Three Lions Pub Novelty Hill
FOOD
Pub Favorites
- SM Fish & Chips$14.00
Fresh cod, battered to order and fried crisp, served with chips.
- LG Fish & Chips$18.00
Fresh cod, battered to order and fried crisp, served with chips.
- Bangers & Mash$18.00
Two British Pantry pork sausages served with mashed potato, gravy, grilled onions and garden peas.
- Glazed Salmon$18.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon covered with our special spicy apricot glaze, served with chips or green salad.
- Grilled Salmon$18.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon , served with chips or green salad.
- Lancashire Pasty$13.00
Lean ground beef, potatoes, carrots, and onion wrapped in our special house made pastry shell, served with chips.
- Parmesan Peppercorn Steak$24.00
- Salmon, Cod & Chips$15.00
One piece of Alaskan cod and two salmon, hand battered and fried crisp, served with chips.
- Sausage Rolls$14.00
Two mildly seasoned pork sausage wrapped in a delicate puff pastry, served with chips.
- Shepherds Pie$18.00
Lean ground beef with onions, layered with carrots, topped with mash potatoes. Baked in the oven, and served with peas.
- Sherried Chicken$18.00
Two boneless skinless chicken breasts sauteed with mushrooms in a rich Sherry cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables.
- Steak & Mushroom Pie$13.00
Lean chunks of beef, with mushrooms and onions in a rich gravy fills pastry shell, served with chips.
- 3 Piece Salmon & chips$16.00
Appetizers & Salads
- Bavarian Soft Pretzels$14.00
- Drumsticks$12.00
Deep fried mini drumsticks tossed in your choice of BBQ, cayenne or salt & vinegar sauce, served with house made blue cheese dressing and carrot sticks.
- Mini Bacon Cheese Burgers$15.00
Three mini lean ground beef patties with mayo, 1000 island dressing, cheddar cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, red onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Mini Stilton Burgers$15.00
Three mini lean ground beef patties with mayo, 1000 island dressing, Stilton cheese, ( an English blue cheese) red onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Chips w/ Curry Sauce$5.00
- Pomme Fritz$6.75
- Popcorn Shrimp$14.00
- Scottish Smoked Salmon$16.00Out of stock
Scottish style smoked salmon served with crackers, cream cheese, capers and red onion.
- Steamed Mussels$16.00
Sauteed in a Sherry cream sauce with garlic, red onion and tomatoes, served with toast bread.
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Cod Fries$8.00Out of stock
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Nachos$15.00
- Caeser Salad$12.00
Heart of romaine tossed in a classic Caesar dressing, house made croutons and Parmesan cheese. Add grilled chicken breast.
- Chef Salad$17.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, grapes, hard boiled egg, sliced ham, turkey and cheese.
- Cobb Salad$18.00
- Crisps$6.00
- Half Caesar$8.00
- Half Spinach$10.00
- House Salad$10.00
- Spinach Salad$16.00
Fresh baby spinach with a balsamic dressing, red onions, apple wood bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg and house made candied pecans.
- Wedge Salad$14.00
Ice burg lettuce with tomatoes, red onion, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles and house made blue cheese dressing.
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Bacon Cheese Burger$18.00
- Bonfire Burger$20.00
Two burger patties, two apple wood smoked bacon, two slices Swiss cheese, on a toasted bun with two onion rings and BBQ sauce, served with chips.
- Cheeseburger$16.00
Lean ground beef patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, red onion, mayo, 1000 island, tomato, lettuce, served with chips.
- Chicken Dijon Sandwich$16.00
A grilled chicken breast with melted Swiss cheese, bacon, Dijon mustard,mayo, red onion, tomato and lettuce, served with chips.
- Chicken Flame Burger$16.00
Breaded chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing, 1000 island, red onion, tomato and lettuce, served with chips.
- Classic BLT$16.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$18.00
Lean ground beef patty, with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a garlic butter toasted bun, served with chips.
- Philly Cheese Steak$18.00
Philly style steak with grilled onion and peppers served on a toasted hoagie with mayo, melted cheese, served with chips.
- Pub Burger$15.00
Lean ground beef patty,red onion, mayo, 1000 island, tomato and lettuce, served with chips.
- Pub Club$18.00
Sliced turkey,ham and bacon on toasted white bread with mayo, grilled onions and Swiss cheese, served with chips.
- Pub Dip$20.00
Grilled thin sliced Prime rib on a toasted hoagie roll with mayo,grilled onions and Swiss cheese, served with chips.
- Red Leicester Bacon Burger$18.00
Lean ground beef patty, Red Leicester cheese ( an English cheddar cheese) apple wood smoked bacon, mayo, 1000 island, red onion, tomato and lettuce, served with chips.
- Stilton Burger$20.00
Lean ground beef patty, Stilton cheese (an English blue cheese) red onion, mayo, 1000 island, tomato and lettuce served with chips.
- English Cheese & Tomato Sandwich$16.00
Hand cut English cheese, tomato and mayo served with chips.
- Jalapeno Burger$18.00
Seasonal Specials
Sides
- Bag Charge$0.08
- S/ Au Jus$1.00
- Side Sauce/Dressing$0.50
- Bowl of Soup w/ Roll$8.00
- Cup of Soup$6.00
- House Salad$10.00
- S/ Bacon (2)$3.00
- S/ Banger (1)$4.00
- S/ Beans$3.00
- S/ Brans Pickle$0.75
- S/ Carrot Sticks (6)$1.00
- S/ Celery (3) & (3) Carrots$1.00
- S/ CELERY (6)$1.00
- S/ Cheese Sauce$3.00
- S/ Cup Chips$3.00
- S/ Eng Chse Slice$2.50
- S/ Fruit$4.00
- S/ Green Peas$2.00
- S/ Mash w/ Gravy$4.00
- S/ Mushy Peas$3.00
- S/ Potato Salad$3.00
- S/ Roll w/ Butter$0.75
- S/ SALAD (SM)$6.00
- S/ Saus Roll (1)$4.00
- S/ Steamed Veg$4.00
- S/ Stilton Cheese$2.25
- S/ Swiss Chse Slice$0.75
- S/ Toasted hoagie$2.00
- S/Coleslaw$3.00
Kids
N/A DRINKS
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.50Out of stock
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Tomato Juice$3.50
- Cock and Bull ginger$3.50
- Hot Cocoa$3.00
- Milk$2.25
- Chocolate Milk$2.75
- Sparking Cider$3.50Out of stock
- Pellegrino$4.50
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Roy Rogers$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Diet Ginger Ale$3.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Soda Water$3.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Red Bull$4.00
- Water
