FOOD

Yasai Starters

Misoshiru-Vegan Miso Soup

$5.00

Misoshiru with omakase daily vegetable, organic mitsuba and organic tofu.

Vegan Seaweed Salad

$6.00
Jumbo Crispy Vegan Gyoza

$13.00

four jumbo gyoza stuffed with a flavorful filling of garlic tofu, veggies, glass noodles and Japanese herbs and spices, topped off with our house made gravy.

Vegan Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

Tofu lightly battered with Japanese purple yam and served with our house tsuyu sauce.

Vegan Karaage

$14.50

crispy no-chicken, battered in curry, served with our house made aiolis "$10,000 chicken nugget" topped with a marinated medley of micro cilantro and red onion.

Eryngii Scallops

$13.00

Shio koji marinated seared king oyster mushrooms over sweet miso butter creamy polenta.

Inari Pockets

$13.00

Inari stuffed with forbidden rice, chopped spicy eryngii, topped with chili flakes, eel sauce, furikake, and chef blend.

Brussel Sprout Skillet

$9.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts glazed with sweet wasabi aioli and chili threads

Vegan Bao Buns

$14.00

Miso shiitake mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, chimichurri mayo, eel sauce, pickled red onions, and cilantro

Vegan Garlic Edamame

$6.00

Wok sizzled with garlic and Japanese red pepper for a soothing aroma.

Yasai Sushi

All sushi is served with our "Forbidden Rice" unless requested for sushi white rice. Forbidden Rice: mesmerizing, Purple-Black Rice, full of enzymes and various grain nutrients
Vegan Nigiri 2pc

$7.00

Most traditional way of serving and eating sushi (highly recommended). Start your taste pallet off in the right direction with this mouth watering umami platter. This Okamase, chef choice, will allow you to taste up to eight different flavors of each vegetable. As our "daily picks" change, please ask for the daily nigiri selections.

Cherry Blossom

$19.00

In: thinly sliced tofu cutlets, pickled carrots, cucumber, vegan cream cheese, crispy fuji apples Top: cherry yuzu aioli, and masago arare rice pearls.

Little Italy Roll

$19.00

In: a medley of Japanese mushrooms: tempura enoki, miso glazed shiitake and seared eryngii Top: avocado, Italian inspired aioli and finished with seared slices of fresh rainbow tomatoes

Stressed Out Roll

$21.00

In: smoked tofu, no-cream cheese, avocado Top: drizzled in a sweet shoyu and spicy aioli pickled smoked jalapenos (fried)

Vegan Caterpillar Roll

$18.00

In: crispy miso shiitake, panko no-shrimp, cucumber Top: fresh avocado, sweet shoyu, spicy aioli

Believer Roll

$19.00

In: avocado, no-shrimp, no-cream cheese Top: no-spicy tuna, spicy aioli, sweet shoyu, torched and seared

Queen Dragon

$20.00

In: no-shrimp tempura, avocado, no-crab, cucumber Top: eggplants, avocado, eel sauce, and sweet potato crispy strings

Crispy Forbidden Rice

$20.00

In: forbidden bed of crispy rice Top: spicy no-tuna, jalapeño slices, yuzu aioli sauce, and chef blend

Eye of the Veggie

$21.00

In: pickled carrots, cucumber, bell pepper, avocado, eryngii, sweet potato chips Top: Seaweed nori, marinated thin daikon radish, and spicy ponzu

Lucky Jade

$19.00

In: avocado, vegan cream cheese, asparagus, cucumber Top: smoked jalapenos, chimichurri mayo, an chef blend

King Minato

$19.00

In: no-crab, cucumber, avocado Top: flame torched eryngii, yuzu aioli, eel sauce, and curly negi onions

Mango Koibito

$19.00

In: no-shrimp tempura, no-crab, avocado, cucumber Top: Sweet mango, bell pepper, julienne red onions, cilantro, and ponzu sauce

Trinity Bell

$19.00

In: no-spicy tuna, pickled carrots, cucumber Top: marinated and torched blend of bell peppers, jalapeños, and amakara sauce an lime zest

Vegan California Roll (GF)

$15.00

No-Shrimp Tempura Roll

$18.00Out of stock

No-Spicy Tuna Roll

$18.00
Vegan Dream Come True Bento Box

$28.00

All in one favorites includes our famous no-chicken karaage, jump crispy vegan gyoza, nigiri, roll, seaweed salad and edamame with our in house signature sauces.

Yasai Sushi Bento Box

$28.00

Includes nigiri sampler, omakase sushi roll, assorted salad with blueberry vinaigrette ponzu, seaweed salad and edamame.

Yasai Ramen

The Classic

$18.00

hand crafted oodles and classic broth topped with bamboo shoots, tofu no-chasiu, kikurage woodear mushroom, crispy kabocha pumpkin, sauteed bean sprouts, steamed bok choy, green onions, and garlic chips

Tantanmen

$19.00

Hand crafted noodles and spicy sesame broth topped with spicy marinated impossible meat, fresh corn, cabbage, sauteed bean sprouts, kikurage woodear mushrooms, steamed bok choy, green onions and garlic chips

Triple Tomato

$19.00

Number 1 selling vegan ramen at RAKIRAKI Ramen since 2012. Handcrafted noodles and konbu dashi tomato broth topped with bamboo shoots, tofu no-chasiu, crispy kabocha pumpkin, kikurage wood ear mushroom, sauteed bean sprouts, steamed bok choy, green onions and fermented cherry tomatoes

Kyoto Shoyu

$18.00

Light and clear soy sauce based vegan ramen topped with bamboo shoots, tofu no-chasiu, kabocha, pumpkin, kikurage woodear mushroom, sauteed bean sprouts, bok choy, green onion and garlic chips

Truffle Ramen

$24.00

Truffle infused creamy vegetable broth, truffle sauteed eggplant and bok choy. Topped with sweet corn, bamboo, negi onions and truffle zest

Vegan Open Mod

Sides and Extras

DRINK

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Dr Pepper

$3.95

Canned Green Tea

$4.40

Canned Oolong Tea

$3.25

Strawberry Ramune

$4.40

Pellegrino 750ml

$5.95Out of stock

Perrier Mineral Water 500ml

$3.49Out of stock