Three Notch'd Brewing Nellysford 8 Nellysford
Food Menu
Handhelds
All American Burger
Local beef patty, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Minute Man marinated pickles, lettuce, tomato, freedom sauce, served on a brioche roll.
Beef Sliders
Hamburger
Local beef patty, served on a brioche bun with choice of toppings
Pimento Burger
grilled beef patty, spicy pimento cheese, bbq pork, whiskey onion ring, hickory smoked BBQ sauce, cornbread roll
Pitmaster Burger
grilled beef patty, cheddar cheese, bbq pork, whiskey onion ring, hickory smoked BBQ sauce, cornbread roll
Buffalo Po'Boy
fried chicken, buffalo hot sauce, pickled celery, blue cheese mayo, lettuce, tomato, hoagie roll
That's Clucked Up
grilled beer marinated chicken, pepper-jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Ranch, lettuce, tomato, brioche roll
40 Mile Philly
Brisket Sandwich
house smoked brisket, whiskey rings, hickory bbq sauce, cornbread bun
High On Hog
pulled pork, Three Notch'd Root Beer BBQ, Minute Man pickles, coleslaw, served on a cornbread bun
Local BLT
Black Bean Smash Burger
house-made black bean patty, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado spread, tortilla strips, chipotle aioli, mixed greens all served on a brioche bun
Bratwurst Sandwich
Salads & Entrees
Three Chopt Salad
Mixed greens, shaved red onion, cucumber, tomato, carrots, croutons, honey mustard dressing
Blueberry Feta Salad
grilled local peaches, burrata cheese, arugula, pickled onions, uncool citra vinaigrette
Piggyback Mac
creamy Cheddar macaroni and cheese, topped with smoked pulled pork, hickory bbq sauce, fried onion straws, scallions
Smoked Brisket Platter
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Kids
Kids Hoppy Meal
Three Notch’d hummus, fried pita, cucumber, carrots, ranch dressing
Kids Hot Dog
All beef sausage, potato roll
Kids Mac And Cheese
creamy cheese sauce, cheesy crunch
Kids Sliders
2 sliders, American cheese, ketchup, potato bun
Kids Tenders - Fried
2 each fried chicken tenders, honey mustard
Kids Tenders - Grilled
2 each grilled chicken tenders, honey mustard
Sides
Side BBQ
Side Blue Cheese
Side Chipotle Aioli
Side Honey Mustard
Side Hydraulion Mustard
Side Ranch
Side Sweet & Sweaty
Side Applesauce
Side Chili
Side Fries
Side Mac-n-Cheese
Side Pita
Side Pork Rinds
Side Raw Veggies
Side Salad
Side Slaw
Desserts
BEER
Merch Beer: To-Go
40 Mile IPA
ABV 6.0% | IBU 40 Our flagship IPA combines citrus, peach, and pineapple flavors with mild bitterness and crisp malt body for a refreshing, delicious beer.
Big Slice
ABV 7.8% | IBU 15 | 16oz $8 **contains lactose** This unique IPA is fermented with Hefeweizen yeast for a banana-like profile to complement the big, tropical-forward Moutere and Mosaic hops.
Emperor of Clouds
ABV 9% | IBU 20 Inspired by our flagship King of Clouds, this Imperial IPA packs a punch with Idaho 7 and Citra hops, bestowing a tropical, juicy taste.
Firefly Nights
ABV 5.2% | IBU 15 | 16oz $7 Dave's fond memories growing up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland led him to brew this summer ale, delivering sweet, refreshing, and floral with additions of honeysuckle.
Ghost APA
ABV 5.1% | IBU 35 Our classic American Pale Ale is brewed with an ambush of dry hops, giving this crisp, refreshing beer all the hop flavor without being overly bitter.
King of Clouds Juicy IPA
ABV 7.5% | IBU 10 This exceptionally juicy IPA is hopped with Idaho 7 and Citra. Enjoy this pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical flavor.
Local Lager
ABV 5% | IBU 12 Light, crisp and refreshing lager.
Mango Wheat
ABV 4.8% | IBU 12 A refreshing American wheat inspired by the iconic lakes of Virginia & the many activities we enjoy there with friends & family.
Minute Man IPA
ABV 7.0% | IBU 20 Juicy, but not hazy, Minute Man has low bitterness, allowing the fruit flavor and citrus aroma of hops to dominate.
Slainte!
ABV 4.2% | IBU 30 | 20oz $9 This traditional dry, roasty, and chocolate stout was brewed in collaboration with David Hunter and the Fans of Virginia Craft Breweries to celebrate 10 years of being a part of our community and over 10,000 fans strong!
Watermelon Gose
ABV: 5.1% | IBU: 08 Tons of watermelon puree makes this the perfect summer sour!
Hello Nelson
ABV 7.5% | IBU 10 This exceptionally juicy IPA is hopped with Idaho 7 and Citra. Enjoy this pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical flavor.
Notorious 4 Pack
Apple Crumb
ABV 7.0% | IBU 20 Juicy, but not hazy, Minute Man has low bitterness, allowing the fruit flavor and citrus aroma of hops to dominate.
Guava Gose
ABV: 5.1% | IBU: 08 Tons of watermelon puree makes this the perfect summer sour!
Hansel & Kettle Imperial Oktoberfest Lager
Hansel and Gretel may not have ties to Virginia, but it's a story about leaving your mark, as we do with our Imperial Marzen featuring biscuit and caramel flavors
UNCOOL
Beer In-House
Uncool IPA
The Uncool IPA is a classic, without the alcohol. Brewed with Cascade hops, grab this light, refreshing IPA whether you are pacing or taking the day off. Open in case of social interaction
Uncool Hazy IPA
Deliciously juicy, the Uncool Hazy IPA is packed with Citra and Idaho 7 hops and none of the alcohol. Just hold it in your hand and act normal
Uncool Citra Wheat
Uncool Citra Wheat is packed with orange peel and Citra hops for a robust flavor without the alcohol. Although delicious, it doesn't make you any different
Uncool Pils
Uncool pils is a balanced crushable, beer flavored beer, brewed with Sterling hops and none of the alcohol. Enjoy often and wake up feeling normal
Uncool Salted Lime Sour
Uncool Salted Lime Sour packs a vibrant punch of tart lime and salt, without the alcohol. Perfect when you want to have a regular night
Strawberry Mint Lemonade Sour
Beer To-Go
