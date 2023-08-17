Thumbs Up - Edgewood
Breakfast Originals
Double Dip French Toast
Two slices of thick cut challah bread dipped in our French toast batter then rolled in crunchy sweet grains and grilled Add fresh fruit and whipped cream $3.50
Cream Cheese Special
Three eggs scrambled with cream cheese and fresh herbs. Served with a grilled bagel.
Fish & Grits
Fried Fish filet, two eggs any style, grits, and a multigrain biscuit or toast.
Fish And Shrimp Combo
A fried fish fillet deep fried with fried shrimp and served with two eggs any style, grits, and toast or multi-grain biscuit.
Fried Chicken Strips & Waffle
Fried chicken breast strips, two eggs any style and a Belgian waffle.
Greek Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with onions, black olives, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with toast or multi-grain biscuit.
Low Country Heap
A skillet full of our seasoned spuds topped with cheddar/jack cheese, spicy shrimp and chicken sausage sautéed with garlic, onions and green peppers, topped with 2 eggs any style and served with a multi- grain biscuit or toast.
Pork Chop and Eggs
2 pork chops, grilled or fried with 2 eggs any style, grits and choice of toast or multi-grain biscuit.
Sassy Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with onions, fresh herbs, salmon and cream cheese. Served with a grilled bagel (plain, everything, sesame, cinnamon/raisin, or multi-grain)
Shrimp & Grits
A SPICY BROTH of tomatoes, onions, garlic, green peppers, cajun seasoning and sautéed shrimp over large cheese grits.
Southwestern Eggs
Scrambled eggs rolled in flour tortillas with cheddar jack cheese and black beans. Topped with guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with spuds and a side of salsa.
Steak & Eggs
8oz steak served with two eggs any style, spuds and toast or a multi-grain biscuit.
The Skillet Heap
A skillet full of our spuds (fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings) topped with cheddar/jack cheese and two eggs any style. Served with toast or multi-grain biscuit.
Ultimate Breakfast
A fried fish fillet, 1/2 portion of our Sassy scramble (onions, fresh herbs, salmon and cream cheese), a small shrimp and grits (described below) and a biscuit or toast.
Wings & Waffle
Smoked chicken wings, two eggs any style and a Belgian waffle.
Chicken Biscuit and Gravy
Our multi-grain biscuit topped with fried chicken fingers and our house made sausage gravy served with 2 eggs any style and grits.
Spicy Chicken Sausage Grits
Stone ground CHEESE girts topped with a sauce of spicy chicken sausage, poblano and red peppers, onions, garlic and heavy cream.
Build Your Own/ Most Requested
BYOO
A three egg omelette filled with your choice of one cheese and served with a multi-grain biscuit or toast.
Yukon Omelette
Smoked salmon, fresh spinach and cream cheese.
Farmers Omelette
Chopped country sausage, seasoned spuds (with a small amount of onions and green peppers) and cheddar jack cheese.
Denver Omelette
Chopped ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar jack cheese.
Kav's Omelette
Chopped veggie sausage, seasoned spuds and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and fresh herbs.
Side Grits
Spuds
Fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings.
Build Your Own Plate
One Egg
Two Egg
2 eggs ( any style)
Three Egg
Spuds
Fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings.
Small Grits
Small Cheese Grits
Large Grits
Large Cheese Grits
Apple Bacon
Chicken Sausage
Country Sausage
Ham
Turkey Bacon
Veggie Sausage
Pork Chops
Catfish
Chicken Fingers
LOX
Side of Shrimp
Steak Side
Biscuit
Cinnamon Raisin Toast
Rye
Sour Dough
Multigrain Toast
Cinnamon Bagel
Everything Bagel
Plain Bagel
Sesame Bagel
Multigrain Bagel
1 French Toast
Thick-sliced challah bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar.
