Thonglor Thai Bistro 28 Diamond Spring Road
Main Menu
Appetizer
- Spring roll$7.00
Cabbage, carrot, celery, vermincelli w/ sweet chili sauce
- Fried Golden Bag$10.00
Chicken and shrimp, mushroom, water chestnuts with sweet chili sauce
- Thai Fresh roll$10.00
Mixed green, lettuce, tofu with tamarind- hoisin glaze and peanut
- Chicken Satay$11.00
Skewer with mixed dice cucumber, red onion and peanut dipping sauce
- Thai Wings$10.00
With Sriracha-tamarind sauce
- Thonglor Dumpling$10.00
Chicken and shrimp, mushroom, water chestnuts with black bean vinigrette
- Crab rangoon$10.00
Immitation crab, celery, scallion, cream cheese, honey-mustard dip
- Jade dumpling$10.00
Spinach, carrot, snow pea with black bean vinaigrette
- Calamari$11.00
Mixed flavor powder with tomato-mint dip
- Curry Puff$10.00
Diced chicken, potato, onion with cucumber salsa
- Coconut Shrimp$12.00
Battered with bread crumb, sesames with honey mustard dip
- Moo Ping$14.00
Skewer pork with red onion chili tamarind dipping sauce
- Beef Crying Tiger$18.00
Frank steak with red onion, chili tamarind dipping sauce
- Crispy Finger shrimp$10.00
Wrapped with egg roll skin with tomato mint dip
- Roti Massaman$15.00
Pan-fried Roti, with peanut, chicken massaman curry dipping sauce.
- Fried Shrimp Cake$18.00
Served with plum sauce
Soup
Salad
- Crispy Duck salad$15.00
red onion, scallion, cashew nut, pineapple w/ roast chili sauce
- Larb Beef$15.00
tomato, lettuce, ground rice with spicy-lime dressing
- Thai papaya salad$15.00
long bean, tomato, peanut with chili-lime dressing, dried shrimp, crispy pork rind
- Yum Woon Sen$17.00
Vermicelli salad. Served wtih ground chicken, shrimp, squid, and dry shrimp.
- Green salad$10.00
mixed green, red onion, carrot, cucumber w/ peanut-tamarind dressing
- Lemongrass Shrimp Salad$11.00
lettuce, cashew nut, red onion with chili lime sauce
- Avocado Mix Nut$14.00
lettuce, red onion, mixed green, tomato w/ ginger dressing
- Pomelo salad$16.00
- Mango Salad$15.00
Noodle
- Pad Thai Noodle
rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, bean curd, radish, egg, peanut
- Pad see Ew Noodle
broad noodle, Chinese broccoli, broccoli & egg
- Drunk man Noodle
broad noodle, onion, basil, bell pepper, egg
- Bangkok noodle
broad noodle, radish, peanut,egg,beanspout,scallion,sesame oil, lettuce
- Pad Woon Sen
napa, ginger, scallion, mushroom, onion, beansprout, carrot, celery, sesame oil and egg
- Basil Spaghetti Noodle
onion, bell pepper, tomato, oregano, basil, heavy cream and egg
- Lard Nha
broad noodle, broccoli, carrot, Chinese broccoli in gravy black bean soup
- Phuket Noodle
Egg noodle, chinese broccoli , broccoli, egg in sweet black sauce.
