaigrette
- GREEKOUT$14.99
Pepperoncini, red onion, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, cucumber, black olives, and feta cheese over mixed greens and romaine lettuce with a house-made Greek dressing
- MAPLE ORCHARD BLISS$14.99
Indulge in the flavors of the season with roasted butternut squash, apple, pumpkin-spiced walnuts, red onion, and goat cheese atop a bed of maple balsamic-dressed spinach and mixed greens
- BUFF MAC$17.95
The one you’ve been dreaming about! Our famous mac & cheese (even before it was featured on Man v Food!) topped with crispy buffalo chicken tenders, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions, and breadcrumbs
- CAULIFLOWER BUFF MAC$16.95
Baked mac-n-cheese topped with Colorado Lager tempura-battered cauliflower pieces, bleu cheese, fresh scallions, and a drizzle of spicy buff sauce
- BYO MAC & CHEESE$11.00
Our famous mac & cheese made your way!
PIZZA SMALL
- BYO PIZZA (SMALL)$12.75
Build your own pizza
- BUDDHA BASIL (SMALL)$18.00
Featured on DDD, our pesto-based Freshie sauce topped with fresh basil, artichoke hearts, garlic, tomatoes, spinach, tofu, and mozzarella on a seasoned crust
- GARLIC PARMESAN WHITE ZA (SMALL)$18.00
Freshie spiced crust smeared with a garlic Parmesan cream sauce and topped with Canadian bacon, spinach, roasted garlic, mushrooms, artichoke, fresh mozzarella, and finished with olive oil and shaved Parmesan
- FRESHIE (SMALL)$18.00
A sink classic with a new twist! Garlic and herb-seasoned crust with our pesto-based Freshie sauce, sliced tomatoes, roasted garlic, and hand-stretched mozzarella, finished with arugula and balsamic reduction
- GOAT (SMALL)$18.00
Seasoned ugly crust, garlic olive oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, apples, and caramelized ale onions, finished with arugula and truffle honey
- MARGHERITA (SMALL)$18.00
Classic red sauce spread thinly then topped with tomatoes, hand-stretched mozzarella, and basil
- P.O.T.U.S. (SMALL)$18.00
Classic red sauce spread thinly then topped with tomatoes, hand-stretched mozzarella, and basil
- SLAUGHTERHOUSE 5 (SMALL)$18.00
A longtime favorite made of spiced chicken, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, and mozzarella over classic tomato sauce
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH (SMALL)$18.00
Freshie seasoned ranch base, topped with a blend of mozzarella and Jack cheese, spiced chicken, crispy bacon, and tomato, then finished with green onion
PIZZA MEDIUM
- BYO PIZZA (MEDIUM)$17.75
Build your own pizza
- BUDDHA BASIL (MEDIUM)$26.00
Featured on DDD, our pesto-based Freshie sauce topped with fresh basil, artichoke hearts, garlic, tomatoes, spinach, tofu, and mozzarella on a seasoned crust
- GARLIC PARMESAN WHITE ZA (MEDIUM)$26.00
Freshie spiced crust smeared with a garlic Parmesan cream sauce and topped with Canadian bacon, spinach, roasted garlic, mushrooms, artichoke, fresh mozzarella, and finished with olive oil and shaved Parmesan
- FRESHIE (MEDIUM)$26.00
A sink classic with a new twist! Garlic and herb-seasoned crust with our pesto-based Freshie sauce, sliced tomatoes, roasted garlic, and hand-stretched mozzarella, finished with arugula and balsamic reduction
- GOAT (MEDIUM)$26.00
Seasoned ugly crust, garlic olive oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, apples, and caramelized ale onions, finished with arugula and truffle honey
- MARGHERITA (MEDIUM)$26.00
Classic red sauce spread thinly then topped with tomatoes, hand-stretched mozzarella, and basil
- P.O.T.U.S. (MEDIUM)$26.00
Classic red sauce spread thinly then topped with tomatoes, hand-stretched mozzarella, and basil
- SLAUGHTERHOUSE 5 (MEDIUM)$26.00
