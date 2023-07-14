Get $1 off each bundle of three crowlers when using this code!
threepack
Copied!
Get $1 off each bundle of three crowlers when using this code!
threepack
Copied!

Popular Items

(6) #6 IPA

(6) #6 IPA

$10.00+

(ABV: 6.9%) -Don't let the lack of a fancy name fool you - this brew is anything but ordinary. Brewed with Simcoe and Eureka hops, #6 IPA boasts a tantalizing blend of bright citrus and pine notes that are sure to excite the senses. Delivering a bold and flavorful punch that is balanced by a smooth finish. Its name may have come from our inability to come up with a better moniker, but don't let that fool you - #6 is a true standout on our draft board and has become a fan favorite.

(7) Sidewalk Standoff Kettle Sour

(7) Sidewalk Standoff Kettle Sour

$10.00+

(ABV: 5.6%) - Boysenberry and Blueberry - Inspired by classic western showdowns and new age sidewalk standoffs when you’re out and about on an origin art walk. This sour features boysenberry and blueberry purée with a kiss of sultana and citra hops.

Ability Modifier Hazy IPA (4-pk 16oz Cans)

Ability Modifier Hazy IPA (4-pk 16oz Cans)

$15.00

(ABV: 6.8%) - This Grapefruit hazy IPA features an enchanting combination of Eureka and Citra hops that is certain to cast a spell on your party. It's an intoxicating potion that is sure to improve your charisma and intelligence. (But beware of the dexterity penalty.)

TAKEOUT BEER

16oz Cans

MoMosaic Pale Ale (4-pk 16oz Cans)

MoMosaic Pale Ale (4-pk 16oz Cans)

$15.00

(ABV: 5.8%) - It’s all about the hop! This light bodied pale ale features Mosaic hops, providing an aromatic “mosaic” of tropical fruit, berry, and pine notes in this hop infused delight.

Ability Modifier Hazy IPA (4-pk 16oz Cans)

Ability Modifier Hazy IPA (4-pk 16oz Cans)

$15.00

(ABV: 6.8%) - This Grapefruit hazy IPA features an enchanting combination of Eureka and Citra hops that is certain to cast a spell on your party. It's an intoxicating potion that is sure to improve your charisma and intelligence. (But beware of the dexterity penalty.)

Honey Blonde Ale (4-pk 16oz Cans)

Honey Blonde Ale (4-pk 16oz Cans)

$15.00

(ABV: 5.5%) - This light, easy drinking blonde ale finishes with hint of sweetness from locally sourced honey and a kiss of orange peel balanced by subtle hop notes.

Downtown Tom IPA (4-pk 16oz Cans)

Downtown Tom IPA (4-pk 16oz Cans)

$15.00

(ABV: 6.8%) - This award-winning IPA is dedicated to the semi-wild and belligerent turkey that bullied people in downtown Davis. Featuring Simcoe, Eureka, Mosaic, & Citra Hops

Standard Crowlers & Growlers

(1) Mosh Pit Etiquette IPA

(1) Mosh Pit Etiquette IPA

$10.00+

(ABV: 6.6%) - This beer was Inspired by that deep down burning desire to politely, yet enthusiastically express raw emotions into art. Feat Idaho 7 Cryo, Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra hops.

(2) The Great Pretender Hoppy Pilsner

(2) The Great Pretender Hoppy Pilsner

$10.00+

(ABV: 5.5%) - Hoppy Pils is a lager pretending to be an IPA. With all the crisp body you’d expect from a pils, then generously hopped with Mosaic and Citra. These hops make this beer more complex with a classic crushable citrus fruit nose and flavor.

(3) Barkada Brown

(3) Barkada Brown

$10.00+

(ABV: 5.6%) - This American brown ale has flavors of brown, caramel and coffee malts and is balanced with classic British hops. Rich in flavor and aroma, this is a full-flavored taste experience.

(4) Bikini Bottom Pineapple IPA

(4) Bikini Bottom Pineapple IPA

$10.00+

(ABV: 6.6%) - a refreshing Hazy IPA that combines Motueka hops and real pineapples. Experience a tropical escape with each sip as vibrant citrus, tropical fruit, and resinous pine flavors intertwine. The aroma captivates with the scent of freshly cut pineapples and zesty lime notes. The velvety mouthfeel and medium body complement the hazy appearance, with a delicate balance of hoppy bitterness and natural pineapple sweetness.

(5) Ability Modifier Hazy IPA

(5) Ability Modifier Hazy IPA

$10.00+

(ABV: 6.8%) - This Grapefruit hazy IPA features an enchanting combination of Eureka and Citra hops that is certain to cast a spell on your party. It's an intoxicating potion that is sure to improve your charisma and intelligence. (But beware of the dexterity penalty.)

(6) #6 IPA

(6) #6 IPA

$10.00+

(ABV: 6.9%) -Don't let the lack of a fancy name fool you - this brew is anything but ordinary. Brewed with Simcoe and Eureka hops, #6 IPA boasts a tantalizing blend of bright citrus and pine notes that are sure to excite the senses. Delivering a bold and flavorful punch that is balanced by a smooth finish. Its name may have come from our inability to come up with a better moniker, but don't let that fool you - #6 is a true standout on our draft board and has become a fan favorite.

(7) Sidewalk Standoff Kettle Sour

(7) Sidewalk Standoff Kettle Sour

$10.00+

(ABV: 5.6%) - Boysenberry and Blueberry - Inspired by classic western showdowns and new age sidewalk standoffs when you’re out and about on an origin art walk. This sour features boysenberry and blueberry purée with a kiss of sultana and citra hops.

