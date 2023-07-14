Three Mile Brewing Co. The Courtyard - Davis
MoMosaic Pale Ale (4-pk 16oz Cans)
(ABV: 5.8%) - It’s all about the hop! This light bodied pale ale features Mosaic hops, providing an aromatic “mosaic” of tropical fruit, berry, and pine notes in this hop infused delight.
Honey Blonde Ale (4-pk 16oz Cans)
(ABV: 5.5%) - This light, easy drinking blonde ale finishes with hint of sweetness from locally sourced honey and a kiss of orange peel balanced by subtle hop notes.
Downtown Tom IPA (4-pk 16oz Cans)
(ABV: 6.8%) - This award-winning IPA is dedicated to the semi-wild and belligerent turkey that bullied people in downtown Davis. Featuring Simcoe, Eureka, Mosaic, & Citra Hops
(1) Mosh Pit Etiquette IPA
(ABV: 6.6%) - This beer was Inspired by that deep down burning desire to politely, yet enthusiastically express raw emotions into art. Feat Idaho 7 Cryo, Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra hops.
(2) The Great Pretender Hoppy Pilsner
(ABV: 5.5%) - Hoppy Pils is a lager pretending to be an IPA. With all the crisp body you’d expect from a pils, then generously hopped with Mosaic and Citra. These hops make this beer more complex with a classic crushable citrus fruit nose and flavor.
(3) Barkada Brown
(ABV: 5.6%) - This American brown ale has flavors of brown, caramel and coffee malts and is balanced with classic British hops. Rich in flavor and aroma, this is a full-flavored taste experience.
(4) Bikini Bottom Pineapple IPA
(ABV: 6.6%) - a refreshing Hazy IPA that combines Motueka hops and real pineapples. Experience a tropical escape with each sip as vibrant citrus, tropical fruit, and resinous pine flavors intertwine. The aroma captivates with the scent of freshly cut pineapples and zesty lime notes. The velvety mouthfeel and medium body complement the hazy appearance, with a delicate balance of hoppy bitterness and natural pineapple sweetness.
(5) Ability Modifier Hazy IPA
(ABV: 6.8%) - This Grapefruit hazy IPA features an enchanting combination of Eureka and Citra hops that is certain to cast a spell on your party. It's an intoxicating potion that is sure to improve your charisma and intelligence. (But beware of the dexterity penalty.)
(6) #6 IPA
(ABV: 6.9%) -Don't let the lack of a fancy name fool you - this brew is anything but ordinary. Brewed with Simcoe and Eureka hops, #6 IPA boasts a tantalizing blend of bright citrus and pine notes that are sure to excite the senses. Delivering a bold and flavorful punch that is balanced by a smooth finish. Its name may have come from our inability to come up with a better moniker, but don't let that fool you - #6 is a true standout on our draft board and has become a fan favorite.
(7) Sidewalk Standoff Kettle Sour
(ABV: 5.6%) - Boysenberry and Blueberry - Inspired by classic western showdowns and new age sidewalk standoffs when you’re out and about on an origin art walk. This sour features boysenberry and blueberry purée with a kiss of sultana and citra hops.
(8) Momosaic Pale Ale
(ABV: 5.6%) - It’s all about the hop! This light bodied pale ale features Mosaic hops, providing an aromatic “mosaic” of tropical fruit, berry, and pine notes in this hop infused delight.
(9) Honey Blonde Ale
(ABV: 6.0%) - This light, easy drinking blonde ale finishes with hint of sweetness from locally sourced honey and a kiss of orange peel balanced by subtle hop notes.
(10) Red or Blue Pils(ner)
(ABV: 5.1%) - Flaked rice, and a solid base of pilsner malt combine to create a smooth drinking lager. A little sweeter than a typical pilsner, its rounded out with some citra hops to pack a pleasant flavor profile in to a light lager. Open your eyes Neo.
(11) Downtown Tom IPA
(ABV: 6.8%) - This award-winning IPA is dedicated to the semi-wild and belligerent turkey that bullied people in downtown Davis. Featuring Simcoe, Eureka, Mosaic, & Citra Hops
(12) Never Tell Me The Odds Maibock
(ABV: 7.5%) - Maibock is a lager with a malty backbone featuring a floral hop profile. Dry hopped for a full sensory experience. Our take on this classic style will make you feel like you can make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs!
