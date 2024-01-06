The 3 Amigos Mexican Restaurant B-Town
Lunch Menu Online
Appetizers
- Loaded Homefries Skillet$9.99
Diced potatoes fried with grilled onions & topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro & choice of grilled chicken or steak
- Avocado Eggrolls$10.99
Three eggrolls stuffed with avocado, lettuce, mozzarella cheese & corn pico. Served with avocado ranch & chipotle creme dipping sauces
- Camaron Cancún$12.99
Six coconut breaded jumbo shrimp served with sides of pineapple- orange dipping sauce and 7 mares- mayo sauce
- Chios n'Dip Platter$19.99
A vat of tortilla chips and a large bowl of salsa, plus 2 additional dips. Choose between white Cheese Dip, Guacamole, Amigos Dip, or ChoriQueso. Mix or Match, one refill of chips and salsa only included. Perfect for larger groups
- Chicharrones$6.99
Fried pork rinds served with lime wedges & our house- made avocado salsa
- Esquites Mexicanas$7.49
Corn nibblets steamed to perfection, coated in a perfectly balanced mixture of lime mayo, finely grated queso fresco, chili-lime seasoning, salt and cilantro
- Elotes Mexicanos$7.49
Two cobblettes steamed to perfection, coated in a perfectly balanced mixture of lime mayo, finely grated queso fresco, chili-lime seasoning, salt and cilantro.
- Chori Queso$9.99
Chorizo covered with cheese dip, topped with dollop of guacamole and pico de gallo
- Guacamole$7.99
Topped with jalapeño slices, radish, cucumber & pico de gallo
- Cheese Dip$7.99
- Amigos Dip$7.99
A delicious combination of ground beef and pico de gallo covered with our famous cheese sauce
Lunch
- Taco Salad Lunch$11.49
A crispy flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, shredded cheese and sour cream salad.
- Fajitas Lunch$13.49
Grilled chicken, steak or mixed with mixed peppers, onions and tomatoes Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Fajitas de Camaron Lunch$14.49
Grilled shrimp with mixed peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
- Dos Taquitos Lunch$10.49
One shredded beef and one shredded chicken taquito, served with rice & beans
- Seafood Chimichanga Lunch$14.49
Grilled shrimp, crab (imitation), scallops, tilapia, mixed peppers, onions and tomatoes topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
- Arroz con Camaron Lunch$13.49
A bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp, mixed peppers, onions, tomatoes & white cheese sauce. Served with tortillas
- Fajita Taco Salad Lunch$13.49
A crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak or mixed, onions, tomatoes and mixed peppers topped with cheese dip and sour cream salad
- Arroz con Pollo Lumch$12.49
Grilled chicken over rice covered with our famous cheese sauce and tortillas.
- Huevos Lunch$10.99
Huevos con Chorizo or Huevos Rancheros, rice, beans & tortillas
- Carnitas Lunch$12.49
Fabulous pork chunks served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Borracho Lunch$13.49
Agave tequila marinated chicken breast topped with chorizo, pineapple & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
- Chimichanga$11.49
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, deep fried & covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
- Burrito de Carne Asada Lunch$12.49
Grilled steak and onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
- Pollo Puebla Lunch$13.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with onion, bell pepper, tomato, mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Chilaquiles Lunch$14.49
Soft tortilla chips with choice of grilled chicken or steak, red or green salsa. Topped with two over easy eggs, sliced avocado, queso fresco & sour cream sauce. Served with one side
- Make Your Own Lunch Combo$10.49
Pick Two items and One side
Nachos
- Nachos Vegetarianos$15.99
Sweet potato chips topped with your choice of meatless beef or meatless chicken, mixed peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, white cheese dip, queso fresco & sour cream
- Pulled Pork Nachos$14.99
Warm tortilla chips topped with mozzarella cheese, shredded pork, grilled corn, diced radish, pico de gallo, sliced jalapeños, white queso dip, BBQ sauce & ranch dressing
- Nachos Crudo$15.49
Tater tots topped with steak or chicken, white queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, queso fresco, sour cream sauce and chipotle aioli
- Fajita Nachos$16.49
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or mixed, onions, tomatoes, mixed peppers & melted cheese
- Seafood Nachos$18.49
Tortilla chips topped with grilled shrimp, scallops, crab (imitation), tilapia, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, sour cream sauce, queso fresco and white queso sauce