- Tom Yum Super Bowl
sauteed
- Thai Basil
bell pepper, onion and diced string bean
- Fresh Garlic
broccoli, carrot, napa and Chinese broccoli
- Ginger Delight
celery, mushroom, scallion, onion, pineapple and carrot
- Sweet and Sour
onion, cucumber, pineapple, bell pepper, tomato, onion, scallion and carrot
- Prinkhing Dried Curry
bell pepper, string bean in dried curry paste
- Chili Cashew Nut
onion, celery, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, cashew nut and sweet chili paste
- Eggplant Basil
bell pepper, onion and basil
- King's Rama
broccoli, carrot, napa with curry peanut sauce
Curry
Fried Rice
- Fried rice
onion, scallion, tomato, Chinese broccoli and egg
- Pineapple Fried Rice
onion, scallion, curry powder, cashew nut and egg
- Basil Fried rice
broccoli, bell pepper, onion and egg
- Jade Fried Rice
green curry paste, basil, onion, snow pea and egg
- Tom Yum Fried Rice
mushroom. onion, scallion, tomato, lemongrass, galangal, tom yum paste and egg
- Herb Fried Rice
ginger, basil, scallion, roasted chili paste and egg
- Crab Fried Rice$26.00
tomato, onion, scallion and egg
Grilled
- Pork Chop$25.00
marinated with Thai herb and cilantro seeds with tamarind dip
- Grilled Chicken Breast$22.00
marinated and served with sauteed vegetable w sweet chili dip
- Roast Honey Half Duck$32.00
Ggrilled half duck, broccoli, carrot with garlic honey brown sauce and hoisin dip
- Salmon Tammarind$30.00
string bean, broccoli, carrot with spicy tamarind sauce
- BBQ Half Chicken$25.00
grilled marinated chicken with papaya salad, sticky rice chili tamarind sauce
- Fillet Bass$24.00
half fillet fish with papaya salad, sticky rice and roasted tamarind dip
Spcial Menu
- Salmon Spaghetti$28.00
snow pea, bell pepper, broccoli, w creamy green curry sauce
- Jumbo Shrimp Clay Pot$28.00
vermicelli, ginger, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, napa, celery
- Seafoos Pad Cha$30.00
mix seafood, young peppercorn, fingerroot, basil, long hot peppers.
- Duck pad Thai$32.00
half duck ,rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, bean curd, radish, egg, peanut
- Had Yai Chicken$25.00
crispy half chicken with yellow curry rice and sweet chili sauce
- Roasted Red Duck$32.00
half duck, pineapple, cherry tomato, bell pepper in red curry sauce
- Red Mongolian Duck$32.00
sorted veggies with red wine tomato sauce
- Soft Shell Mango$30.00
mango, tomato,cashewnut,red onion,cilanto, scallion
- Pla Sam Rod$39.00
Fried Whole Fish with Three flavor sauce
Side Dish
Chef special
- KanomJeen Numya Phu$32.00
Lump crabmeat, curry paste, coconut milk with rice vermicelli noodles.
- Krapraw Moo Krob Over Rice$25.00
crispy pork, chopped string beans, long hot pepper, basil, topped with fried egg.
- Tom Yum Goong Hot Pot$32.00
crispy pork, chopped string beans, long hot pepper, basil, topped with fried egg.
- Kao Soy Gai$25.00
Egg noodles, chicken drumstick, curry paste, beansprouts, onions, pickled mustard greens in coconut broth.
- Pla Tod Kamin$39.00
Fried Whole Fish mixed herbs, turmeric powder with chili lime sauce.
- Pla Neung Manow$39.00
Steamed Whole Fish with a Thai Spicy Lime sauce
- Crispy Ground Catfish$29.00
Served with green mango salad and cashew nuts.
- Khang-Khou$25.00
Sauteed curry sauce with pork and kaffir lime leaves.
- Shrimp Paste Fried Rice$25.00
Thai Omelet, Caramelized Pork, Shrimp, Chili, Stringbean, Lime, Red Onion
- American Fried Rice$20.00
Thai style American fried rice with chicken, hot dog, and fried egg.
- Seafood Tom Yum Noodle Soup$26.00
thin rice noodle, peanut, small dry shrimp, fish ball, bean sprout, crispy wonton. Spicy.
- Steamed Squid Lime Sauce$32.00
Butterfly pea dyed rice, shredded vegetable, kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass, bean sprout, dried shrimpcoconut flake, roselle dyed rice noodles, puffed rice, boiled egg with fermented southern style dressing.
- Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$39.00