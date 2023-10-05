The Yasai The Yasai Convoy
FOOD
Yasai Starters
Misoshiru-Vegan Miso Soup
Misoshiru with omakase daily vegetable, organic mitsuba and organic tofu.
Vegan Seaweed Salad
Jumbo Crispy Vegan Gyoza
four jumbo gyoza stuffed with a flavorful filling of garlic tofu, veggies, glass noodles and Japanese herbs and spices, topped off with our house made gravy.
Vegan Agedashi Tofu
Tofu lightly battered with Japanese purple yam and served with our house tsuyu sauce.
Vegan Karaage
crispy no-chicken, battered in curry, served with our house made aiolis "$10,000 chicken nugget" topped with a marinated medley of micro cilantro and red onion.
Eryngii Scallops
Shio koji marinated seared king oyster mushrooms over sweet miso butter creamy polenta.
Inari Pockets
Inari stuffed with forbidden rice, chopped spicy eryngii, topped with chili flakes, eel sauce, furikake, and chef blend.
Brussel Sprout Skillet
Crispy Brussels sprouts glazed with sweet wasabi aioli and chili threads
Vegan Bao Buns
Miso shiitake mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, chimichurri mayo, eel sauce, pickled red onions, and cilantro
Vegan Garlic Edamame
Wok sizzled with garlic and Japanese red pepper for a soothing aroma.
Yasai Sushi
Vegan Nigiri 2pc
Most traditional way of serving and eating sushi (highly recommended). Start your taste pallet off in the right direction with this mouth watering umami platter. This Okamase, chef choice, will allow you to taste up to eight different flavors of each vegetable. As our "daily picks" change, please ask for the daily nigiri selections.
Cherry Blossom
In: thinly sliced tofu cutlets, pickled carrots, cucumber, vegan cream cheese, crispy fuji apples Top: cherry yuzu aioli, and masago arare rice pearls.
Little Italy Roll
In: a medley of Japanese mushrooms: tempura enoki, miso glazed shiitake and seared eryngii Top: avocado, Italian inspired aioli and finished with seared slices of fresh rainbow tomatoes
Stressed Out Roll
In: smoked tofu, no-cream cheese, avocado Top: drizzled in a sweet shoyu and spicy aioli pickled smoked jalapenos (fried)
Vegan Caterpillar Roll
In: crispy miso shiitake, panko no-shrimp, cucumber Top: fresh avocado, sweet shoyu, spicy aioli
Believer Roll
In: avocado, no-shrimp, no-cream cheese Top: no-spicy tuna, spicy aioli, sweet shoyu, torched and seared
Queen Dragon
In: no-shrimp tempura, avocado, no-crab, cucumber Top: eggplants, avocado, eel sauce, and sweet potato crispy strings
Crispy Forbidden Rice
In: forbidden bed of crispy rice Top: spicy no-tuna, jalapeño slices, yuzu aioli sauce, and chef blend
Eye of the Veggie
In: pickled carrots, cucumber, bell pepper, avocado, eryngii, sweet potato chips Top: Seaweed nori, marinated thin daikon radish, and spicy ponzu
Lucky Jade
In: avocado, vegan cream cheese, asparagus, cucumber Top: smoked jalapenos, chimichurri mayo, an chef blend
King Minato
In: no-crab, cucumber, avocado Top: flame torched eryngii, yuzu aioli, eel sauce, and curly negi onions
Mango Koibito
In: no-shrimp tempura, no-crab, avocado, cucumber Top: Sweet mango, bell pepper, julienne red onions, cilantro, and ponzu sauce
Trinity Bell
In: no-spicy tuna, pickled carrots, cucumber Top: marinated and torched blend of bell peppers, jalapeños, and amakara sauce an lime zest
Vegan California Roll (GF)
No-Shrimp Tempura Roll
No-Spicy Tuna Roll
Vegan Dream Come True Bento Box
All in one favorites includes our famous no-chicken karaage, jump crispy vegan gyoza, nigiri, roll, seaweed salad and edamame with our in house signature sauces.
Yasai Sushi Bento Box
Includes nigiri sampler, omakase sushi roll, assorted salad with blueberry vinaigrette ponzu, seaweed salad and edamame.
Yasai Ramen
The Classic
hand crafted oodles and classic broth topped with bamboo shoots, tofu no-chasiu, kikurage woodear mushroom, crispy kabocha pumpkin, sauteed bean sprouts, steamed bok choy, green onions, and garlic chips
Tantanmen
Hand crafted noodles and spicy sesame broth topped with spicy marinated impossible meat, fresh corn, cabbage, sauteed bean sprouts, kikurage woodear mushrooms, steamed bok choy, green onions and garlic chips
Triple Tomato
Number 1 selling vegan ramen at RAKIRAKI Ramen since 2012. Handcrafted noodles and konbu dashi tomato broth topped with bamboo shoots, tofu no-chasiu, crispy kabocha pumpkin, kikurage wood ear mushroom, sauteed bean sprouts, steamed bok choy, green onions and fermented cherry tomatoes
Kyoto Shoyu
Light and clear soy sauce based vegan ramen topped with bamboo shoots, tofu no-chasiu, kabocha, pumpkin, kikurage woodear mushroom, sauteed bean sprouts, bok choy, green onion and garlic chips
Truffle Ramen
Truffle infused creamy vegetable broth, truffle sauteed eggplant and bok choy. Topped with sweet corn, bamboo, negi onions and truffle zest
Vegan Open Mod
Sides and Extras