- Nachos Texanos$18.49
Tortilla chips topped with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers covered with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream sauce, guacamole, queso fresco and pico de gallo
- Nachos El Amigo$15.49
Tortilla chips topped with beans, ground beef, shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco, jalapeños, avocado & white queso dip
- Nachos de la Casa$11.49
Chips, melted cheese, sour cream salad & choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, legua or al pastor. **Shrimp, Meatless Beef or Meatless Chicken add $2.00 **
Burritos
- Burrito Loco Camaron$18.49
14″ flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, rice, lettuce, onion, mozzarella cheese & topped with chipotle aioli. Served with one side
- Burrito Loco$17.49
14″ flour tortilla filled with choripapa, steak, rice, beans, crispy tortilla strips & cheese dip. Topped with 1/2 salsa verde & 1/2 salsa roja and served with one side
- Holy Moly Burrito$17.49
14″ tortilla stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken, tater tots, rice and beans. Topped with red burrito sauce, cheese dip & chipotle aioli. Served with one side
- Burrito Puebla$18.49
14″ flour tortilla filled with carnitas, black beans, tomatoes, corn pico, chile relleno, & cheese. Topped with red burrito sauce, queso fresco & cilantro. Served with one side
- Brunch Burrito$17.49
14″ flour tortilla filled with eggs, choripapa, bacon, pico de gallo and topped with cheese sauce. Served with one side
- King Burrito$17.49
14″ tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, carnitas or al pastor, lettuce, cheese, sour cream sauce, red burrito sauce and pico de gallo. Served with one side
- Gringo Burrito$16.49
14″ flour tortilla stuffed with beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato & sour cream, topped with red burrito salsa. Served with one side
- Burrito de Carne Asada$17.49
14″ tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, mixed peppers, cheese, pico de gallo & guacamole. Topped with salsa verde & queso fresco. Served with one side
- Burrito el Diablo$17.49
14″ tortilla stuffed with steak, chicken, shrimp, mixed peppers, onions, tomatoes and topped with cheese sauce, queso fresco & cilantro. Served our house made spicy salsa & one side
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Birria$16.99
Three enchiladas filled with beef Birria, cilantro, onion & mozzarella cheese, topped with lettuce, red onion, queso fresco & avocado slices. Served with one side
- Enchiladas Poblanas$16.49
Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, sesame seeds, lettuce, onion, queso fresco & sour cream. Served with one side
- Enchiladas Suizas$15.49
Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, topped with salsa verde, queso fresco and cilantro. Served with one side
- Enchiladas Blancas$15.49
Three enchiladas: one beef, one chicken and one cheese topped with cheese sauce & sour cream salad. Served with one side
- Fajita Enchiladas$17.49
Three enchiladas with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or mixed, onions, tomatoes & mixed peppers topped with cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$15.49
Three chicken or beef enchiladas: one topped with cheese sauce, one with green sauce and one with red sauce. Served with one side
- Enchiladas Supremas$15.49
Four enchiladas: bean, beef, chicken and cheese. Topped with sour cream salad, red enchilada sauce and cheese
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Burger$15.99
Two beef patties, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & mozzarella cheese between double stacked flour tortillas that have been stuffed with beans & cheese, then grilled to perfection. Served with one side
- Quesadilla Rellena$17.99
Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, steak, grilled chicken, al pastor, carnitas or lengua, Served with 2 sides
- Quesadilla Birria$18.49
12″ tortilla stuffed with cheese, braised beef, cilantro & onion. Served with 2 sides & consommé dipping sauce
- Empanadas$15.49
Three fried corn tortillas with tinga, mashed potatoes or cheese. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, salsa verde, sour cream sauce, pico de gallo and queso fresco
- Quesadilla Fajita$17.49
Grilled chicken, steak, or mixed, onions, mixed peppers and tomatoes. Served with 2 sides
- Quesadilla Vegetariana$17.99
Flour tortilla filled with mushrooms, mixed peppers, onions, beans & choice of meatless beef or meatless chicken Served with 2 sides
- Shrimp Quesadilla$18.49
Grilled shrimp, onion, mixed peppers, and tomatoes. Served with 2 sides
