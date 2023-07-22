Three Amigos 508 b larkfield road
Food
Grilled Burritos
Fajita Burrito
Onions and peppers, rice, pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream with a choice of protein
Supreme Burrito
Rice, roasted corn mix, cheese, guacamole, and ranchero salsa with your choice of protein
Surf and Turf Burrito
Shrimp and steak, rice, black beans, guacamole, chipotle ranch, crispy onions, and cheese
Birria Burrito
Chipotle braised beef, rice, black beans, onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese
Veggie Burrito
Grilled mixed vegetables (zucchini, squash, peppers, and onions), cheese, rice, and pinto beans
Black Bean Burrito
Black beans, mixed cheese, rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Amigos Chicken Burrito
Rice, pinto beans, cajun chicken, and sautéed onions
Cabo Shrimp Burrito
Rice, black beans, fried shrimp, cheese, guacamole, and tartar sauce
South Western Burrito
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, rice, crispy onions, roasted corn, and BBQ sauce
Calamari Burrito
Fried calamari, rice, pinto beans, cheese, guacamole, and tartar sauce
My Special Burrito
Rice, refried beans, BBQ sauce, sour cream, and pico de gallo with choice of protein
Baja Burrito
Sautéed onions and peppers, sour cream, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese, and Louisiana hot sauce with your choice of protein
Pulled Pork Burrito
Pulled pork, rice, black beans, guacamole, hot or mild salsa, lettuce, and cheese
Mesquite Burrito
Roasted chicken, rice, refried beans, cheese, and sour cream served enchilada-style with lettuce and tomato
Deluxe Burrito
Shredded beef, onions, peppers, rice, black beans, cheese, and sour cream served enchilada-style
Blackened Chicken Burrito
Lettuce, cheese, crispy onions, and blue cheese
Avocado Fish Burrito
Rice, pinto beans, fried cod, guacamole, chipotle mayo, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese
Cozumel Burrito
Sautéed peppers and onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, avocado, and chipotle mayo
Mucho Burrito
Foot long burrito stuffed with onions, peppers, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and pico de gallo
Bang bang shrimp Burrito
Ancho Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
Shredded Pork, Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Onion & Cilantro, Cheese, Hot or Mild Sauce
Chicken Stew Burrito
Shredded Chicken Stew, Rice, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese
Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo, Rice, Pinto Beans, Peppers & Onions, Cheese
Carne Asada Burrito
Steak, Rice, pinto beans, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, salsita, cheese
Brava Burrito
Rice, Potatoes, Bacon, Crispy Onions, Chipotle Aioli, Cheese, Choice of Protein
Custom Burrito/Bowl
Tacos
Ground Beef Taco
Chicken Taco
Steak Taco
Shrimp Taco
Blackened Chicken Taco
Blackened Shrimp Taco
Cajun Chicken Taco
Pinto Bean Taco
Black Bean Taco
Refried Bean Taco
Guacamole Taco
Amigo Chili Taco
Shrimp and Chicken Taco
Shrimp and Steak Taco
Chorizo Taco
Carnitas Taco
No Meat Taco
Mexican Tacos
Authentic Taco
Corn tortillas with onion and cilantro, hot or mild salsa, guacamole, and choice of protein
Fish Taco
Fried cod fish in a corn tortilla stuffed with cabbage slaw, cilantro ranch, and pico de gallo
Avocado Fish Taco
Fried cod fish in a flour tortilla with guacamole, chipotle mayo, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese
Baja Shrimp Taco
Soft flour tortilla, shrimp, avocado, cabbage, chipotle mayo, corn, and queso fresco
(2) Birria Quesatacos
Chipotle braised beef, onion, cilantro, and melted cheese on a toasted corn tortilla served with consommé and limes
(3) Birria Quesatacos
Chipotle braised beef, onion, cilantro, and melted cheese on a toasted corn tortilla served with consommé and limes
Tostadas
Flat fried corn tortilla, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, cotija cheese, choice of protein