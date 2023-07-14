(6) #6 IPA

$10.00 +

(ABV: 6.9%) -Don't let the lack of a fancy name fool you - this brew is anything but ordinary. Brewed with Simcoe and Eureka hops, #6 IPA boasts a tantalizing blend of bright citrus and pine notes that are sure to excite the senses. Delivering a bold and flavorful punch that is balanced by a smooth finish. Its name may have come from our inability to come up with a better moniker, but don't let that fool you - #6 is a true standout on our draft board and has become a fan favorite.