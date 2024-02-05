The Sweet Swirl
Mason Jar Concoctions
- Buy 3 Mason Jars, Get 1 Free$33.75
- Chocolate Blackout$11.25
Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Crunch, Chocolate Syrup, Cocoa Puffs, and Oreos
- Earl Grey Everyday$11.25
Earl Grey Ice Cream, Caramel Syrup, Reese's Puffs, and Lady Fingers
- It's My Birthday$11.25
Strawberry Ice Cream, Fruity Pebbles, Strawberry Syrup, and Rainbow Sprinkles
- Know Your Roots$11.25
Taro Ice Cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Chocolate Crunch, Chocolate Syrup, and a Cinnamon Graham Cracker
- Matcha Made In Heaven$11.25
Matcha Ice Cream, Lucky Charms, and Caramel Syrup
- Nom Nom Cookie$11.25
Monster Cookie Ice Cream, Chocolate Crunch, Chocolate Syrup, Cookie Crisp, Marshmallows, and Oreos
- MYO Jar$11.25
Make Your Own Jar
Floteas
- Buy 3 Floteas, Get 1 Free$30.75
- Brown Sugar Bubble & Earl Grey Ice Cream$8.25+
- Thai Milk Bubble Tea & Vietnamese Iced Coffee Ice Cream$8.25+
- Earl Grey Bubble Tea & Earl Grey Ice Cream$8.25+
- Taro Bubble Tea & Matcha Taro Swirled Ice Cream$8.25+
- Matcha Bubble Tea & Taro Ice Cream$8.25+
- Taro Bubble Tea & Matcha Ice Cream$8.25+
- MYO Flotea$8.25+
Ice Cream Cups
Expresso