A longtime favorite made of spiced chicken, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, and mozzarella over classic tomato sauce
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH (MEDIUM)$26.00
Freshie seasoned ranch base, topped with a blend of mozzarella and Jack cheese, spiced chicken, crispy bacon, and tomato, then finished with green onion
PIZZA LARGE
- BYO PIZZA (LARGE)$24.00
Build your own pizza
- BUDDHA BASIL (LARGE)$35.00
Featured on DDD, our pesto-based Freshie sauce topped with fresh basil, artichoke hearts, garlic, tomatoes, spinach, tofu, and mozzarella on a seasoned crust
- GARLIC PARMESAN WHITE ZA (LARGE)$35.00
Freshie spiced crust smeared with a garlic Parmesan cream sauce and topped with Canadian bacon, spinach, roasted garlic, mushrooms, artichoke, fresh mozzarella, and finished with olive oil and shaved Parmesan
- FRESHIE (LARGE)$35.00
A sink classic with a new twist! Garlic and herb-seasoned crust with our pesto-based Freshie sauce, sliced tomatoes, roasted garlic, and hand-stretched mozzarella, finished with arugula and balsamic reduction
- GOAT (LARGE)$35.00
Seasoned ugly crust, garlic olive oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, apples, and caramelized ale onions, finished with arugula and truffle honey
- MARGHERITA (LARGE)$35.00
Classic red sauce spread thinly then topped with tomatoes, hand-stretched mozzarella, and basil
- P.O.T.U.S. (LARGE)$35.00
Classic red sauce spread thinly then topped with tomatoes, hand-stretched mozzarella, and basil
- SLAUGHTERHOUSE 5 (LARGE)$35.00
A longtime favorite made of spiced chicken, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, and mozzarella over classic tomato sauce
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH (LARGE)$35.00
Freshie seasoned ranch base, topped with a blend of mozzarella and Jack cheese, spiced chicken, crispy bacon, and tomato, then finished with green onion
BURGER/SANDWICH
- BOURBON JALAPEÑO BURGER$17.25
Featured on Man v Food! Beef patty topped with bourbon jalapeños, pickled red onion, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, and shredded lettuce with a side of house-made pickles
- BBQ BACON BURGER$17.25
A bacon cheeseburger smothered with our Texas chipotle bbq sauce and topped with crispy onion straws and a side of house-made pickles
- PRIME TIME BURGER BOWL$19.65
Fresh bed of spring mix topped with a grass-fed burger patty, melted American cheese, Fried Onion Straws, julienned red onion, avocado, seasoned cherry tomatoes, house pickles, and cajun-seasoned french fries drizzled with chipotle aioli with a side of house-made pickles
- CASANOVA GRASS-FED BURGER!$19.65
This burger has an elegant and refined flavor profile from the combination of provolone cheese, arugula, crispy onion straws, and house-made truffle honey on a grass-fed Colorado patty with a side of house-made pickles
- BACON JAMMIN BURGER$17.25
Beef patty grilled to perfection and topped with bacon onion jam, Wisconsin cheese curds, shredded lettuce, and A-1 Aioli with a side of house-made pickles
- TEXAS ONION STRAW$17.25
This DDD-featured item has big flavor from the cheddar and provolone cheeses, fresh jalapeño, chipotle aioli, and crispy onion straws with a side of house-made pickles
- ROSA’S VEGGIE BURGER$16.50
Hearty, house-made veggie patty made with rice, lentils, spinach, and oats. We top it with Haystack Mountain goat cheese, balsamic onions, and chipotle aioli with a side of house-made pickles
- BYO SINKBURGER$13.05
Enjoyed by generations. Make it your way by choosing from our variety of toppings Sinkburgers come with lettuce, tomato, onion & house-made pickles, and your choice of creole spiced French fries, coleslaw, or one of our upgraded sides
