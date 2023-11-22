Third Street Social KC TSS South Plaza
Lunch
Starters
- Crispy Fried Brussels & Cauliflower$14.95
jalapeno aioli, malt vinegar aioli
- Creole BBQ Shrimp$15.95
creole butter shrimp, grilled baguette
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends$14.95
house smoked, dry rubbed, charred bbq, cornbread
- Chicken & Waffle$14.95
cheddar-bacon waffle, maple syrup
- Deviled Eggs$10.95
house made, cornichon pickles, Nueske's brown sugar bacon
- Meatballs$13.95
sherry mushroom cream sauce
- Nashville Hot Wings$13.95
double fried, hot pepper aioli, ranch
- Pimento Cheese$10.95
Tillamook aged white cheddar, buttered crackers, Nueske's summer sausage
- Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings$13.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
- Smoked Salmon Dip$16.95
house-smoked salmon, sauce gribiche, toasted focaccia
- Biscuits$4.95
Soup/Salad
- Tomato Soup$7.95
- Soup of the Day$7.95
- Chop Salad$10.95
applewood bacon, hearts of palm, artichoke, peppadew, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, romano, herb vinaigrette
- House Greens$7.95
fresh vegetables, choice of dressing
- Romaine Wedge$9.95
asparagus, watermelon radish, corn, grape tomato, parmesan, green goddess
- Grilled Beet & Avocado Salad$13.95
- Heirloom Tomato Pie$13.95
local heirlooms, fontina & mozzarella cheese, house pastry
- Nashville Hot Chicken Salad$17.95
black-eyed peas, giardiniera, tomatoes, cucumber, buttermilk blue cheese dressing & crumbles
- Grilled Salmon "Caesar"$18.95
romaine, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess
- Korean Steak & Noodle Salad$19.95
ramen noodles, greens, asian pears, daikon slaw, edamame, roasted sesame dressing
- Sub Soup of the Day$1.95
Handhelds
- Animal Style Burger$14.95
mustard-seared patties, 1000 island
- Dry Rub Burger$15.95
bacon, smoked gouda, house bbq, jalapeno aioli
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.95
jalapeno slaw, Martin's potato roll
- Impossible Burger$16.95
plant-based vegetarian burger, American cheese, LTO, special sauce
- Social Cheeseburger$11.95+
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
- Stacked Pastrami$16.95
house-smoked, fontina cheese, Russian dressing, farm-to-market rye
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
jalapeno slaw, Martin's potato roll
- Truffled Grilled Cheese$14.95
taleggio, white cheddar, fontina, truffle, tomato soup
- Focaccia Chicken Sandwich$15.95
smoked bacon, fontina cheese, garlic aioli, house-made focaccia bread.
Favorites
- Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
beef tenderloin, chorizo verde gravy, peas & onions
- Chicken & Spinach Lasagna$15.95
garlic bechemel sauce, crispy americano prociutto, grilled baguette
- Chicken Pot Pie$18.95
white wine braised chicken, house pastry
- Fried Chicken (Half)$20.95
half chicken, choice of side
- Shrimp & Grits$18.95
creole butter shrimp, tasso ham, cheese grits
- Slow Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich$21.95
1/2 pound shaved prime rib, sauteed onions, fontina cheese
- Grilled Salmon$19.95
simply grilled or skillet-blackened
- Chicken Tenders$18.95
honey mustard, fries
- Mississippi Catfish$19.95
cornmeal fried, sweet potato fries, remoulade sauce
- Pork Shoulder$17.95
cheesy grits, collard greens, house-made corbread
Lunch Specialties
- Creamy Turkey Club$13.95
chive cream cheese, smoked turkey, applewood bacon, romain lettuce, tomato, avocado, honey mustard
- Fried Chicken (2pc)$14.95
2pcs, mashed yukon gold potatoes
- Korean Steak Tacos$15.95
bulgogi marinated, jasmine rice
- Fried Chicken Mac-N-Cheese$13.95
smoked jalapenos, pimento cheese sauce
- Soup & Salad$12.95
bowl of soup, choice of greens or wedge
- Third Street Meatloaf$14.95
Angus beef, andouille sausage, demi
- Blackened Shrimp Tacos$13.95
chili spiced shrimp, ancho mayo, jicama slaw, steamed rice, habanero salsa
Add Ons
- Grilled Jumbo Asparagus$8.95
- Side Bacon$1.95
- Grilled Broccoli$7.95
- Collard Greens$8.95
- Fries$6.95
- Cheesy Grits$7.95
- Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$9.95
- Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes$7.95
- Cornbread$5.95
- Sauteed Spinach$6.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
- Biscuits$4.95
- Sd Crackers$1.00
- Sd Foccacia$0.25
- Sd Au Gratin$8.95
- Side Pickled Veg$4.95
- Side Slaw$4.95
Family Meal Packs
- Fried Chicken Family Pack$69.95
Feeds 4-6ppl. house fried chicken, mashed potatoes, mixed greens salad, pickled vegetables, biscuits with butter.*Note prep time can take up to 45min based on business levels
- Lasagna Family Pack$79.95
Feeds 4-6ppl. chicken & spinach lasagna made with garlic bechamel, crispy prosciutto, mixed greens salad, garlic bread.*Note prep time can take up to 45min based on business levels
- Pot Pie Family Pack$79.95
Feeds 4-6ppl. white wine braised chicken pot pie with house made pastry, mixed greens salad, biscuits with butter.*Note prep time can take up to 45min based on business levels
- Family Size Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$16.95
family sized portion of this delectable add-on