- Quesadilla Borracha$18.49
Grilled chicken & chorizo. Served with 2 sides
Pollo
- Pollo Relleno$17.99
Chicken breast stuffed with ham, mozzarella cheese, mixed peppers & onions, then topped with melted cheese & grilled pineapple. Served with 2 sides
- Pollo Mexicano$16.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & salsa verde. Served with tortillas & 2 sides
- Pollo Borracho$18.99
Agave tequila marinated chicken breast topped with pineapple, chorizo & our famous cheese sauce. Served with tortillas & 2 sides
- Arroz con Pollo$16.99
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice smothered with cheese sauce. Served with sour cream salad, guacamole and tortillas
- Pollo Cholula$18.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese sauce & bacon wrapped shrimp. Served with tortillas & 2 sides
Street Tacos
- Tacos de ChoriPapa Dinner$16.49
Chorizo & red potatoes *a la carte $5.00
- Surf N' Turf Taco Dinner$18.99
Steak, shrimp, avocado salsa, queso fresco, cilantro & onion. *a la carte $6.00*
- Tacos California Dinner$16.99
Grilled chicken topped with bacon, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, avocado & ranch dressing *a la carte $5.00
- Buffalo Chicken Tacos Dinner$14.49
Breaded chicken strips covered in buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & ranch dressing. *a la carte $5.00*
- Mahi- Mahi Tacos Dinner$18.99
Grilled chipotle blackened Mahi- Mahi topped with crema sauce, cilantro & onion. *a la carte $6.00
- Baja Fish Tacos Dinner$19.99
Beer battered Cod topped with chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco & guacamole. *a la carte $6.00*
- Tacos Borrachos Dinner$16.49
Agave tequila marinated chicken, chorizo, cilantro & onion *a la carte $5.00*
- Tacos de Birria Dinner$18.49
Corn tortillas stuffed with braised, stewed beef, cheese, cilantro & onion. Grilled to perfection & served with a side of consommé dipping sauce. *a la carte $5.00*
- Mulita$5.50
Corn tortilla stuffed with lettuce, mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco, salsa and your choice of grilled chicken, steak, carnitas, or pastor. **Mulitas are served as singles ONLY** **No sides included**
- Tacos de Lengua Dinner$17.49
Beef tongue, cilantro & onion *a la carte $6.00*
- Tacos de Pollo Dinner$16.49
Grilled chicken, cilantro & onion *a la carte $5.00*
- Tacos de Camaron Dinner$18.49
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, orange glaze *a la carte $6.00*
- Tacos el Amigo Dinner$19.99
Pick three tacos
- Tacos de Carnitas DInner$16.49
Pulled pork, cilantro & onoin *a la carte $5.00
- Tacos al Pastor DInner$16.49
Marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro & onion *a la carte $5.00
- Tacos de Carne Asada Dinner$17.49
Grilled steak, cilantro & onion *a la carte $5.00*
- Tacos Vegetarianos$17.99
Meatless chicken, meatless beef or grilled veggies topped with lettuce, corn pico, avocado & queso fresco. Served with one side
Seafood
- Camarones Tulum$20.99
Ten coconut breaded jumbo shrimp served with a tropical salad of pineapple pico, avocado, cucumber & radish, a side of cilantro rice and pineapple- orange dipping sauce
- Burrito Loco Camaron$18.49
14″ flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, rice, lettuce, onion, mozzarella cheese & topped with chipotle aioli. Served with one side
- Pescado Mexicano$20.99
Grilled chipotle blackened Mahi- Mahi topped with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, salsa verde & queso fresco. Served with roasted red potatoes & mixed peppers, avocado slices, tortillas, orange slices $ one side
- Seafood Chimichanga$20.49
12-inch tortilla stuffed with shrimp, crab (imitation), scallops, tilapia, mixed peppers and onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides
- Arroz con Camaron$18.49
Grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes and mixed peppers on a bed of rice and smothered in cheese sauce. Served with tortillas
- Camarones a la Diabla$19.99
Hot and spicy shrimp. Served with avocado slices, lettuce, cucumber, tortillas, orange slices & one side
- Piña Hawaiana$20.49
Half a pineapple filled with grilled pineapple, shrimp, crab (imitation), scallops, tilapia, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with our famous cheese sauce. Served with avocado slices, lettuce, cucumber, tortillas, orange slices & one side
Steaks
- Carne Asada$20.99
Grilled steak topped with onions and jalapeños. Served with tortillas & 2 sides
- Polo's Parreada$27.99
Ribeye steak, carnitas & chipotle blackened Mahi- Mahi served with roasted red potatoes & mixed peppers, avocado slices, lettuce, cucumber, orange slices & tortillas.
