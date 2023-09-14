Food Menu

Handhelds

All American Burger

$16.00

Local beef patty, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Minute Man marinated pickles, lettuce, tomato, freedom sauce, served on a brioche roll.

Beef Sliders

$14.00
Hamburger

$13.00

Local beef patty, served on a brioche bun with choice of toppings

Pimento Burger

$16.00

grilled beef patty, spicy pimento cheese, bbq pork, whiskey onion ring, hickory smoked BBQ sauce, cornbread roll

Pitmaster Burger

$16.00

grilled beef patty, cheddar cheese, bbq pork, whiskey onion ring, hickory smoked BBQ sauce, cornbread roll

Buffalo Po'Boy

$15.00

fried chicken, buffalo hot sauce, pickled celery, blue cheese mayo, lettuce, tomato, hoagie roll

That's Clucked Up

$15.00

grilled beer marinated chicken, pepper-jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Ranch, lettuce, tomato, brioche roll

40 Mile Philly

$15.50

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

house smoked brisket, whiskey rings, hickory bbq sauce, cornbread bun

High On Hog

$15.00

pulled pork, Three Notch'd Root Beer BBQ, Minute Man pickles, coleslaw, served on a cornbread bun

Local BLT

$14.00
Black Bean Smash Burger

$15.50

house-made black bean patty, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado spread, tortilla strips, chipotle aioli, mixed greens all served on a brioche bun

Bratwurst Sandwich

$15.00

Salads & Entrees

Three Chopt Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, shaved red onion, cucumber, tomato, carrots, croutons, honey mustard dressing

Blueberry Feta Salad

$15.00

grilled local peaches, burrata cheese, arugula, pickled onions, uncool citra vinaigrette

Piggyback Mac

$18.00

creamy Cheddar macaroni and cheese, topped with smoked pulled pork, hickory bbq sauce, fried onion straws, scallions

Smoked Brisket Platter

$25.00

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$15.00

Kids

1/2 price kids lunches Monday - Friday! Use promo code KIDSLUNCH at checkout.
Kids Hoppy Meal

$8.00

Three Notch’d hummus, fried pita, cucumber, carrots, ranch dressing

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

All beef sausage, potato roll

Kids Mac And Cheese

$8.00

creamy cheese sauce, cheesy crunch

Kids Sliders

$8.00

2 sliders, American cheese, ketchup, potato bun

Kids Tenders - Fried

$8.00

2 each fried chicken tenders, honey mustard

Kids Tenders - Grilled

$8.00

2 each grilled chicken tenders, honey mustard

Sides

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Hydraulion Mustard

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Sweet & Sweaty

$1.00

Side Applesauce

$3.00

Side Chili

$8.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Mac-n-Cheese

$6.00

Side Pita

$4.00

Side Pork Rinds

$6.00

Side Raw Veggies

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie Tart

$6.00

Key lime curd, whipped cream, blueberry compote

Fried Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$6.00

BEER

Merch Beer: To-Go

40 Mile IPA

$11.00+

ABV 6.0% | IBU 40 Our flagship IPA combines citrus, peach, and pineapple flavors with mild bitterness and crisp malt body for a refreshing, delicious beer.

Big Slice

$5.00+

ABV 7.8% | IBU 15 | 16oz $8 **contains lactose** This unique IPA is fermented with Hefeweizen yeast for a banana-like profile to complement the big, tropical-forward Moutere and Mosaic hops.

Emperor of Clouds

$2.50+

ABV 9% | IBU 20 Inspired by our flagship King of Clouds, this Imperial IPA packs a punch with Idaho 7 and Citra hops, bestowing a tropical, juicy taste.

Firefly Nights

$12.00+

ABV 5.2% | IBU 15 | 16oz $7 Dave's fond memories growing up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland led him to brew this summer ale, delivering sweet, refreshing, and floral with additions of honeysuckle.

Ghost APA

$11.00+

ABV 5.1% | IBU 35 Our classic American Pale Ale is brewed with an ambush of dry hops, giving this crisp, refreshing beer all the hop flavor without being overly bitter.

