Three Brothers Bagels 1718 Mt. Royal Blvd. - Glenshaw
Sandwiches
Breakfast (Available All Day)
Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese
Local egg, Taylor ham and cheddar on bagel of your choice If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Local egg, bacon and cheddar on bagel of your choice If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Local egg, house-made sausage and cheddar on bagel of your choice If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
Pastrami, Egg & Cheese
Local egg, house-smoked pastrami and cheddar on bagel of your choice If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
Turkey, Egg & Cheese
Local egg, house-smoked turkey and cheddar on bagel of your choice If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
Cashew Butter & Jam
House-made cashew butter and strawberry jam If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
Egg & Cheese
Local egg and cheddar on bagel of your choice If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
Lunch (Available All Day)
Turkey Club
House-smoked turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
Tuna Salad
Salt & vinegar chips, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
Cuban
Mojo-smoked pork, Taylor ham, swiss, dijon and pickle If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
Classic Lox
Smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, herbs, choice of spread If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
Veggie
Hummus, or choice of spread, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, herbs If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
Rueben
House-smoked turkey or pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on bagel of your choice If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.
BLT
Bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, Calabrian chili mayo If your bagel flavor choice is unavailable, it will default to the next closest available flavor or plain.