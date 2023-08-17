Breakfast Originals

Double Dip French Toast

$6.99

Two slices of thick cut challah bread dipped in our French toast batter then rolled in crunchy sweet grains and grilled Add fresh fruit and whipped cream $3.50

Cream Cheese Special

$10.46

Three eggs scrambled with cream cheese and fresh herbs. Served with a grilled bagel.

Fish & Grits

$15.37

Fried Fish filet, two eggs any style, grits, and a multigrain biscuit or toast.

Fish And Shrimp Combo

$20.37

A fried fish fillet deep fried with fried shrimp and served with two eggs any style, grits, and toast or multi-grain biscuit.

Fried Chicken Strips & Waffle

$13.47

Fried chicken breast strips, two eggs any style and a Belgian waffle.

Greek Scramble

$10.26

Three eggs scrambled with onions, black olives, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with toast or multi-grain biscuit.

Low Country Heap

$15.97

A skillet full of our seasoned spuds topped with cheddar/jack cheese, spicy shrimp and chicken sausage sautéed with garlic, onions and green peppers, topped with 2 eggs any style and served with a multi- grain biscuit or toast.

Pork Chop and Eggs

$15.99

2 pork chops, grilled or fried with 2 eggs any style, grits and choice of toast or multi-grain biscuit.

Sassy Scramble

$13.46

Three eggs scrambled with onions, fresh herbs, salmon and cream cheese. Served with a grilled bagel (plain, everything, sesame, cinnamon/raisin, or multi-grain)

Shrimp & Grits

$13.99

A SPICY BROTH of tomatoes, onions, garlic, green peppers, cajun seasoning and sautéed shrimp over large cheese grits.

Southwestern Eggs

$10.97

Scrambled eggs rolled in flour tortillas with cheddar jack cheese and black beans. Topped with guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with spuds and a side of salsa.

Steak & Eggs

$17.97

8oz steak served with two eggs any style, spuds and toast or a multi-grain biscuit.

The Skillet Heap

$9.77

A skillet full of our spuds (fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings) topped with cheddar/jack cheese and two eggs any style. Served with toast or multi-grain biscuit.

Ultimate Breakfast

$18.37

A fried fish fillet, 1/2 portion of our Sassy scramble (onions, fresh herbs, salmon and cream cheese), a small shrimp and grits (described below) and a biscuit or toast.

Wings & Waffle

$17.97

Smoked chicken wings, two eggs any style and a Belgian waffle.

Chicken Biscuit and Gravy

$13.99

Our multi-grain biscuit topped with fried chicken fingers and our house made sausage gravy served with 2 eggs any style and grits.

Spicy Chicken Sausage Grits

$9.99

Stone ground CHEESE girts topped with a sauce of spicy chicken sausage, poblano and red peppers, onions, garlic and heavy cream.

Build Your Own/ Most Requested

BYOO

$7.46

A three egg omelette filled with your choice of one cheese and served with a multi-grain biscuit or toast.

Yukon Omelette

$13.46

Smoked salmon, fresh spinach and cream cheese.

Farmers Omelette

$10.46

Chopped country sausage, seasoned spuds (with a small amount of onions and green peppers) and cheddar jack cheese.

Denver Omelette

$10.46

Chopped ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar jack cheese.

Kav's Omelette

$11.46

Chopped veggie sausage, seasoned spuds and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and fresh herbs.

Side Grits

$1.99

Spuds

$3.29

Fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings.

Build Your Own Plate

One Egg

$2.04
Two Egg

$3.97

2 eggs ( any style)

Three Egg

$5.96

Spuds

$3.29

Fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings.

Small Grits

$1.99

Small Cheese Grits

$2.59

Large Grits

$5.15

Large Cheese Grits

$6.04

Apple Bacon

$3.99

Chicken Sausage

$3.99

Country Sausage

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Veggie Sausage

$3.99

Pork Chops

$9.99

Catfish

$7.89

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

LOX

$5.99

Side of Shrimp

$7.49

Steak Side

$11.49

Biscuit

$1.69

Cinnamon Raisin Toast

$1.69

Rye

$1.69

Sour Dough

$1.69

Multigrain Toast

$1.69

Cinnamon Bagel

$1.99

Everything Bagel

$1.99

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Sesame Bagel

$1.99

Multigrain Bagel

$1.99
1 French Toast

$3.59

Thick-sliced challah bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar.

2 French Toast

$5.99

2 Thick-sliced challah bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar.

1 Banana Nut French Toast

$6.49

2 Banana Nut French Toast

$10.95

Double Dip French Toast

$6.99

Two slices of thick cut challah bread dipped in our French toast batter then rolled in crunchy sweet grains and grilled Add fresh fruit and whipped cream $3.50

1 Strawberry French Toast

$6.58

2 Strawberry French Toast

$10.95

1 Pancake

$2.75

2 Pancake

$4.29

3 Pancake

$7.04

1 Banana Nut Pancake

$4.95

2 Banana Nut Pancakes

$6.95

1 Pecan Pancake

$3.35

2 Pecan Pancakes

$5.04

3 Pecan Pancakes

$8.95

1 Blueberry Pancake

$4.95

2 Blueberry Pancake

$6.95

3 Blueberry Pancake

$8.95

3 Sp Pancake

$7.99

Waffle

$5.49

Mixed Fruit

$3.50

Side Bananas

$3.50

Side Blueberries

$3.50

Side Strawberries

$3.50

1 Smoked Wing

$2.99
3 Smoked Wings

$8.99

In-house smoked jumbo wings.