2 French Toast
2 Thick-sliced challah bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar.
1 Banana Nut French Toast
2 Banana Nut French Toast
1 Strawberry French Toast
2 Strawberry French Toast
1 Pancake
2 Pancake
3 Pancake
1 Banana Nut Pancake
2 Banana Nut Pancakes
1 Pecan Pancake
2 Pecan Pancakes
3 Pecan Pancakes
1 Blueberry Pancake
2 Blueberry Pancake
3 Blueberry Pancake
3 Sp Pancake
Waffle
Mixed Fruit
Side Bananas
Side Blueberries
Side Strawberries
1 Smoked Wing
3 Smoked Wings
In-house smoked jumbo wings.
5 Smoked Wings
Maple Syrup 2.99
Maple Syrup .99
Extra Regular Syrup
Lighter Fare & Hand Held
Veggie Bagel
A grilled bagel (your choice of plain, everything, sesame, cinnamon/raisin, or multi-grain) topped with a scoop of cream cheese, and RAW, FRESH mushrooms, red onions, tomato, sprouts and banana peppers.
Bagel & Lox Plate
A grilled bagel (your choice of plain, everything, sesame, cinnamon/raisin, or multi-grain) served with a scoop of cream cheese, red onions, sliced tomatos, and capers.
Heartsmart Omelette
Three egg white omelette with mozzarella cheese, zucchini, broccoli and mushrooms topped with sprouts and served with a side of sliced tomatoes and choice of toast or multi-grain biscuit.
Fried Chicken Strips Biscuit
Fried chicken strips on your choice of biscuit or toast.
Egg Sandwich
Scrambled egg on your choice of biscuit or toast.
Meat Sandwich
Your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.
Egg and Meat Sandwich
Scrambled egg and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Egg scrambled egg with cheddar/jack cheese on a biscuit or toast.
Cheese and Meat Sandwich
Cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.
Egg, Cheese, and Meat Sandwich
Scrambled egg with cheddar/jack cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.
Tofu & Veggies
Tamari-flavored tofu grilled with mixed veggies and served on a bed of fresh, raw spinach. Served with toast or multi-grain biscuit
Lunch & Blue Plate
1 Smoked Wing
Catfish
Catfish Plate
Chicken Fingers
Chili Bowl
Cole Slaw
Edgewood Salad
French Fries
Fried Fish Tacos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with crispy fried Basa Catfish, cheddar/jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sprouts. Served with a side of salsa
Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad
Assorted greens, cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, pico de gallo, fried or grilled chicken tenders, croutons and sprouts.
Greek Salad
Spinach, assorted greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese and peppercini served with Greek dressing.
House Salad
Assorted greens, cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, pico de gallo, croutons, and sprouts.
Sauteed Spinach
Sautéed Mixed Veggies
Scoop Chicken Salad
Side Guacamole
Side of Shrimp
Side Pico
Sliced Tomatoes
Small House Salad
Smoked Chicken Tacos
Soup Cup
Spinach & Mushrooms
Spuds
Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Broccoli
Sandwich & Burgers
BLT
Burger Melt
A 6 ounce Angus beef burger with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms, served on grilled rye bread.
Chicken Tender Sandwich
Marinated chicken tenders, grilled or fried, served on a roll.
Chicken Salad Melt
Smoked chicken salad that is heated on the grill, with melted provolone cheese, grilled tomato and served on grilled rye bread.
Fried Fish Sandwich
A fried fish fillet lightly breaded and deep fried. Served on a roll with a side of tartar sauce.
Grilled Cheese
LA Burger
Nashville Hot & Spicy
Marinated chicken tenders, breaded and fried, tossed in a spicy honey sauce served on a roll with sweet pickle slices and jalapeno slices.
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
House-smoked chicken salad served on whole wheat bread with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato
The Burger
A 6 ounce Angus beef burger served on a roll with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Beverages
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Our own special blend of 100% Organic Nicaraguan Coffee .
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Your choice of organic: English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Masala Chai, Green Strawberry Papaya, Green Sencha, Chamomile, Peppermint, or Almond Vanilla
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Lou's Coffee
Hot chocolate mixed with our signature coffee, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup or caramel syrup.