- Steak Cholula$25.99
12oz hand- trimmed, bone- in Ribeye topped with bacon, shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with tortillas & 2 sides
- Steak Borracho$24.99
12oz hand trimmed, bone- in Ribeye Steak topped with chorizo, grilled onions, pineapple and cheese sauce. Served with tortillas & 2 sides
Classicos Mexicanos
- Tostadas Poblanas$16.49
Three tostadas smeared with refried beans and topped with chicken, lettuce, sour cream, sliced avocado and queso fresco
- Chimichanga Poblana$16.49
Stuffed with poblano peppers & choice of grilled chicken or steak. Topped with half red sauce & half cheese sauce. Served with sour cream salad & guacamole
- Piña Rellena$18.49
Grilled steak, chicken and carnitas with pineapple, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers topped with cheese sauce. Served in half a pineapple with choice of 2 sides
- Taquitos Poblanos$14.99
Four chicken taquitos topped with cheese and chipotle aioli. Served with 2 sides
- Taquitos Mexicanos$14.99
Two beef and two chicken fried taquitos. Served with one side
- Carnitas$16.99
Fried pork chunks served with tortillas & 2 sides
- Fajita Chimichanga$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, steak or mixed, onions, mixed peppers and tomatoes topped with cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides
- Chimichanga$15.00
Fried flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken and covered with cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides
Molcajete Fajitas
- Fajitas Pueblas$20.99
Chicken, bacon, mushrooms, poblano peppers and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with tortillas & 2 sides
- Seafood fajitas$23.99
Shrimp, crab (imitation), scallops, tilapia, mixed peppers & onion. Served with tortillas & 2 sides
- 3 Amigos Fajitas$21.99
Chicken, steak, pork, shrimp and chorizo. Served with tortillas & 2 sides
- Fajitas Texanas$22.99
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp. Served with tortillas & 2 sides
- Classic Fajitas$19.99
Chicken, Steak or Mixed. Served with tortillas & 2 sides
- Fajitas Vegetarianas$17.49
Mixed peppers, onions, zucchini and mushrooms with your choice of meatless beef or meatless chicken. Served with tortillas & 2 sides
Tortas
- Torta Birria$16.99
Telera bun dipped in consomeé, grilled, then stuffed with Birria beef, mozzarella, cilantro, onion, avocado & refried beans. Served with side of consomeé & one side
- Torta Cubana$17.99
Pollo Milanesa, refried beans, grilled oniond, grilled ham, salchicha, eggs, chipotle mayo, avocado, choripapa, queso fresco. Served with one side
- Torta Poblana$14.99
Chile poblana, salsa roja, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, refried beans. Served with one side
- Torta Carnitas$15.49
Pork, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, refried beans. Served with one side
- Torta Lengua$16.49
Beef tongue, refried beans, lettuce, pico e gallo, guacamole, queso fresco, chipotle aioli. Served with one side
- Torta Al Pastor$16.49
Marinated pork with pineapple, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, guacamle, cjipotle aioli. Served with one side
- Torta de Carne Asada$16.49
Steak, mozzarella cheese, mixed peppers, salsa verde. Served with one side
- Torta de Carne Asada Milanesa$15.49
Lightly breaded steak, refried beans, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli. Served with one side
- Torta Pollo Milanesa$15.49
Lightly breaded chicken breast, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, queso fresco, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli. Served with one side
- Torta Pollo$15.49
Grilled chicken breast, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, queso fresco, pico de gallo, xhipotle aioli. Served with one side
Burgers
- Quesadilla Burger$15.99
Two beef patties, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & mozzarella cheese between double stacked flour tortillas that have been stuffed with beans & cheese, then grilled to perfection. Served with one side
- 3 Amigos Burger$14.49
1/4lb beef burger topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese. Then smothered, bun and all, in our famous white queso and chipotle sauce. Served with one side
Dinner Combos
- Make Your Own Combo (2 Items)$14.49
Choose between: Chalupa, Taco, Enchilada, Quesadilla, Chile Relleno, Tostada, Tamale and Burrito. All served with Rice and Beans.
