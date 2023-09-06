The Veranda
Roasted Goat cheese
Garlic confit, shallots confit, roasted bell pepper
Fresh mozzarella
Local farmers Tomatoes, Made daily
Salmon lox with dill cream cheese and rocket salad
Cured Meat platter
Black pepper coated dry salami, prosciutto, Coppa, Italian Dry Salami
Cheese Platter
12 mounts aged parmesan, 12 mounts aged provolone, Brie, Dolce gorgonzola
Bruschetta
Toasted bread is topped with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, garlic, and fresh basil
Chicken liver pate with onion marmalade
Porcini soup
Rich, thick and flavorful cream soup
Steamed clams
Dozen Middle neck clams
Bread
Salads
Pasta
Pasta Aglio e olio
Aglio e Olio translates to garlic and oil, and is a simple sauce usually served with pasta like spaghetti. This is a traditional Neapolitan pasta that is popular for being inexpensive and using pantry ingredients, while being utterly delicious
Pasta Bolognese
Our Bolognese pasta features a traditional combination of ground beef, pork, veal, and san marzano tomatoes
Pasta With Lamb Ragu
Succulent lamb shoulder is slowly braised with onions, carrots, celery, tomatoes, & hardy herbs, yielding an intensely flavorful lamb ragu sauce
Pasta Arrabbiata
Arrabbiata is a spicy sauce for pasta made from garlic, pancetta, tomatoes, and dried red chili peppers