(8) Momosaic Pale Ale

(8) Momosaic Pale Ale

$10.00+

(ABV: 5.6%) - It’s all about the hop! This light bodied pale ale features Mosaic hops, providing an aromatic “mosaic” of tropical fruit, berry, and pine notes in this hop infused delight.

(9) Honey Blonde Ale

(9) Honey Blonde Ale

$10.00+

(ABV: 6.0%) - This light, easy drinking blonde ale finishes with hint of sweetness from locally sourced honey and a kiss of orange peel balanced by subtle hop notes.

(10) Red or Blue Pils(ner)

(10) Red or Blue Pils(ner)

$10.00+

(ABV: 5.1%) - Flaked rice, and a solid base of pilsner malt combine to create a smooth drinking lager. A little sweeter than a typical pilsner, its rounded out with some citra hops to pack a pleasant flavor profile in to a light lager. Open your eyes Neo.

(11) Downtown Tom IPA

(11) Downtown Tom IPA

$10.00+

(ABV: 6.8%) - This award-winning IPA is dedicated to the semi-wild and belligerent turkey that bullied people in downtown Davis. Featuring Simcoe, Eureka, Mosaic, & Citra Hops

(12) Never Tell Me The Odds Maibock

(12) Never Tell Me The Odds Maibock

$10.00+

(ABV: 7.5%) - Maibock is a lager with a malty backbone featuring a floral hop profile. Dry hopped for a full sensory experience. Our take on this classic style will make you feel like you can make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs!

MERCHANDISE

Hats

CA Bear Trucker

CA Bear Trucker

$20.00
Chance 3 Mile Hat

Chance 3 Mile Hat

$20.00
Green Thrasher

Green Thrasher

$20.00
Grey Trucker

Grey Trucker

$20.00

Shirts

SM Pride Tee

SM Pride Tee

$25.00
MED Pride Tee

MED Pride Tee

$25.00
LG Pride Tee

LG Pride Tee

$25.00
XL Pride Tee

XL Pride Tee

$25.00
2XL Pride Tee

2XL Pride Tee

$25.00
3XL Pride Tee

3XL Pride Tee

$25.00
SM Teal CA Bear Tee

SM Teal CA Bear Tee

$25.00
MED Teal CA Bear Tee

MED Teal CA Bear Tee

$25.00
LG Teal CA Bear Tee

LG Teal CA Bear Tee

$25.00
XL Teal CA Bear Tee

XL Teal CA Bear Tee

$25.00
2XL Teal CA Bear Tee

2XL Teal CA Bear Tee

$25.00
3XL Navy CA Bear Tee

3XL Navy CA Bear Tee

$25.00

The 3XL version of this shirt is Navy and not Teal (as pictured)

SM Mustard CA Bear Crop Tee (Women’s)

SM Mustard CA Bear Crop Tee (Women’s)

$25.00
MED Mustard CA Bear Crop Tee (Women’s)

MED Mustard CA Bear Crop Tee (Women’s)

$25.00
LG Mustard CA Bear Crop Tee (Women’s)

LG Mustard CA Bear Crop Tee (Women’s)

$25.00
XL Mustard CA Bear Crop Tee (Women’s)

XL Mustard CA Bear Crop Tee (Women’s)

$25.00
SM Local Drinker Tee

SM Local Drinker Tee

$12.50
MED Grey Beer Hustle Tee

MED Grey Beer Hustle Tee

$12.50
XL Grey Beer Hustle Tee

XL Grey Beer Hustle Tee

$12.50
Blue Logo Small

Blue Logo Small

$25.00
Blue Logo Medium

Blue Logo Medium

$25.00
Blue Logo Large

Blue Logo Large

$25.00
Blue Logo XL

Blue Logo XL

$25.00
Blue Logo 2XL

Blue Logo 2XL

$25.00
Blue Logo 3XL

Blue Logo 3XL

$25.00
3XL Clay OOO Tee

3XL Clay OOO Tee

$12.50
Hard Sparkles Tee Small

Hard Sparkles Tee Small

$25.00
Hard Sparkles Tee Medium

Hard Sparkles Tee Medium

$25.00
Hard Sparkles Tee Large

Hard Sparkles Tee Large

$25.00
Hard Sparkles Tee XL

Hard Sparkles Tee XL

$25.00
Hard Sparkles Tank Small

Hard Sparkles Tank Small

$25.00
Hard Sparkles Tank Medium

Hard Sparkles Tank Medium

$25.00
Hard Sparkles Tank Large

Hard Sparkles Tank Large

$25.00
SM Green Logo

SM Green Logo

$25.00
MED Green Logo

MED Green Logo

$25.00
LG Green Logo

LG Green Logo

$25.00
XL Green Logo

XL Green Logo

$25.00
3XL Green Logo

3XL Green Logo

$25.00

Sweatshirts/Flannels

SM TMBC Flannel

SM TMBC Flannel

$50.00
MED TMBC Flannel

MED TMBC Flannel

$50.00
LG TMBC Flannel

LG TMBC Flannel

$50.00
XL TMBC Flannel

XL TMBC Flannel

$50.00
2XL TMBC Flannel

2XL TMBC Flannel

$50.00
SM DRINK Hoodie

SM DRINK Hoodie

$22.50
LG DRINK Hoodie

LG DRINK Hoodie

$22.50
XL DRINK Hoodie

XL DRINK Hoodie

$22.50

Glassware/Misc.

Tote Full of Beer

Tote Full of Beer

$10.00