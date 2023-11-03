Welcome to The Juicy Mango More
Three Amigas Taqueria
DRINKS, SMOOTHIES, ACAI
Drinks
- Bag of Ice$4.00
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Coffee$2.00
- Dragon Fruit Lemonade$8.00
Dragon Fruit added to Organic Lemonade /Mint (when available)
- Iced Coffee$4.00
Iced Cold Coffee
- Iced Green Tea$3.00
Green Tea Made Fresh
- Lemonade$3.00
- Lime Jarritos Mexican Soda$2.50
- Milk Boba$9.99
- Orange Jarritos Mexican Soda$2.50
- Pepsi$1.75
- Turner’s Tea Sports Bottle$1.89
- Boba Drink$8.99
SMOOTHIES
Açaí Bowl
Three Amigas Taqueria Location and Ordering Hours
(412) 405-9184
Open now • Closes at 4PM