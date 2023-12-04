Three Sheets LLC 372 Elm Street
DAILY MENU
STARTERS
- Nachos$12.00
A Heaping pile of corn chips Smothered in queso, salsa roja, diced onions, jalapeños, & black olives.
- Chicken Wings$10.00
Six Jumbo Chicken Wings Fried & Tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce, Chile Limon Dry Rub, or our House Special Holy Mole' Dry Rub
- Yuca Frita$7.00
Crispy Cassava Fries served with Cilantro Chimichurri & Lime Crema Sauce
- Street Corn Bowl$6.00
Elote Style Grilled Corn Salad with Cotija Cheese, Fresh Cilantro, Lime & a Touch of Heat! (Served Cold)
- Tater Tots$8.00
Crispy Tater Tots served with our special Smoked Ketchup
- Fried Pickles$8.00
Hand Breaded Deep Fried Pickles served with Remoulade Sauce
- Guacamole & Chips$9.00
Fresh Made Creamy & Chunky Guacamole served with a side of our Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
Fresh Made Corn Tortilla Chips served with Fresh Salsa Roja
- Beef Empanadas$11.00
TACOS
- Taco$5.00+
Your choice of protein in a soft tortilla with diced onion, cilantro, & lime. V,VG,GF Options Available
- Fish Tacos$14.00Out of stock
Two Fillets of Atlantic Cod Fried up Crispy in a Modelo Beer Batter, Topped with Cilantro-Lime Aoli, Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños & Red Onion, & Fresh Cilantro, served in warm Flour Tortillas.
- Tacos Comiditas$8.00
2 Falafel Style Fritter Tacos served with Vegan Crema & Sliced Raw Cabbage served in Flour Tortillas
- Taco Special$10.00
Ask your server about our current specials.
Tortas, Mulitas, Burritos, & Bowls
- Burrito$13.00
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with the Filling of your Choice plus Rice, Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Cilantro, Diced Onions, & Pickled Jalapeños.
- Bowl$13.00
Your Choice of Protein served over Rice & Beans and Topped with Diced Onion & Fresh Cilantro. Lettuce & Tomato with a Lime Vinaigrette on the Side.
- Mulita$7.50
Your choice of filling stuffed inside of 2 Crispy Corn Tortillas with melty Chihuahua Cheese, Diced Onion, & Fresh Cilantro
- Quesadilla$11.00
2 Grilled Flour Tortillas stuffed with Melted Chihuahua Cheese, Onions, & Cilantro. Salsa on the side.
- Torta$12.00
Traditional Mexican Sandwich with the filling of your choice. Served on a Telera (like French Bread) Roll and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Jalapeños, Chihuahua Cheese, & Lime Crema
Something Sweet
Salsas, Sides, Sauces, Etc
- Black Beans$4.00
Mildly Seasoned Black Beans
- PICKLES JALAPENOS$1.00
- Mexican Rice$4.00
Traditional Style Seasoned Mexican Long Grain Rice
- Guacamole$4.00
Side Portion of our House Made Guacamole
- Salsa Guacachile (spicy)$0.50
Our House Favorite Spicy Green Sauce
- Salsa Fresca (mild)$0.50
Mild Red Salsa
- Salsa Arbol (medium)$0.50
Medium Red Salsa
- Salsa Roja (mild)$0.50
Mild Red Salsa
- Vegan Lime Crema$0.50
- Remoulade$0.50
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.50