Menu

Apps

Roasted Goat cheese

$12.00

Garlic confit, shallots confit, roasted bell pepper

Fresh mozzarella

$14.00

Local farmers Tomatoes, Made daily

Salmon lox with dill cream cheese and rocket salad

$15.00

Cured Meat platter

$17.00

Black pepper coated dry salami, prosciutto, Coppa, Italian Dry Salami

Cheese Platter

$17.00

12 mounts aged parmesan, 12 mounts aged provolone, Brie, Dolce gorgonzola

Bruschetta

$12.00

Toasted bread is topped with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, garlic, and fresh basil

Chicken liver pate with onion marmalade

$12.00

Porcini soup

$7.00

Rich, thick and flavorful cream soup

Steamed clams

$15.00

Dozen Middle neck clams

Bread

$2.00

Salads

Rocket salad with shrimp

$16.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, shrimps

Wedge Salad with gorgonzola dressing

$11.00

Cesar Salad with Lox Salmon

$16.00

Side rocket salad

$5.00

Pasta

Pasta Aglio e olio

$18.00

Aglio e Olio translates to garlic and oil, and is a simple sauce usually served with pasta like spaghetti. This is a traditional Neapolitan pasta that is popular for being inexpensive and using pantry ingredients, while being utterly delicious

Pasta Bolognese

$20.00

Our Bolognese pasta features a traditional combination of ground beef, pork, veal, and san marzano tomatoes

Pasta With Lamb Ragu

$22.00

Succulent lamb shoulder is slowly braised with onions, carrots, celery, tomatoes, & hardy herbs, yielding an intensely flavorful lamb ragu sauce

Pasta Arrabbiata

$20.00

Arrabbiata is a spicy sauce for pasta made from garlic, pancetta, tomatoes, and dried red chili peppers

Pasta with Seafood

$28.00

Pasta with salmon in creamy lemon sauce

$23.00

Lasagna bolognese

$20.00

Kids pasta Red

$8.00

Kids pasta Butter

$8.00

Entrees

Chicken parmigiana

$25.00

Blackened Salmon

$26.00

Duck breast

$29.00

Cioppino

$31.00

Desserts

Key Lime

$8.00

Caramel walnut 3 pcs

$5.00+

Box of cookies 20pcs

$25.00

NA Beverages

Coca-cola GB

$3.50

Sprite GB

$3.50

San Pelegrino GB 0,75

$6.00

Aqua Panna GB

$6.00

Tangerine San Pelegrino Soda

$3.50

Blood orange San Pelegrino Soda

$3.50

Dark Morello cherry San Pelegrino Soda

$3.50

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

DIET Coke

$3.00