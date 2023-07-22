Food

Grilled Burritos

Choice of meat, rice, black beans, corn, cheese, sour cream, crispy onions, anchor chili aioli

Fajita Burrito

$9.50

Onions and peppers, rice, pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream with a choice of protein

Supreme Burrito

$9.50

Rice, roasted corn mix, cheese, guacamole, and ranchero salsa with your choice of protein

Surf and Turf Burrito

$13.99

Shrimp and steak, rice, black beans, guacamole, chipotle ranch, crispy onions, and cheese

Birria Burrito

$11.00

Chipotle braised beef, rice, black beans, onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese

Veggie Burrito

$8.50

Grilled mixed vegetables (zucchini, squash, peppers, and onions), cheese, rice, and pinto beans

Black Bean Burrito

$8.50

Black beans, mixed cheese, rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Amigos Chicken Burrito

$9.50

Rice, pinto beans, cajun chicken, and sautéed onions

Cabo Shrimp Burrito

$11.99

Rice, black beans, fried shrimp, cheese, guacamole, and tartar sauce

South Western Burrito

$9.50

Sautéed onions, mushrooms, rice, crispy onions, roasted corn, and BBQ sauce

Calamari Burrito

$11.99

Fried calamari, rice, pinto beans, cheese, guacamole, and tartar sauce

My Special Burrito

$9.50

Rice, refried beans, BBQ sauce, sour cream, and pico de gallo with choice of protein

Baja Burrito

$9.50

Sautéed onions and peppers, sour cream, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese, and Louisiana hot sauce with your choice of protein

Pulled Pork Burrito

$9.50

Pulled pork, rice, black beans, guacamole, hot or mild salsa, lettuce, and cheese

Mesquite Burrito

$11.49

Roasted chicken, rice, refried beans, cheese, and sour cream served enchilada-style with lettuce and tomato

Deluxe Burrito

$11.99

Shredded beef, onions, peppers, rice, black beans, cheese, and sour cream served enchilada-style

Blackened Chicken Burrito

$9.75

Lettuce, cheese, crispy onions, and blue cheese

Avocado Fish Burrito

$11.99

Rice, pinto beans, fried cod, guacamole, chipotle mayo, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese

Cozumel Burrito

$9.99

Sautéed peppers and onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, avocado, and chipotle mayo

Mucho Burrito

$16.49

Foot long burrito stuffed with onions, peppers, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and pico de gallo

Bang bang shrimp Burrito

$12.49

Ancho Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$9.00

Shredded Pork, Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Onion & Cilantro, Cheese, Hot or Mild Sauce

Chicken Stew Burrito

$8.00

Shredded Chicken Stew, Rice, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese

Chorizo Burrito

$8.00

Chorizo, Rice, Pinto Beans, Peppers & Onions, Cheese

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.00

Steak, Rice, pinto beans, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, salsita, cheese

Brava Burrito

Rice, Potatoes, Bacon, Crispy Onions, Chipotle Aioli, Cheese, Choice of Protein

Custom Burrito/Bowl

Custom

Tacos

Ground Beef Taco

$3.60

Chicken Taco

$3.45

Steak Taco

$3.85

Shrimp Taco

$4.45

Blackened Chicken Taco

$3.65

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Cajun Chicken Taco

$3.60

Pinto Bean Taco

$2.95

Black Bean Taco

$2.95

Refried Bean Taco

$2.95

Guacamole Taco

$2.95

Amigo Chili Taco

$3.45

Shrimp and Chicken Taco

$4.75

Shrimp and Steak Taco

$4.99

Chorizo Taco

$3.85

Carnitas Taco

$3.85

No Meat Taco

$2.50

Mexican Tacos

Authentic Taco

$3.65

Corn tortillas with onion and cilantro, hot or mild salsa, guacamole, and choice of protein

Fish Taco

$4.45

Fried cod fish in a corn tortilla stuffed with cabbage slaw, cilantro ranch, and pico de gallo

Avocado Fish Taco

$4.99

Fried cod fish in a flour tortilla with guacamole, chipotle mayo, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese

Baja Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Soft flour tortilla, shrimp, avocado, cabbage, chipotle mayo, corn, and queso fresco

(2) Birria Quesatacos

$8.00

Chipotle braised beef, onion, cilantro, and melted cheese on a toasted corn tortilla served with consommé and limes

(3) Birria Quesatacos

$11.00

Chipotle braised beef, onion, cilantro, and melted cheese on a toasted corn tortilla served with consommé and limes

Tostadas

Flat fried corn tortilla, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, cotija cheese, choice of protein

Mini Wraps

Chicken Mini Wrap

$3.45

Steak Mini Wrap

$3.75

Chicken with Peppers and Onions Mini Wrap

$3.75

Steak with Peppers and Onions Mini Wrap

$3.99

Chicken Bacon Cheese Mini Wrap

$4.25

Grilled Vegetable Mini Wrap

$3.10

Cajun Chicken with Blue Cheese Mini Wrap

$3.65

Shrimp with Peppers and Onions Mini Wrap

$4.75

Intros

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.49

6 pieces

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$7.99

6 pieces

Tres Amigos Calamari

$11.49

Chicken Fingers

$7.50

5 pieces