5 Smoked Wings

$14.99

Maple Syrup 2.99

$2.99

Maple Syrup .99

$0.99

Extra Regular Syrup

$0.50

Lighter Fare & Hand Held

Veggie Bagel

$6.99

A grilled bagel (your choice of plain, everything, sesame, cinnamon/raisin, or multi-grain) topped with a scoop of cream cheese, and RAW, FRESH mushrooms, red onions, tomato, sprouts and banana peppers.

Bagel & Lox Plate

$12.99

A grilled bagel (your choice of plain, everything, sesame, cinnamon/raisin, or multi-grain) served with a scoop of cream cheese, red onions, sliced tomatos, and capers.

Heartsmart Omelette

$10.76

Three egg white omelette with mozzarella cheese, zucchini, broccoli and mushrooms topped with sprouts and served with a side of sliced tomatoes and choice of toast or multi-grain biscuit.

Greek Scramble

$10.26

Three eggs scrambled with onions, black olives, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with toast or multi-grain biscuit.

Fried Chicken Strips Biscuit

$3.69

Fried chicken strips on your choice of biscuit or toast.

Egg Sandwich

$3.33

Scrambled egg on your choice of biscuit or toast.

Meat Sandwich

$3.19

Your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.

Egg and Meat Sandwich

$4.39

Scrambled egg and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.68

Egg scrambled egg with cheddar/jack cheese on a biscuit or toast.

Cheese and Meat Sandwich

$3.88

Cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.

Egg, Cheese, and Meat Sandwich

$5.38

Scrambled egg with cheddar/jack cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.

Tofu & Veggies

$9.29

Tamari-flavored tofu grilled with mixed veggies and served on a bed of fresh, raw spinach. Served with toast or multi-grain biscuit

Lunch & Blue Plate

1 Smoked Wing

$2.99
3 Smoked Wings

$8.99

In-house smoked jumbo wings.

5 Smoked Wings

$14.99

Catfish

$7.89

Catfish Plate

$13.99

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Chili Bowl

$4.89

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Edgewood Salad

$9.49

French Fries

$3.99
Fried Fish Tacos

$11.49

Two flour tortillas stuffed with crispy fried Basa Catfish, cheddar/jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sprouts. Served with a side of salsa

Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Assorted greens, cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, pico de gallo, fried or grilled chicken tenders, croutons and sprouts.

Greek Salad

$9.49

Spinach, assorted greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese and peppercini served with Greek dressing.

House Salad

$6.50

Assorted greens, cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, pico de gallo, croutons, and sprouts.

Sauteed Spinach

$3.99

Sautéed Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.59

Side Guacamole

$1.99

Side of Shrimp

$7.49

Side Pico

$1.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.99

Small House Salad

$3.99

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$8.99

Soup Cup

$4.89

Spinach & Mushrooms

$3.99

Spuds

$3.29
Sweet Potato Fries

$4.59

Side of Broccoli

$3.99

Sandwich & Burgers

BLT

$8.99

Burger Melt

$9.99

A 6 ounce Angus beef burger with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms, served on grilled rye bread.

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated chicken tenders, grilled or fried, served on a roll.

Chicken Salad Melt

$9.49

Smoked chicken salad that is heated on the grill, with melted provolone cheese, grilled tomato and served on grilled rye bread.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.99

A fried fish fillet lightly breaded and deep fried. Served on a roll with a side of tartar sauce.

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.39

Two flour tortillas stuffed with crispy fried fish, cheddar/jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sprouts. Served with a side of salsa

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

LA Burger

$11.99
Nashville Hot & Spicy

$11.99

Marinated chicken tenders, breaded and fried, tossed in a spicy honey sauce served on a roll with sweet pickle slices and jalapeno slices.

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.49

House-smoked chicken salad served on whole wheat bread with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with smoked chicken, sautéed onions, cheddar/jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sprouts. Served with a side of salsa.

The Burger

$8.49

A 6 ounce Angus beef burger served on a roll with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.59
Coffee

$2.59

Our own special blend of 100% Organic Nicaraguan Coffee .

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Hot Chocolate

$2.99
Hot Tea

$2.99

Your choice of organic: English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Masala Chai, Green Strawberry Papaya, Green Sencha, Chamomile, Peppermint, or Almond Vanilla

Apple Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Lou's Coffee

$3.99

Hot chocolate mixed with our signature coffee, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup or caramel syrup.

Pepsi

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.59

Unsweetened Tea

$2.59

Uptown

$2.59

Whole or Lowfat Milk

$2.59

Water

Desserts

Brownie

$2.69

Cookie

$2.69