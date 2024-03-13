Three Brothers Restaurant 8825 General Drive
Our Specialties
- Pierogis "Six"$9.99
Homemade pan-fried pierogis served with sour cream. (Boiled on request)
- Pierogis 1/2 Order$6.99
With Bacon & Onion add 1.29
- Pierogis "Three" with Kielbasa$8.99
With Bacon & Onion add 1.29
- Fresh Kielbasa Dinner$9.99
Boiled or grilled Kielbasa.
- Smoked Kielbasa Dinner$9.99
Boiled or grilled Kielbasa.
- Nalisniki$8.89
Crepes filled with cheese, apple or strawberries.
Sandwiches
- Hamburger (1/3 lb.)$5.89
With lettuce and tomato garnish.
- Cheeseburger (1/3 lb.)$6.29
With lettuce and tomato garnish.
- Bacon Cheeseburger (1/3 lb.)$7.49
- Patty Melt (1/3 lb.)$7.89
- Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Breast of chicken grilled and served with lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Club$9.39
Triple decker of chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
- Breaded Chicken Sandwich$7.89
- Corned Beef on Rye$8.49
With lettuce and tomato garnish.
- Reuben Sandwich$9.49
Corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on rye.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.79
- Tuna Melt$7.99
- Veal Sandwich$6.29
Served on rye with lettuce and tomato.
- Fried Egg Sandwich$4.99
2 eggs served on white toast.
- Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$6.99
Served on white toast.
- Bacon & Egg$7.09
Served on white toast.
- Fried Ham$6.49
Served on rye with lettuce and tomato.
- Fried Ham & Egg$6.89
Served on white toast.
- Kielbasa Sandwich$7.39
Served on rye with lettuce and tomato.
- Kielbasa & Egg$8.19
On rye toast.
- Grilled Cheese$5.49
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$6.99
- Pork Chop Sandwich$7.99
Served on rye with lettuce and tomato.
- Fried Fish Sandwich$6.59
Steaks
KIDS MENU
Salads
- Tossed Salad$4.79
Lettuce and tomato with choice of dressing.
- Chef's Salad$8.99
Crisp lettuce with ham, cheese, tomato, egg, onions and green pepper.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.59
Crisp lettuce, tomato and chicken.
- Crispy Breaded Chicken Salad$9.39
Crisp lettuce, tomato and breaded chicken.
- Southwest Salad$14.99
Crispy chicken, fresh avacado, corn salsa, cheddar cheese, red onions, tortilla strips served with a Southwest ranch
- Tuna Salad$7.99
Tuna on a bed of lettuce with egg, tomato, celery, carrots, onions and pickles
- Traverse City Salad$9.59
Iceberg lettuce, dried cherries, walnuts and cherry tomatoes. Served with a cherry vinaigrette dressing.
- ADD CHICKEN$3.99
- ADD SALMON$5.99
- Chicken Chef's Salad$11.98
- Salad w/ Dinner$1.99
Side Dishes
EXTRAS
- EXTRA BREAD$0.69
- EXTRA CRANBERRY SAUCE$0.49
- EXTRA LEMON$0.29
- EXTRA PICKLES$0.59
- EXTRA SOUR CREAM$0.69
- EXTRA TARTAR$0.69
- EXTRA TUNA$4.99
- 1 PC CHICKEN TENDER$2.29
- 1 PC CHICKEN BREAST$6.29
- EXTRA HAM$1.99
- EXTRA CORNED BEEF$6.49
- 1 PC MEATBALL$1.29
- 1 PC BREADED VEAL$4.99
- EXTRA HAMBURGER PATTY$4.49
- 1 PC BREADED CHOP$6.29
- 1 PC GRILLED CHOP$6.29
- 1 PC SHRIMP$1.99
- 1 PC PERCH$5.09
- SALMON 4oz$9.99
- Three Pieces of Shrimp$6.59
- Pint Of Kraut
- Quart Of Kraut
- Pint of Mashed Potato
- Quart of Mashed Potato
- Quart of Gravy
- Pint of Gravy
- Quart of Coleslaw
- Pint of Coleslaw
- Quart of Ranch
- Pint of Ranch
- Pint of Rice Pudding
- Quart of Rice Rudding
- Extra Lg. Dressing$1.69
- Small Dressing$0.69
DESSERTS
BEVERAGES
Carry Out Add Ons
- Utensils
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Mayo
- Salt & Pepper
- Horse Radish
- Powdered Sugar
- Cream
- Sugar
- No Cinnamon
- Butter
- No Sour Cream
- Hot Sauce
- Extra Parm Cheese$0.15
- Cracker
- No Bread
- Rye
- Seeded Rye
- Pumpernickel
- Marble
- White Bread
- Wheat Bread
- Extra Bread$0.59
- Quart of Mashed Potato$8.99
- Pint of Mashed Potato$5.49
- Quart of Gravy$6.99
- Pint of Gravy$4.29
- Quart of Coleslaw$9.49
- Pint of Coleslaw$6.99
- Pint of Tuna$9.99
- Pint of Rice Pudding$8.49
- Quart of Rice Rudding$11.99
- Jelly
- Side of Gravy$0.99