Thumbs Up Express 2320 Canton Road
Featured Items
- 1 French Toast
Thick-sliced challah bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar.$3.59
- The Farm House
Two Eggs any style, grits or spuds, breakfast meat, and toast or a multi-grain biscuit.$9.99
- Nashville Hot & Spicy
Marinated chicken tenders, breaded and fried, tossed in a spicy honey sauce served on a roll with sweet pickle slices and jalapeno slices.$11.99
Build Your Own Breakfast
- One Egg$1.89
- Two Egg
2 eggs ( any style)$3.49
- Three Egg$5.05
- Spuds
Fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings.$3.05
- Cheese Spuds$4.05
- Small Grits$1.99
- Small Cheese Grits$2.59
- Large Grits$5.15
- Large Cheese Grits$6.04
- Apple Bacon$3.59
- Turkey Bacon$3.59OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Sausage$3.59
- Country Sausage$3.59
- Veggie Sausage$3.59
- Sliced, Smoked Ham$4.29
- Sliced, Smoked Turkey Breast$4.29
- Pork Chop
one pork chop fried or grilled$4.99
- Catfish$6.99
- Chicken Fingers$6.29
- 3 Smoked Wings
In-house smoked jumbo wings.$7.99
- Biscuit$1.49
- Biscuit and pork sausage Gravy$3.99
- Cinnamon Raisin Toast$1.49
- Rye$1.49
- Sour Dough$1.49
- Multigrain Toast$1.49
- Everything Bagel$1.99
- Plain Bagel$1.99
- Sesame Bagel$1.99
- Challah Bread Toast$2.44
- 2 French Toast
2 Thick-sliced challah bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar.$5.99
- 1 Banana Nut French Toast$6.49
- 2 Banana Nut French Toast$10.95
- 1 Strawberry French Toast$6.58
- 2 Strawberry French Toast$10.95
- 1 Fruity French Toast$6.58
- 2 Fruity French Toast$10.95
- Double Dip French Toast
Two slices of thick cut challah bread dipped in our French toast batter then rolled in crunchy sweet grains and grilled Add fresh fruit and whipped cream $3.50$6.99
- Caramel Banana Nut French Toast$6.45
- 2 Caramel Banana French Toast$10.95
- 1 Pancake$2.50
- 2 Pancake$4.50
- 1 Banana Nut Pancake$4.95
- 2 Banana Nut Pancakes$6.95
- 1 Pecan Pancake$3.00
- 2 Pecan Pancakes$5.50
- 1 Blueberry Pancake$4.95
- 2 Blueberry Pancake$6.95
- 1 Chocolate Chip Cake$3.35
- 2 Chocolate Chip Cakes$5.04
- Waffle$5.49
- Pecan Waffle$6.49
- Mixed Fruit$3.99
- Side Bananas$3.95
- Side Blueberries$3.95
- Side Strawberries$3.95
- 1 Smoked Wing$2.75
- 5 Smoked Wings$12.75
- Pure Vermont Maple Syrup 2.99$2.99
- Extra Regular Syrup$0.50
Breakfast Originals
- Fish & Grits
Fried Fish filet, two eggs any style, grits, and a multigrain biscuit or toast.$13.69
- Fried Chicken Strips & Waffle
Fried chicken breast strips, two eggs any style and a Belgian waffle.$14.99
- The Skillet Heap
A skillet full of our spuds (fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings) topped with cheddar/jack cheese and two eggs any style. Served with toast or multi-grain biscuit.$7.99
- Wings & Waffle
Smoked chicken wings, two eggs any style and a Belgian waffle.$16.89
- Southwestern Eggs
Scrambled eggs rolled in flour tortillas with cheddar jack cheese and black beans. Topped with guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with spuds and a side of salsa.$10.97
- Pork Chop and Eggs
2 pork chops, grilled or fried with 2 eggs any style, grits and choice of toast or multi-grain biscuit.$16.89
- Chicken Biscuit and Gravy
Our multi-grain biscuit topped with fried chicken fingers and our house made sausage gravy served with 2 eggs any style and grits.$12.99
- Veggie Bagel
A grilled bagel (your choice of plain, everything, sesame, cinnamon/raisin, or multi-grain) topped with a scoop of cream cheese, and RAW, FRESH mushrooms, red onions, tomato, sprouts and banana peppers.$5.99
Hand Held Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg Sandwich
Scrambled egg on your choice of biscuit or toast.$3.25
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Egg scrambled egg with cheddar/jack cheese on a biscuit or toast.$3.80
