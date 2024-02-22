Skip to Main content
The Wing House
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
The Wing House
Delivery
Pickup
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Entrees
Sides
Pizza
Pasta
Sandwiches
Salads
Kids Menu
Lunch Menu
Wings
Delivery
Pickup
Entrees
Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
$12.00
14" Cheese Pizza
$14.00
7" Cheese Pizza
$7.00
BBQ Chicken
$16.00+
Buffalo Chicken
$16.00+
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$16.00+
Meat Lovers
$17.00+
Pepperoni Lovers
$16.00+
Supreme Pizza
$16.00+
Vegetable Lovers
$16.00+
Pasta
Spaghetti w/marinara
$10.00
Cavatappi w/meatballs
$16.00
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
$16.00
Red Pepper Fettuccini
$18.00
Sandwiches
Italian Beef
$14.00
Meatball Sub
$12.00
Italian Sub
$10.00
Salads
House Salad
$4.00+
Grilled Chicken Salad
$15.00
Ceasar Salad
$10.00+
Kids Menu
Kids Pasta
$5.00
Kid Pizza
$6.00
Kid Boneless
$6.00
Mac n Cheese
$5.00
Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Lunch Menu
Personal Pizza
$15.00
Pasta
$15.00
Two Jumbo Wings
$15.00
Half Sandwich
$15.00
Salad
$15.00
6 Traditional Wings
$15.00
10 Boneless
$15.00
Wings
Traditional Wings
$10.00+
Boneless Wings
$6.00+
Sides
Shoestring Fries
$4.00
Pub chips
$4.00
Garlic bread
$1.50
One meatball w/marinara
$3.00
Veggie Boat
$1.50
The Wing House Location and Ordering Hours
(812) 814-4478
1367 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement