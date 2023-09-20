Bagel & Spread

$2.25

Choose bagel flavor and add spread If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Bagels

Single 1

$2.25

Half Dozen 6

$12.50

One Dozen 12

$25.00

Sandwiches

Breakfast (Available All Day)

Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Local egg, Taylor ham and cheddar on bagel of your choice If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Local egg, bacon and cheddar on bagel of your choice If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Local egg, house-made sausage and cheddar on bagel of your choice If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Pastrami, Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Local egg, house-smoked pastrami and cheddar on bagel of your choice If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Local egg, house-smoked turkey and cheddar on bagel of your choice If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Cashew Butter & Jam

$7.50

House-made cashew butter and strawberry jam If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Local egg and cheddar on bagel of your choice If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Lunch (Available All Day)

Turkey Club

$11.00

House-smoked turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Salt & vinegar chips, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Cuban

$12.00

Mojo-smoked pork, Taylor ham, swiss, dijon and pickle If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Classic Lox

$12.00

Smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, herbs, choice of spread If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Veggie

$8.00

Hummus, or choice of spread, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, herbs If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Rueben

$12.00

House-smoked turkey or pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on bagel of your choice If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, Calabrian chili mayo If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Build Your Own

BYO Bagel Sandwich

BYO Bagel

$2.25

If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.

Bakery

Sweets

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50

Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Birthday Cake Cookie

$4.00

*contains almond extract

Spreads

Bulk 8 oz. Spreads

Vegan CC

$7.50

*contains cashews

Veggie CC

$7.50

Bacon Jalapeno CC

$7.50

Scallion CC

$7.50

Plain CC

$7.00

Individual 2 oz. Spreads

2 oz. Cashew Butter

$3.00

2 oz. Strawberry Jam

$2.25

2 oz. Veggie CC

$2.50

2 oz. Bacon Jalapeño CC

$2.50

2 oz. Vegan CC

$2.50

2 oz. Hummus

$2.25

2 oz. Butter

$2.25

2 oz. Plain CC

$2.25

2 oz. Scallion CC

$2.50

Sides

Chips

Chips

$3.25

Zapps Chips choose Regular, Jalapeno, Salt & Vinegar

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Commonplace Coffee 12 oz. or 16 oz.

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00+

Commonplace Coffee

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Choose from 12 oz. or 16 oz.

Drinks

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Gold Peak Iced Tea

Soda

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Retail Merch

Totes

Cotton Tote

$17.00

Natural colored with chocolate handles 15"Wx16"H and 22" handles

Canvas Tote

$17.00

Natural colored 15"W x 16"H with 21" handles

Large Canvas Tote

$32.00

Heavy canvas large shopping tote bag. Natural and chocolate 22"W x 16"H x 6"D 24" handles