- Meat Sandwich
Your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.$3.30
- Fried Chicken Strips Biscuit
Fried chicken strips on your choice of biscuit or toast.$3.60
- Egg, Cheese, and Meat Sandwich
Scrambled egg with cheddar/jack cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.$4.99
- Egg and Meat Sandwich
Scrambled egg and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.$4.39
- Cheese and Meat Sandwich
Cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.$3.88
Omelettes
- Denver Omelette
Chopped ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar jack cheese.$10.99
- Farmers Omelette
Chopped country sausage, seasoned spuds (with a small amount of onions and green peppers) and cheddar jack cheese.$10.99
- Kav's Omelette
Chopped veggie sausage, seasoned spuds and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and fresh herbs.$10.99
- Woody's Omelette
Onions, bacon bits, cheddar/jack cheese.$10.99
- Veggie Omelette
Fresh sauteed onions, broccoli, zucchini, red peppers, and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with radish sprouts.$10.99
Breakfast Favorites
Lunch & Blue Plate
- BLUE PLATE SPECIAL$11.99
- 1 Smoked Wing$2.50
- 3 Smoked Wings
In-house smoked jumbo wings.$7.99
- 5 Smoked Wings$12.75
- Catfish$6.99
- Chicken Fingers$6.29
- Fried Fish Tacos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with crispy fried Basa Catfish, cheddar/jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sprouts. Served with a side of salsa$11.49
- Sautéed Mixed Veggies$3.99
- Chili Bowl$4.89
- French Fries$3.99
- Spuds$3.05
- Sliced Tomatoes$3.99
- Side Guacamole$1.99
- Side Pico$1.99
- Side of Black Beans$1.99
- Cole Slaw$3.99
- Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad
Assorted greens, cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, pico de gallo, fried or grilled chicken tenders, croutons and sprouts.$11.99
- Small House Salad$3.99
- House Salad
Assorted greens, cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, pico de gallo, croutons, and sprouts.$6.50
- Onion Rings$3.99
- Mixed Fruit$3.99
- Scoop Chicken Salad$3.99
Sandwiches
- Nashville Hot & Spicy
Marinated chicken tenders, breaded and fried, tossed in a spicy honey sauce served on a roll with sweet pickle slices and jalapeno slices.$11.99
- Chicken Tender Sandwich
Marinated chicken tenders, grilled or fried, served on a roll.$10.99
- Fried Fish Sandwich
A fried fish fillet lightly breaded and deep fried. Served on a roll with a side of tartar sauce.$11.99
- Smoked Turkey Rachel
Our own smoked turkey breast, coleslaw and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.$9.99
- Midnight Heart Attack
Grilled Rye bread or grilled multigrain bread, honey mustard dressing, smoked turkey, bacon, honey ham, choice of cheese and sliced tomatoes. Topped off with an onion ring and pickle.$11.99
- BLT$8.99
- Grilled Cheese$7.99
Burgers and Hot Dogs
- Single Burger
A 6 ounce Angus beef burger served on a roll with lettuce, tomato and red onion.$6.25
- Double Burger
Two patties$9.25
- Tex Mex Burger$11.25
- Breakfast Burger
A 6 ounce Angus beef burger with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms, served on grilled rye bread.$13.25
- 1-75 Burger$11.25
- Plain and Naked Dog$4.99
- Slaw Dog$6.99
- College Dog$8.99
- Spicy Chicken Sausage Dog$8.99
Beverages
- Coffee
Our own special blend of 100% Organic Nicaraguan Coffee .$2.59
- Orange Juice$3.49
- Sweet Tea$2.59
- Unsweetened Tea$2.59
- Milk$2.59
- Apple juice ( bottle )$2.59
- Pure Leaf Iced Tea$2.59
- Mexican Coke$2.59
- Jarrito$2.59
- Deer Park Water$0.99
- Fountain Drink$2.59
- Water Cup
- Lou's Coffee
Hot chocolate mixed with our signature coffee, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup or caramel syrup.$3.99
- Cranberry juice$2.59