- COWBOY REUBEN$17.95
Featured on The Food Network! An overnight marinade and a ten-hour smoke give this brisket its deep flavor. A twist on the classic with super slaw, cheddar cheese, Texas Chipotle BBQ sauce on rye bread with a side of house-made pickles
- SINK-STYLE REUBEN$17.95
The cousin sandwich to the Reuben—pastrami on toasted rye bread with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, house-made pickles, and A-1 aioli with a side of house-made pickles
- GRILLED SALMON SAMMY$17.95
Grilled salmon, balsamic onions, avocado, arugula, and caper aioli on a toasted ciabatta roll with a side of house-made pickles
- MESA CHICKEN$17.95
A Sink classic of blackened chicken breast topped with bacon, buff sauce, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, tomato, and lettuce on a ciabatta bun with a side of house-made pickles
- NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.95
KIDS FOOD
- KIDS ANGEL PIZZA$7.25
Mini cheese pizza
- KIDS DEVIL PIZZA$7.25
Mini pepperoni pizza
- KIDS SLIDER$7.25+
One plain beef slide with unseasoned French fries (add cheese $1) (add and extra slider for $2.10)
- KIDS CHEESE SLIDER$8.25+
One beef slider with American cheese with unseasoned French fries (add and extra slider for $2.10)
- KIDS GRILLED CHEESE$7.25
Grilled white bread and cheddar cheese sandwich with unseasoned French fries
- KIDS MAC & CHEESE$7.25
Our famous baked mac & cheese without the bread crumbs and a side of unseasoned French fries
- KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$7.25
Fried white meat chicken tenders and unseasoned French fries
- KIDS PARADISE CALZONE$7.25
Small calzone filled with cheese
- KIDS PURGATORY CALZONE$7.25
Small calzone filled with cheese and pepperoni
DESSERTS
- GIANT COOKIE$9.80
Our awesome homemade chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla bean ice cream. An ooey, gooey delight to share with your friends (or not)!
- ICE CREAM$5.30
2 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream. Simplicity at its best!
- MILKSHAKE$7.30
Real vanilla bean ice cream hand-spun with your favorite flavors into a thick, cold, creamy shake. The perfect treat or addition to your meal! Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Oreo. ASK US ABOUT SPECIALS!
- ELEPHANT EARS$7.75
- EGGNOG MILKSHAKE$7.80Out of stock
SIDES
- SIDE COLESLAW$3.75
- SIDE MAC$5.95
- SIDE BROCCOLI$4.75
- SIDE BEETS$4.75
- SIDE AVOCADO$1.50
- SIDE GUACAMOLE$2.25
- SIDE SALSA$1.25
- SIDE DRESSINGS/SAUCE
- SIDE CHEESE
- SIDE BACON$2.75
- SIDE CHUCK PATTY$5.50
- SIDE GRASSFED PATTY$6.95
- SIDE CORNMEAL CHICKEN$6.50
- SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN$6.50
- SIDE BLACKENED CHICKEN$6.50
- SIDE GRILLED SALMON$7.50
- SIDE BLACKENED SALMON$7.50
- SIDE VEGGIE PATTY$5.50
- SIDE ONION STRAWS$1.50
- SIDE ALE ONIONS$1.50
- SIDE MUSHROOMS$1.50
- SIDE JALEPENOS$2.25
NA BEVERAGES OO
- FOUNTAIN COKE$3.95
- FOUNTAIN DIET COKE$3.95
- FOUNTAIN DR PEPPER$3.95
- FOUNTAIN GINGER ALE$3.95
- FOUNTAIN SPRITE$3.95
- CLUB SODA
- BTL ROOTBEER$3.95
- SHIRLEY TEMPLE$3.95
- LEMONADE$3.95
- ARNOLD PALMER$3.95
- ICED TEA$3.95
- HOT TEA$3.95
- HOT CHOCOLATE$3.95
- GINGER BEER$4.70
- BYO MINT FIZZ$7.55
- CHERRY LIME RICKY$7.55
- PEACH BELLINI$7.55
- ADULT OJ$5.00
- KIDS SODA
- KIDS JUICE
- KIDS MILK
- KIDS HOT CHOCOLATE$2.00
- RED BULL$3.95
- SUGAR-FREE RED BULL$3.95
- IZZY GRAPEFRUIT$4.55
- IZZY BLACKBERRY$4.55
- IZZY CLEMENTINE$4.55
- CAN COKE$4.30
- CAN DIET COKE$4.30
- CAN SPRITE$4.30
- CAN DR PEPPER$4.30
- EMPLOYEE RED BULL$2.25
- EMPLOYEE SUGAR-FREE RED BULL$2.25