King of Clouds Juicy IPA

$13.00+

ABV 7.5% | IBU 10 This exceptionally juicy IPA is hopped with Idaho 7 and Citra. Enjoy this pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical flavor.

Local Lager

$11.00+

ABV 5% | IBU 12 Light, crisp and refreshing lager.

Mango Wheat

$11.00+

ABV 4.8% | IBU 12 A refreshing American wheat inspired by the iconic lakes of Virginia & the many activities we enjoy there with friends & family.

Minute Man IPA

$12.00+

ABV 7.0% | IBU 20 Juicy, but not hazy, Minute Man has low bitterness, allowing the fruit flavor and citrus aroma of hops to dominate.

Slainte!

$13.00+

ABV 4.2% | IBU 30 | 20oz $9 This traditional dry, roasty, and chocolate stout was brewed in collaboration with David Hunter and the Fans of Virginia Craft Breweries to celebrate 10 years of being a part of our community and over 10,000 fans strong!

Watermelon Gose

$12.00+

ABV: 5.1% | IBU: 08 Tons of watermelon puree makes this the perfect summer sour!

Hello Nelson

$13.00+

ABV 7.5% | IBU 10 This exceptionally juicy IPA is hopped with Idaho 7 and Citra. Enjoy this pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical flavor.

Notorious 4 Pack

$20.00
Apple Crumb

$12.00+

ABV 7.0% | IBU 20 Juicy, but not hazy, Minute Man has low bitterness, allowing the fruit flavor and citrus aroma of hops to dominate.

Guava Gose

$12.00+

ABV: 5.1% | IBU: 08 Tons of watermelon puree makes this the perfect summer sour!

Hansel & Kettle Imperial Oktoberfest Lager

$3.50+

Hansel and Gretel may not have ties to Virginia, but it's a story about leaving your mark, as we do with our Imperial Marzen featuring biscuit and caramel flavors

UNCOOL

Beer In-House

Uncool IPA

$4.00+

The Uncool IPA is a classic, without the alcohol. Brewed with Cascade hops, grab this light, refreshing IPA whether you are pacing or taking the day off. Open in case of social interaction

Uncool Hazy IPA

$4.00+

Deliciously juicy, the Uncool Hazy IPA is packed with Citra and Idaho 7 hops and none of the alcohol. Just hold it in your hand and act normal

Uncool Citra Wheat

$4.00+

Uncool Citra Wheat is packed with orange peel and Citra hops for a robust flavor without the alcohol. Although delicious, it doesn't make you any different

Uncool Pils

$4.00+Out of stock

Uncool pils is a balanced crushable, beer flavored beer, brewed with Sterling hops and none of the alcohol. Enjoy often and wake up feeling normal

Uncool Salted Lime Sour

$4.00+Out of stock

Uncool Salted Lime Sour packs a vibrant punch of tart lime and salt, without the alcohol. Perfect when you want to have a regular night

Strawberry Mint Lemonade Sour

$4.00+

Beer To-Go

Uncool IPA

$2.50+

The Uncool IPA is a classic, without the alcohol. Brewed with Cascade hops, grab this light, refreshing IPA whether you are pacing or taking the day off. Open in case of social interaction

Uncool Hazy IPA

$2.50+

Deliciously juicy, the Uncool Hazy IPA is packed with Citra and Idaho 7 hops and none of the alcohol. Just hold it in your hand and act normal

Uncool Citra Wheat

$2.50+

Uncool Citra Wheat is packed with orange peel and Citra hops for a robust flavor without the alcohol. Although delicious, it doesn't make you any different

Uncool Salted Lime Sour

$2.50+Out of stock

Uncool Salted Lime Sour packs a vibrant punch of tart lime and salt, without the alcohol. Perfect when you want to have a regular night

Strawberry Mint Lemonade Sour

$2.50+

3ND

To-Go

Orange Crush

$3.50+

Tropical Twist

$3.50+

Grapefruit Smash

$3.50+

Lemon Drop

$3.50+

Action Pack-12 Pack Variety Pack

$30.00

Action Pack 12 pack 12oz Cans - Four Different Varieties