- Make Your Own Combo (3 Items)$15.49
Choose between: Chalupa, Taco, Enchilada, Quesadilla, Chile Relleno, Tostada, Tamale and Burrito. All served with Rice and Beans.
Vegetarian
- Nachos Vegetarianos$15.99
Sweet potato chips topped with your choice of meatless beef or meatless chicken, mixed peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, white cheese dip, queso fresco & sour cream
- Tacos Vegetarianos$17.99
Meatless chicken, meatless beef or grilled veggies topped with lettuce, corn pico, avocado & queso fresco. Served with one side
- Chiles Rellenos$16.49
Two chiles rellenos with rice and beans and tortillas. ~Add meatless ground beef or meatless chicken for $2.00~
- Enchiladas Vegetarianas$16.49
Three enchiladas with your choice of meatless beef, meatless chicken or grilled veggies, topped with melted cheese. Served with 2 sides.
- Fajitas Vegetarianas$17.49
Mixed peppers, onions, zucchini and mushrooms with your choice of meatless beef or meatless chicken. Served with tortillas & 2 sides
- Chimichanga Vegetariana$16.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled mixed peppers, onions, mushrooms & choice of meatless beef or meatless chicken, topped with cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides
- Quesadilla Vegetariana$17.49
Flour tortilla filled with mushrooms, mixed peppers, onions, beans & choice of meatless beef or meatless chicken Served with 2 sides
- Grilled Zucchini Boats$17.99
Three zucchini halves filled with meatless beef or meatless chicken, grilled peppers & onions, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and ensalada.
Soups & Salads
- Mexican Cobb Salad$15.99
Lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, grilled corn, hardboiled egg, bacon, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado & ranch
- Caesar Fresco Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, queso fresco, croutons & choice of steak or grilled chicken
- Taco Salad$13.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell with shredded chicken or beef, famous cheese sauce, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
- 3 Amigos Salad$16.49
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over a salad mix with tomatoes, cheese and pico de gallo.
- Fajita Taco Salad$15.49
A crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers topped with cheese dip and sour cream salad.
- Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)$9.49
Tinga, vegetables, black beans and corn. Topped with shredded cheese, avocado, and tortilla strips
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.49+
Tinga, vegetables, black beans and corn. Topped with shredded cheese, avocado, and tortilla strips
A La Carte
- Taco de Choripapa a la carte$5.00
- Surf N' Turf Taco a la carte$6.00
- Taco California a la carte$5.00
- Buffalo Chicken Taco a la carte$5.00
- Mahi- Mahi Taco a la carte$6.00
- Baja Fish Taco a la carte$6.00
- Taco Borracho a la carte$5.00
- Taco de Birria a la carte$5.00
- Taco de Lengua$6.00
- Taco de Pollo a la carte$5.00
- Taco de Camaron a la carte$6.00
- Taco de Carnita a la carte$5.00
- Taco al Pastor a la carte$5.00
- Taco de Carne Asada a la carte$5.00
- Cilantro Rice$2.39
- Chile Toreados$3.99
- Loaded Cheesy Tots$6.49
Tater tots, cheese, bacon & pico de gallo
- Tamale a la carte$5.99
Chicken, Beef or Cheese
- Rice & Beans$3.50
- Burrito Supremo$8.99
Ground beef, shredded chicken or bean burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream & tomato
- Chalupa$4.99
- Tostada$4.99
- Chile Relleno$7.99
- Shrimp Chimichanga$9.49
- Shrimp Quesadilla$8.99
- Grilled Chicken or Steak Chimichanga$9.49
- Chimichanga a la carte$7.49
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken
- 8" Grilled Chicken or Steak Quesadilla$7.49
- 8" Quesadilla a la carte$6.49
Veggie, Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.49
- Burrito a la carte$5.99
Bean, Chicken or Beef
- Enchilada a la carte$3.50
Bean, Chicken or Beef
- Taco a la carte$3.50
Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef
- Rice$2.39
- Black Beans$2.39
- Refried Beans$2.39
- Corn or Flour Tortillas$1.99